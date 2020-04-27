Man, 20, stabbed to death at shopping centre

A 20-year-old man has died after he was stabbed at a shopping centre in Smethwick.

West Midlands Police said officers were called at around 4.40pm after the man was found with serious injuries at West Cross Shopping Centre on Mallin Street.

The victim had suffered knife injuries and died before he could be taken on board the air ambulance which had been called to the scene.

Footage of what appears to be the incident shows a man collapse to the floor after being struck in the chest.

A murder investigation has been launched and homicide unit detectives are at the scene carrying out inquiries.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the young man who has lost his life and we’re working to establish the circumstances around his death.

“I am aware of mobile footage circulating on social media and would urge people to please not share this and instead to get in touch with my team. This can be extremely distressing for family and friends.

“However if you do have any information, mobile phone footage or dash-cam footage, we’d urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible as this could assist us as our investigations continue.”