Man arrested at Heathrow Airport by police investigating New IRA

Planes at Heathrow Airport
Planes at Heathrow Airport - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
13:22pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have made an arrest at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Officers from Police Scotland are searching a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh following the detention.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62-year-old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act as part of Operation Arbacia, an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Ulster

Terrorism

Heathrow

PA