Lewis Hamilton shames the ‘white-dominated’ world of F1 for its silence over ‘George Floyd’ killing and the violent protests now sweeping the world

Lewis Hamilton has called out the Formula One community for its lack of response to the George Floyd killing in America.

The ’six-time’ World champion and only black F1 driver, posted on Instagram: “I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice.

“Not a sign from anybody in my industry which of course is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone.”

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver, who has suffered racist abuse throughout his career, told his fellow drivers of his disappointment at their silence.

"I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you cant stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are and I see you,” he added.

Hamilton posted his feelings on Instagram - (Copyright Lewis Hamilton Instagram )

Hamilton added: “I do not stand with those looting and burning buildings but those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so called leaders make change.

“This is not just America,” he continued. "This is the UK, this is Spain, this is Italy and all over.

“The way minorities are treated has to change, how you educate those in your country of equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same!”

Hamilton continued to share his views - (Copyright Lewis Hamilton Instagram )

A number of F1 drivers have since responded to Hamilton’s comments.

Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc wrote: "To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't expressed myself earlier than today.

“And I was completely wrong," he added.

McLaren driver Lando Norris also responded.

He wrote: "I have fans and followers. Support and love. And I have power through this to lead and inspire so many. But we also stand for what’s right. This time I ask you to do something and take action. #BlackLivesMatters.”

Norris’ new team-mate Daniel Ricciardo labelled the killing of Floyd ‘a disgrace’ but agreed violence is not the answer.

"Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action," said the Australian.