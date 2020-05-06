Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder police officer

The scene in Hendon, north-west London, on Wednesday evening after a police officer was attacked - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
23:29pm, Wed 06 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was attacked in north-west London.

The incident came after a pursuit of a suspect vehicle in Dartmouth Road, Hendon, at shortly after 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Scotland Yard said a man fled the vehicle but was found in an alleyway in Park Road.

A struggle ensued and the officer was seriously assaulted, the force said.

Police said the officer’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A crime scene remains in place and inquiries are continuing.

Related videos