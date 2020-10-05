List of all 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse cinemas closing in the UK
Cineworld has announced that it will temporarily close all of its 102 sites across the country, and Cineworld-owned Picturehouse will shut 25.
The news came after the studios behind the James Bond franchise delayed the release of new film No Time To Die for the second time due to Covid-19.
Here is a list of all Cineworld and Picturehouse locations in the UK.
Cineworld
Aberdeen – Queens LinksAberdeen – Union SquareAldershotAshfordAshton-under-LyneBasildonBedfordBirmingham – Broad StreetBirmingham – NECBoldon, Tyne and WearBoltonBracknellBradfordBraintreeBrightonBristolBroughtonBurton upon TrentBury St EdmundsCardiffCastlefordCheltenhamChesterfieldChichesterCrawleyDalton ParkDidcotDidsburyDoverDundeeEastbourne – The BeaconEdinburghElyFalkirkGlasgow – IMAX at GSCGlasgow – ParkheadGlasgow – Renfrew StreetGlasgow – SilverburnGloucester QuaysHarlow – Harvey CentreHarlow – QueensgateHaverhillHemel HempsteadHigh WycombeHinckleyHullHuntingdonIpswichJerseyLeeds – White RoseLeighLlandudnoLondon – BexleyheathLondon – EnfieldLondon – FelthamLondon – Fulham RoadLondon – IlfordLondon – Leicester SquareLondon – South RuislipLondon – The O2 GreenwichLondon – WandsworthLondon – WembleyLondon – West India QuayLondon – Wood GreenLoughboroughLutonMiddlesbroughMilton KeynesNewcastle upon TyneNewport – Isle of WightNewport (Wales) – Friars WalkNewport (Wales) – Spytty ParkNorthamptonNottinghamPlymouthPooleRochesterRugbyRuncornRushden LakesSheffieldShrewsburySolihullSpekeStevenageSt HelensSt NeotsStoke-on-TrentSwindon – Regent CircusSwindon – Shaw RidgeTelfordWakefieldWarringtonWatfordWeston-super-MareWeymouthWhiteleyWitneyWolverhamptonYateYeovilYork
Picturehouse
AshfordBath – Little Theatre CinemaBrighton – Duke of York’sBrighton – Duke’s At KomediaCambridge – ArtsEdinburgh – CameoHenley-On-Thames – Exeter RegalLiverpool – FactLondon – BromleyLondon – ClaphamLondon – Crouch EndLondon – East DulwichLondon – Finsbury ParkLondon – Fulham RoadLondon – GreenwichLondon – HackneyLondon – Picturehouse CentralLondon – RitzyLondon – StratfordLondon – The GateLondon – West NorwoodNorwich – Cinema CityOxford – PhoenixSouthampton – Harbour LightsYork – City Screen