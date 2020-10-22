Lisa Marie Presley pays heartbreaking tribute to son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has paid an emotional tribute to her son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday.
The 52 year-old singer shared a post on Instagram, three months after Keough took his own life on July 12.
Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, posted a picture from a previous birthday celebration of Keough, who she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.
She said: “My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.”
She also has a 31 year-old daughter, Riley Keough, and twin daughters Harper and Finley, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
She added: “I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”
Benjamin died at the family home in California. Last week an autopsy revealed that he had alcohol and cocaine in his system.
Riley also paid tribute online, writing: “Happy Birthday beautiful angel.”