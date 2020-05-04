Man charged with murder after wife shot dead in family home

A man has been charged with the murder of his solicitor wife after she was shot inside their family home.

The woman, named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones, was the mother of twin eight-year-old sons.

Suffolk Police said Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, of The Green, Barham, has been charged with murder and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to a property in Barham, near Ipswich, shortly before 4.45am on Sunday and a woman in her 40s was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones shared a farmhouse in the village of Barham with her husband.

The property remained cordoned off by police on Monday.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s a tragedy what’s happened. We’re a close community here.”

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones worked as a solicitor in London, her LinkedIn profile said, describing her as multilingual and qualified to work in England, Wales and Germany.