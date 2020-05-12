At least 13 people, including two newborn babies, killed in Kabul hospital shooting
13 people, including babies, mothers and nurses, have died in a shooting in a maternity ward in Kabul.
The Afghanistan capital saw 15 more people wounded in the attack on Tuesday morning as gunmen descended on Dasht-e-Barchi hospital, which is partly supported by Medicins Sans Frontieres - an international charity.
It is thought three gunmen entered the hospital in police uniforms and began to throw grenades and started shooting.
A doctor who fled the attack told the BBC that 180 people were in the hospital at the time.
According to Reuters, all three attackers were shot dead by security forces. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack with the Taliban saying they were not behind it.
An official told the BBC that 100 women and children had been evacuated from the facility.
Some staff live behind the hospital and one doctor told the BBC he saw an explosion in the hospital.