Man charged after Glasgow lockdown protest

A 41-year-old man has been charged with breach of the peace after a small protest against lockdown measures in Glasgow.

The event in Glasgow Green was one several held across the UK, including others at Queens Park in Glasgow and Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.

Three warnings were issued to people at the Queens Park gathering.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The vast majority of people listened to the clear guidance and did not attend these events.

“Where a small number of people attended gatherings in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, officers engaged with them and encouraged them to return home.

“Enforcement action was taken as a last resort and three warnings were issued to people at Queens Park in Glasgow, while at the Glasgow Green gathering, a 41- year old man was arrested and charged with a breach of the peace. He will appear at court at a later date.

“The Scottish Government’s guidance is clear – people should only leave the house for very limited purposes, for example for basic necessities, such as food and medicine, for exercise, for medical needs or travelling for work which cannot be done at home.”

Asked about the planned protests at her daily briefing on Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Firstly, anyone that goes to a picnic in the park right now will be breaking the law… I’ve got every confidence the police will apply and enforce the law. So you’d be breaking the law, which is one good reason not to do it.

“But the other, perhaps even more important, reason not to do it is you’ll be putting people’s lives at risk.

“Don’t be that person that knowingly puts someone’s life on the line. It’s not worth it, so please don’t do it.”