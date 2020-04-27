Trevor Phillips' inclusion in the inquiry into why people of BAME backgrounds make up a high proportion of coronavirus cases has been called ‘insensitive’.

The former Equality and Human Rights Commission chair was asked by Public Health England to provide expert support for its investigation.

Phillips was expelled from the Labour party earlier this year following allegations of Islamaphobia, and leading Muslims in the UK have hit out at his appointment.

Secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain, Harun Khan, said in a statement: “The decision is particularly insensitive given that British Muslims overwhelmingly come from BAME communities and so many Muslim doctors have died at the front line of this pandemic."

Mr Khan also claimed Phillips has a ‘consistent record in pushing the divisive narrative of Muslims being apart from the rest of British society’.

“The disproportionate impact of the pandemic on BAME communities is a serious issue which has seen many Muslims lose loved ones. [This] sends a clear signal to British Muslims that Public Health England is not taking this matter seriously”, he added.

In addition to Mr Khan's criticism, Labour MP Naz Shah tweeted: “It’s an insult to the memory of the numerous Muslims who have lost their lives, and also an insult to those Muslims who continue to serve on the frontline.”

Phillips was suspended by Labour pending an investigation into statements he had made, including one where he said UK Muslims were ‘a nation within a nation’.

PHE's regional director, Prof Kevin Fenton, London, told The Guardian: “Trevor Phillips and Prof Richard Webber have been asked to support this critical work as their specialist consultancy has the right skills and experience. We need to move fast to understand why and what can be done about this.”