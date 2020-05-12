'Love Sinks In' campaign providing hand-washing stations for homeless across USA during coronavirus crisis
A new campaign to provide homeless people with a place to wash their hands to avoid contracting the coronavirus has been set up in Atlanta, USA.
The 'Love Sinks In' campaign was started by Terence Lester, founder of the Love Beyond Walls movement.
He said: "Every single person arrives in the plight of homelessness from different avenues.
"Some people were laid off a job, some people lost a loved one, some people are fleeing domestic violence.
“People would say things like ‘I’m fearing I'll contract the coronavirus because I have nowhere to wash my hands'."
In trying to help the homeless, Lester began reusing part of a recreational vehicle and creating a portable sink for those who had nowhere else to wash their hands with soap and water.
He then received help from his friend and hip-hop artist Lecrae who enabled him to scale up his operation.
As of now, the predominantly Atlanta-based movement has also began distributing hand-washing stations for homeless people in other U.S. cities such as Birmingham, Austin, Columbus, San Bernardino, New Orleans, Baltimore, New York City.
The sinks are cleaned and sanitised three times a day to ensure the spread of the coronavirus is kept to a minimum.