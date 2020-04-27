Man arrested and car recovered after teenage cyclist killed

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenage cyclist in a hit-and-run in Derbyshire.

The man, from the Heanor area, has been released on police bail as inquiries continue into the death of 15-year-old Adam Barry.

Adam, who lived in Sandiacre, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre on Saturday but sadly died.

In a statement confirming a man had been arrested in connection with the collision in Derby Road, near the village of Risley, Derbyshire Constabulary said a black Audi A2 believed to have been involved in the incident had been recovered.

The force also said it had received a large number of calls from members of the public with information.

The statement added: “Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle with damage to its front nearside on Saturday evening – in particular through Risley, Stanton, Ilkeston and Heanor.

“Of particular interest are any drivers who may have captured images of the vehicle on dashcam or houses with CCTV that cover routes between the areas mentioned above.”

Adam’s family are being supported by specialist officers, Derbyshire Police said.