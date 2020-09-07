Man arrested after stab death at illegal rave
A 38-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed at an illegal rave.
Sean Williams, 34, was fatally injured when he intervened in a fight at an unlicensed music event in Culverley Road in Catford, south-east London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to nearby Thornsbeach Road to reports of a stabbing, and Mr Williams died at the scene shortly after 6.15am.
On Monday the Metropolitan Police said a 38-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of his murder, and of the attempted murder of a second man who suffered an injury to his hand.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 1832/06Sep, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/