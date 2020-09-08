Lord Sugar says criticism of Government over Covid-19 response is ‘unfair’

Lord Alan Sugar has hit out at “unfair” criticism of the Government’s response to Covid-19, hailing the Chancellor’s economic reaction to the crisis.

The Apprentice star said he believes Chancellor Rishi Sunak has done a “good job in the circumstances”.

However, he told the PA News Agency he believes the Government’s next move should be to demand that office workers come back to their city centre workplaces.

He said: “I think the Chancellor a done very well generally, and I say that as someone who is not exactly a supporter of the Government.

Lord Sugar joins The Apprentice winner for Dough Bakehouse branch opening, London, 8th September 2020

“There have been a lot of people saying how costly it has been and giving them stick, but I think that’s unfair to be honest.

“But I do think they need to demand that people come back to offices and support the city, support the economy.

“The City is suffering as there are no workers there, so until they really push to get more people there it will continue to look like a ghost town.”

Lord Sugar, who owns Central London real estate business Amsprop as part of his business portfolio, said it is “vital to the economy” for more people return to the office.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused to millions to work from home, while the latest series of The Apprentice was also cancelled.

The cross-bench peer said there was “no way” they could film a series in 2020 due to the disruption caused by the crisis.

His comments came as the entrepreneur hailed the opening of the second branch of Dough Bakehouse, the bakery business run by last year’s Apprentice winner Carina Lepore, in Beckenham, south London.

He said the company hopes to open another site in Brixton around the turn of the year, with hopes to have six sites by the end of next year.

“It’s a food business so has obviously had a tough challenge with the virus, but Carina has been intelligent to get the business in a great place,” Lord Sugar said.

“The plan was always to open more branches and we’ll keep moving forward, continuing to focus on South London for now.”

Ms Lepore said: “After winning The Apprentice it means so much to have Lord Sugar’s backing in a family run business with big ambitions.

“We’re really excited to be launching our second branch and bringing our fantastic products to Beckenham High Street.

“I can’t wait to open the doors to new customers in Beckenham and beyond.”