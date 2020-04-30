Lecturer transforms study to make more than 1,000 face shields

An engineering lecturer has produced more than 1,000 face shields for healthcare workers after transforming his study into a PPE production line

Aaron McConville, a lecturer in electronic engineering at Ulster University in Belfast, is using 3D printers he has built and assembled at home over the years to print protective face shields for frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally printing 20 per day, Dr McConville increased daily production to more than 100 following donations from the university, friends, family, colleagues and the public.

With the help of his partner Alice, Dr McConville has produced more than 1,000 visors and distributed them to a number of care homes, hospitals and hospices in urgent need of PPE in Northern Ireland and England.

With the lockdown I’m not going anywhere, so with a global shortage of PPE this was a perfect opportunity to do my bit

Dr McConville said: “The Ulster University community is doing everything it can to support the fight against Covid-19.

“I wanted to play my part and use my skills and expertise to support our frontline healthcare workers.

“Protective visors, although simple, are a fundamental piece of PPE that many frontline workers were going without.

“These crucial items provide protection for the face, helping to prevent infection by blocking droplets of fluid that would otherwise be able to enter via the nose, eyes and mouth.