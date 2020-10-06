Man charged after £1m drugs haul falls off horsebox on motorway

By The Newsroom
22:21pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
A 33-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after cannabis worth £1 million fell off a horsebox driving along a motorway.

The drugs had been strapped onto the roof of the vehicle, which shed its load on the M1 near Belfast just before 7am on Saturday.

The accused has been charged with possession of a class B controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

