Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus ONS (PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 154 (49%) have seen a rise in case rates, 159 (50%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,205 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 9 – the equivalent of 1,505.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,634.5 in the seven days to January 2.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the second highest rate, up from 796.8 to 1,399.3, with 2,111 new cases.

Newham in London is in third place, down very slightly from 1,406.3 to 1,398.3, with 4,938 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Knowsley (up from 796.8 to 1,399.3)2 Liverpool (612.2 to 1,048.1)3 Sefton (650.1 to 1,075.9)4 Halton (874.7 to 1,212.4)5 St Helens (491.7 to 824.0)6 Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole (607.3 to 881.0)7 Wirral (696.9 to 941.0)8 Worcester (540.4 to 768.6)9 Copeland (330.0 to 544.1)10 Tendring (956.6 to 1,169.5)

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 2.

Barking and Dagenham, 1505.4, (3205), 1634.5, (3480)Knowsley, 1399.3, (2111), 796.8, (1202)Newham, 1398.3, (4938), 1406.3, (4966)Harlow, 1276.0, (1111), 1460.9, (1272)Redbridge, 1255.8, (3833), 1501.2, (4582)Thurrock, 1233.2, (2150), 1565.9, (2730)Halton, 1212.4, (1569), 874.7, (1132)Rushmoor, 1191.3, (1127), 1293.9, (1224)Tendring, 1169.5, (1714), 956.6, (1402)Enfield, 1149.8, (3838), 1248.7, (4168)Broxbourne, 1132.8, (1102), 1398.0, (1360)Gravesham, 1130.6, (1209), 1222.2, (1307)Bexley, 1126.5, (2797), 1220.0, (3029)Tower Hamlets, 1114.7, (3620), 1274.2, (4138)Waltham Forest, 1106.9, (3066), 1144.1, (3169)Brent, 1101.7, (3633), 1010.7, (3333)Slough, 1097.4, (1641), 1067.9, (1597)Isle of Wight, 1092.6, (1549), 933.9, (1324)Castle Point, 1092.1, (987), 1469.4, (1328)Ealing, 1091.0, (3729), 969.6, (3314)Croydon, 1089.2, (4212), 1083.8, (4191)Hounslow, 1084.3, (2944), 1111.5, (3018)Carlisle, 1079.3, (1173), 1018.6, (1107)Sefton, 1075.9, (2974), 650.1, (1797)Crawley, 1074.6, (1208), 1049.7, (1180)Greenwich, 1071.7, (3086), 1105.4, (3183)Dartford, 1061.2, (1195), 1262.8, (1422)Liverpool, 1048.1, (5220), 612.2, (3049)Lewisham, 1032.6, (3158), 1036.5, (3170)Haringey, 1021.8, (2745), 1052.7, (2828)Southwark, 1020.3, (3253), 942.2, (3004)Havering, 1020.2, (2648), 1373.5, (3565)Epping Forest, 1013.0, (1334), 1474.7, (1942)Hillingdon, 1003.7, (3080), 1000.4, (3070)Wolverhampton, 995.2, (2621), 881.7, (2322)Lambeth, 989.5, (3226), 888.6, (2897)Eastbourne, 989.0, (1026), 825.1, (856)Burnley, 967.2, (860), 846.8, (753)Basildon, 962.1, (1801), 1316.2, (2464)Sandwell, 957.8, (3146), 771.5, (2534)Harrow, 954.0, (2396), 941.2, (2364)Barnet, 945.5, (3743), 1022.6, (4048)Luton, 944.4, (2012), 807.8, (1721)Wirral, 941.0, (3049), 696.9, (2258)Corby, 934.7, (675), 749.1, (541)Hertsmere, 905.5, (950), 1032.2, (1083)Chelmsford, 905.3, (1615), 1071.8, (1912)Southend-on-Sea, 903.2, (1654), 1228.1, (2249)Hackney and City of London, 900.5, (2619), 921.1, (2679)Sutton, 893.1, (1843), 1144.2, (2361)Medway, 892.8, (2487), 1134.8, (3161)Bedford, 892.7, (1547), 937.1, (1624)Braintree, 889.9, (1358), 1165.8, (1779)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 881.0, (3483), 607.3, (2401)Northampton, 876.2, (1968), 773.8, (1738)Spelthorne, 862.3, (861), 971.5, (970)Watford, 859.4, (830), 