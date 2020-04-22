Global athleisure brand Lululemon have issued a public apology after an art director promoted a 'Bat Fried Rice' t-shirt on Instagram.

Trevor Fleming had posted a link to the t-shirt, designed by Californian artist Jess Sluder, on his personal Instagram bio.

The shirt has an image of a pair of chopsticks with bat wings on the front and on the back, a Chinese takeaway container with bat wings and a tail alongside the phrase 'no thanks'.

A spokesperson for the Canadian company said in an email: “At Lululemon our culture and values are core to who we are, and we take matters like this extremely seriously.

The 'Bat Fried Rice' t-shirts have been slammed as racist (Instagram: @deadringer)

“The image and the post were inappropriate and inexcusable and we do not tolerate this behaviour.

"The t-shirt design is not a lululemon product. We apologize that an employee was affiliated with promoting an offensive t-shirt, and we take this very seriously.

"We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of lululemon.'

They said the employee, Mr Fleming, had been immediately released from their staff, having worked for the company for three years.

The apology comes following outrage on Twitter and other social media in which fans demanded boycotting of the brand, dubbing them 'racist' and 'disgusting'.

One user wrote: "There have been 100+ daily attacks on Asian Americans since the start of #COVID19. To see people adding to the hurt & racism hurts my heart.

"I hope someone picks up this story and these individuals take responsibility.

"I am more proud than ever to be part of the AA community."

Another added: "you’re a disgusting company that supports xenophobia and racism towards asians. truly hope everyone involved in this design gets coronavirus."

Fleming has since issued his own apology admitting: "It is something I deeply regret, and my eyes have been opened to the profound ripple effect that this mistake has had."