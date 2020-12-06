Laverne & Shirley actor David Lander dies, aged 73
American actor David Lander has died at the age of 73 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
Lander, who was most famous for his role as Andrew ‘Squiggy’ Squiggman in the 1970s American Sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley,' died on Friday night at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, according to TMZ.
"David's family hopes his fans will remember him for all the laughter he brought into the world," Lander’s family said in a statement.
During his career, he featured in 120 films and television series such as ‘Used Cars,' ‘Scary Movie,’ and ‘101 Dalmatians: The Series.’
He was diagnosed with MS in 1984, a year after ‘Laverne & Shirley’ ended.
As a voice actor he appeared in the Disney film ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’ and in Disney’s children’s show ‘Goldie & Bear.’
His longtime friend Michael McKean who played Lenny Kosnowski in ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ posted a picture of the pair on Twitter in tribute.
One fan said: "Sorry to hear about #DavidLander passing away at 73, after a battle with multiple Sclerosis. Got so much joy from him and the rest of the cast on #LaverneAndShirley#RIPDavidLander."
Another fan added: "Today, we lost a legend & an icon in television, film and comedy. Remembering actor #DavidLander (1947-2020), who was best known for his role of Squiggy on "Laverne & Shirley." Here he is w/Michael McKean as Lenny from their 1979 album, "Lenny & the Squigtones." #RIPLegend."