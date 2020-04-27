Lawyer for Harry Dunn’s alleged killer opens up dialogue with Foreign Office

The lawyer for the alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has opened up a dialogue with the Foreign Office (FCO) in order to work towards a “resolution”.

The PA news agency understands Amy Jeffress, who acts on behalf of 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, spoke with a senior official at the FCO earlier this year.

It is understood Mrs Sacoolas is keen to return to the UK to find a solution to her part in the 19-year-old’s death.

The Foreign Office is believed to have made it clear to Ms Jeffress, a national security lawyer, that any issues relating to the legal side of the case – including any attempt to quash the charge her client is facing – would be a matter for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

PA understands Ms Jeffress initiated the conversation and Mr Dunn’s family were updated on the conversation.

It is also understood the FCO made it clear that Mrs Sacoolas must return to the UK to face justice.

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

An extradition request, submitted to the US by the Home Office, was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January – a move Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a “denial of justice”.

Mr Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, told PA the family now had “some hope” – adding that she was “pleased” to see a dialogue being opened up.

Ms Jeffress declined to comment further on her conversation with the Foreign Office.

Reacting to the news of a dialogue being opened, Mrs Charles told PA: “It is almost impossible to describe how much we are suffering. It is now eight months since Harry died. His 20th birthday came and went last month.

“As we have said from the start, we will get justice for our son.

“We made a promise to him and no-one is above the law. It is so important that Anne Sacoolas comes back to face our legal system.”

Mrs Charles continued: “She should never have been allowed to leave and it has compounded our misery terribly.

“But now we have some hope and we are pleased to see at least that there is some dialogue towards her coming back.

“But it’s important that we are all clear. The case is with the CPS.

“The only resolution that is acceptable is her going before the courts here in England.”

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “We have done and will continue to do everything we properly can to ensure that justice is done.