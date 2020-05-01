Madonna says she is going to 'breathe in the COVID-19 air' after revealing she has the virus' antibodies

By Dylan Terry
15:24pm, Fri 01 May 2020
Pop star Madonna has revealed she wants to ‘breathe in the COVID-19 air’ after discovering she has the antibodies for the coronavirus.

The 61 year-old made the statement on her Instagram account, where she has been updating fans with a series of videos titled ‘Quarantine Diaries'.

“I took a test the other day. I found out I have the antibodies," she said.

"So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car. I’m going to roll down the window, I’m going to roll down the window and breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

It has not yet been scientifically confirmed that having the antibodies to the virus means you are immune.

Madonna's video comes following a previous diary entry where the ‘Like a Virgin' singer told her followers she has lost people close to her as a result of the virus.

She said: “In the last 24 hours my cousin has died, my security guard’s brother has died, and Orlando Puerta, a very important person who played a very important role in my life in terms of getting my remixes to chart on the dance charts, [which was] in large part due to Orlando’s passion and commitment to my music."

Madonna has also donated $1 million to help fund coronavirus research as people around the world continue to die in large numbers from the disease.