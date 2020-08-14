Man held in murder probe after pensioner found dead in countryside

A murder investigation has been launched after a pensioner was found dead in the countryside.

West Mercia Police said the man, in his 70s, was discovered on Friday morning on Brown Clee Hill in Shropshire.

The force said they had received information at 8.30pm on Thursday which led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is set to be carried out to establish the cause of death, police said.

The force also said regular patrols would be carried out in the area over the coming days, to offer reassurance and carry out further inquiries.

Police at the scene at Brown Clee Hill in Shropshire - (Copyright PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Our investigation is very much in the early stages and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was out walking on Brown Clee Hill yesterday afternoon and evening.

“The area is remote and we know people out walking would’ve known if they had passed another person, and if they did we want to hear from them.”

Shropshire local policing commander, Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances, and we will continue to support them throughout our investigation.

”We know the local community will be concerned about this tragic incident and do not underestimate the impact it has on local people and those visiting the area.

“I would like to offer reassurance that over the coming days officers will carry out regular patrols in the area.

“I would encourage anyone who is concerned to stop and speak to an officer on patrol.”

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force on 101 quoting reference 737_I_130820 or online at www.westmercia.police.uk.