Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland
Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.
The figures, for the seven days to October 4, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent three days – October 5-7 – has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.
Here is the list in full.
From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to October 4; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4; the rate of new cases in the seven days to September 27; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 27.
Glasgow City 214.5 (1358), 190.3 (1205)City of Edinburgh 151.4 (795), 85.3 (448)South Lanarkshire 140.4 (450), 76.1 (244)East Renfrewshire 129.8 (124), 50.2 (48)North Lanarkshire 127.4 (435), 83.8 (286)West Lothian 100.5 (184), 58.4 (107)Renfrewshire 99.4 (178), 58.1 (104)East Dunbartonshire 96.6 (105), 52.5 (57)West Dunbartonshire 93.3 (83), 68.6 (61)Dundee City 81.7 (122), 99.1 (148)Falkirk 78.3 (126), 26.1 (42)North Ayrshire 77.2 (104), 28.2 (38)Na h-Eileanan Siar 74.9 (20), 67.4 (18)Midlothian 74.6 (69), 36.8 (34)East Ayrshire 72.1 (88), 41.0 (50)Stirling 66.9 (63), 52.0 (49)Aberdeen City 50.3 (115), 49.4 (113)Inverclyde 50.1 (39), 21.9 (17)Fife 47.9 (179), 41.2 (154)South Ayrshire 47.1 (53), 43.5 (49)East Lothian 41.1 (44), 36.4 (39)Argyll & Bute 40.8 (35), 34.9 (30)Dumfries & Galloway 37.6 (56), 26.9 (40)Scottish Borders 32.0 (37), 28.6 (33)Angus 28.4 (33), 17.2 (20)Highland 24.2 (57), 17.4 (41)Perth & Kinross 22.4 (34), 23.7 (36)Clackmannanshire 19.4 (10), 19.4 (10)Aberdeenshire 14.9 (39), 11.5 (30)Moray 7.3 (7), 5.2 (5)Orkney Islands 0.0 (0), 18.0 (4)Shetland Islands 0.0 (0), 0.0 (0)