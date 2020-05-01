Man denies killing victim for his watch outside Harrods

A man has denied murdering an Omani student who was allegedly stabbed outside Harrods for the sake of his expensive watch.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, 23, is accused of attacked 20-year-old Mohamed Abdullah Al Araimi near the luxury department store in Knightsbridge on December 5 last year.

Mr Al Araimi, who was living in London, had been walking with his friend Nasser Kanoo after going out for a meal when they were allegedly set upon.

The King’s College politics and economics student was pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday December 6 2019.

It is claimed, the defendant, a Kuwaiti national, had tried to snatch watches worth £41,610 belonging to Mr Al Araimi and Mr Kanoo.

Alnazi, of Beaconsfield Road, Brent, north-west London, appeared before the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on Friday.

He spoke to confirm his name via video link from custody and entered not guilty pleas to four charges.

He denied Mr Al Araimi’s murder, wounding Mr Kanoo with intent, the attempted robbery of both men, and possession of a knife on or before December 6 last year.

The court heard a provisional three-week trial had previously been set for July 6.

A further plea and case management was also fixed at the Old Bailey for June 4.