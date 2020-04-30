Love Island star and NHS doctor Alex George admits he goes home in tears after working on the frontline battling against the coronavirus.

The 30 year-old A&E doctor, who works told at University Hospital in Lewisham, told Good Morning Britain's Lorraine Kelly: "There have been some difficult times. There's been days where I've been coming home very upset and in tears at the things I've seen.

“That's being completely honest. I'm quite open to speak to my colleagues at work. We've got a wellness room, which actually we can kind of go to if things get a bit difficult. I have a little bit time alone. Or speak to a colleague or a friend and go through what you're experiencing.”

Admitting he sometimes needs time alone, he added: “Family are very important too, my girlfriend’s been amazing, I’ve spoken to her about certain things as well and shared some of that stress and emotion.”

He also joined Dr Hilary Jones to launch the #YouCareWeCare campaign.