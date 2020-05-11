London Tubes packed a day after Boris Johnson tells people to go back to work
14:23pm, Mon 11 May 2020
Tube trains were packed with commuters this morning a day after the Prime Minister told people to go to work if they couldn't do so from home.
Boris Johnson's advice in his address last night had been for people to avoid public transport where possible.
But footage showed platforms at Canning Town and Queensbury stations on the Jubilee line to be overcrowded, with people finding it impossible to social distance.
A Tube driver told Sky News that there was ‘no social distancing going on’.
He added: “It is only normally this busy on a normal peak day pre-COVID.”
Commuters are being advised to wear face coverings when travelling on public transport.
London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the Tube is running at 5% capacity and buses at 10% capacity.