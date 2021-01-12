List of areas affected by limited Royal Mail services
8:59am, Tue 12 Jan 2021
Royal Mail has published a list of 28 areas suffering from limited delivery services as more of its workforce is affected by Covid-19.
The areas are:
Ashford (TN23-TN27)Barnsley (S70, S71, S72 and S75)Basildon (SS13-SS16)Bow (E3)Bury St Edmunds (IP28-IP33)Chelmsford (CM1-CM3)Christchurch (BH23)Daventry (NN11)Debden (IG7-IG10)Enfield (EN1-EN3)Grays (RM16-RM20)Hampton (TW12)
Highbury (N5)Hornsey (N8)Horsham (RH12, RH13)Ilford (IG1-IG6)Leeds City (LS1-LS5)Lewisham (SE13)Magherafelt (BT45, BT46)Margate (CT7-CT9)Rugeley (WS15)Somerton (TA11)South Ockendon (RM15)South Woodford (E18)Upper Holloway (N7)Wandsworth (SW18)Wellington (TA21)Widnes (WA8)