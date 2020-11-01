Man charged with three murders after bodies found

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and son and another woman, police said.

Anthony Russell, 38, of Riley Square, Coventry is accused of the killings of Julie and David Williams, whose bodies were discovered in separate flats in the city last week.

He is also charged with the murder of 31-year-old Nicole McGregor, whose body was found in Newbold Comyn woodlands near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on Thursday.

The family of Ms McGregor, who was from Leamington Spa, said: “We wish to thank people for their well wishes, Nicole will be greatly missed. We request to be left alone to grieve at this difficult time.”

The body of 32-year-old Mr Williams, last seen on October 20 and reported missing on Saturday October 24, was found at a flat in Riley Square in Coventry, at around 11.30pm on Monday.

The discovery came after his 58-year-old mother was found at her flat in Emily Smith House, also in Riley Square, just before 11pm on Sunday October 25 following concerns about her welfare.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Julie, David and Nicole as they come to terms with the tragic circumstances of their deaths.

“We want to thank everyone for their assistance with our appeals for information this week, we really appreciate it.

“Our investigation continues and I would urge anyone with information who have not yet spoken to us, to get in touch.”

West Midlands Police said Russell is expected to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday and he is also charged with a car-jacking and a section 18 wounding that allegedly took place in Leamington Spa on Wednesday afternoon.