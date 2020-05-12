Man charged over alleged 'racist and abusive' attack on BBC reporter before live broadcast
A man has been charged with public order offences after an incident involving a BBC reporter.
Leicestershire Police said the man will appear in court on Tuesday morning. The force did not disclose his name or age.
The incident happened on Sunday evening when the BBC's Sima Kotecha was getting ready to broadcast after the Prime Minister's address to the nation regarding the lockdown.
Kotecha wrote in a tweet: "Apologies to our guests who we had to send home without putting on air after myself and team were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour – sad obstruction of reporting of a national crisis. Yes I’m furious.
“Apologies – but man shouting terrible things at me has ruined it for everyone. I’m afraid not going to make it on the special programme.”
A BBC spokesman said: "While preparing to broadcast, our reporter, her production team and guests were subjected to racist and abusive behaviour.
“We will not tolerate racism or abuse of our staff.”
Kotecha added: “Thanks for all the kind messages - team and guests are fine. Snapshot of what journalists sometimes encounter during live broadcasting. Not always easy. Wishing you well.”