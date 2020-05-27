Man held in murder probe after body of missing teenager found

Louise Smith - (Copyright PA Media)
By The Newsroom
11:11am, Wed 27 May 2020
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith who disappeared on VE Day.

The teenager was last seen alive in Somborne Drive in the Leigh Park area of Havant, Hampshire, at midday on May 8 and her body was found in nearby woodland at Havant Thicket on May 21.

Police have not released a cause of death but are continuing searches of the area where she was found.

Police at Havant Thicket - (Copyright PA Wire)

A man who had previously been arrested on suspicion of kidnap has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman of the same age who had also previously been arrested for kidnap has been re-arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A Hampshire police spokesman said both suspects were in custody.

