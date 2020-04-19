At least 16 people have been killed after a gunman dressed as a policeman went on a 12-hour-rampage in the Canadian province Nova Scotia.

One of those killed was a police officer, before the shooter was captured by police on Sunday in the rural town of Portapique

Residents had been advised to lock themselves indoors.

Police said the suspect was driving what appeared to be a police car before changing to another vehicle.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described it as 'a terrible situation' and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters 'this is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history'.

Tweets by Nova Scotia police identified the alleged attacker as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.