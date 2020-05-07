Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address to the nation detailing the country's ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown will take place at 7pm on Sunday.

According to BBC political correspondent Laura Kuenssberg, Johnson will speak to the public on Sunday evening as he prepares to get the country's economy moving once more.

The UK have now been in lockdown for more than six weeks since the Prime Minister ordered non-essential stores to close on March 23.

And last week Johnson announced that the country was officially past the peak of the virus, which statistics show topped out around Easter.

It is unclear to what extent the government will begin to lift the lockdown measures, but Johnson did reveal in Prime Minister's Questions yesterday that he is looking for the economy to begin restarting as soon as Monday.