1005.4, (971)Welwyn Hatfield, 855.0, (1052), 828.2, (1019)Bromley, 851.8, (2831), 1144.0, (3802)Merton, 851.6, (1759), 1049.6, (2168)Stevenage, 841.3, (739), 833.3, (732)Pendle, 825.1, (760), 690.5, (636)St. Helens, 824.0, (1488), 491.7, (888)Colchester, 813.5, (1584), 891.1, (1735)Cherwell, 808.6, (1217), 912.9, (1374)South Bucks, 806.6, (565), 998.0, (699)Maldon, 804.0, (522), 1018.1, (661)Milton Keynes, 800.5, (2157), 962.3, (2593)Brentwood, 793.3, (611), 1393.1, (1073)Islington, 785.3, (1904), 785.3, (1904)Birmingham, 778.0, (8883), 627.3, (7163)Walsall, 777.3, (2219), 706.5, (2017)Worcester, 768.6, (778), 540.4, (547)Hastings, 768.4, (712), 879.6, (815)Wandsworth, 763.2, (2516), 791.7, (2610)Tandridge, 755.7, (666), 898.7, (792)Surrey Heath, 752.5, (672), 832.0, (743)Reading, 751.6, (1216), 640.4, (1036)Warrington, 745.7, (1566), 672.3, (1412)Ashford, 744.4, (968), 853.6, (1110)Blackburn with Darwen, 738.2, (1105), 633.3, (948)Worthing, 735.3, (813), 668.4, (739)Rochford, 734.8, (642), 1063.3, (929)Hyndburn, 730.5, (592), 557.7, (452)Woking, 727.2, (733), 761.0, (767)Hartlepool, 726.0, (680), 831.7, (779)Hammersmith and Fulham, 725.9, (1344), 773.5, (1432)Maidstone, 724.6, (1245), 862.5, (1482)Brighton and Hove, 723.3, (2104), 694.1, (2019)Three Rivers, 717.9, (670), 954.7, (891)Ipswich, 712.9, (976), 608.4, (833)Folkestone and Hythe, 711.5, (804), 839.9, (949)Epsom and Ewell, 702.0, (566), 863.2, (696)Reigate and Banstead, 700.5, (1042), 867.9, (1291)Eden, 691.0, (368), 721.1, (384)Adur, 679.6, (437), 634.5, (408)Allerdale, 678.2, (663), 503.3, (492)Lewes, 676.9, (699), 697.2, (720)Wycombe, 676.2, (1181), 686.0, (1198)Dudley, 675.1, (2171), 630.3, (2027)Kensington and Chelsea, 674.4, (1053), 645.0, (1007)Thanet, 674.3, (957), 728.6, (1034)Bracknell Forest, 674.0, (826), 824.2, (1010)Wealden, 670.1, (1082), 673.8, (1088)Derby, 663.0, (1706), 570.1, (1467)York, 656.6, (1383), 533.2, (1123)Bromsgrove, 654.8, (654), 540.6, (540)Havant, 652.8, (824), 693.2, (875)Camden, 649.6, (1754), 678.1, (1831)Kingston upon Thames, 649.0, (1152), 836.6, (1485)Runnymede, 645.2, (577), 654.2, (585)Uttlesford, 638.7, (583), 895.0, (817)Swale, 637.7, (957), 806.2, (1210)Portsmouth, 635.2, (1365), 632.4, (1359)East Hertfordshire, 633.7, (949), 765.3, (1146)Southampton, 627.7, (1585), 659.0, (1664)Arun, 623.9, (1003), 752.7, (1210)Mole Valley, 623.5, (544), 589.1, (514)South Staffordshire, 619.9, (697), 603.9, (679)Redditch, 613.4, (523), 517.2, (441)Norwich, 610.4, (858), 496.5, (698)East Staffordshire, 607.9, (728), 554.5, (664)Elmbridge, 606.7, (830), 777.8, (1064)Tonbridge and Malling, 600.1, (793), 793.0, (1048)Dacorum, 599.0, (927), 722.4, (1118)Windsor and Maidenhead, 597.7, (905), 709.9, (1075)Barrow-in-Furness, 596.6, (400), 396.7, (266)Ashfield, 593.3, (759), 593.3, (759)Cannock Chase, 590.5, (595), 555.8, (560)Wellingborough, 585.9, (467), 500.6, (399)Hart, 585.1, (568), 758.2, (736)Aylesbury Vale, 585.1, (1167), 649.3, (1295)Ribble Valley, 584.7, (356), 581.4, (354)Canterbury, 580.4, (960), 579.2, (958)Westminster, 580.1, (1516), 588.2, (1537)Leicester, 570.3, (2020), 490.9, (1739)North Hertfordshire, 569.0, (760), 513.6, (686)Oxford, 568.7, (867), 547.0, (834)Rossendale, 566.6, (405), 398.7, (285)St Albans, 563.1, (836), 740.3, (1099)Rother, 561.0, (539), 705.7, (678)Sevenoaks, 560.7, (677), 871.2, (1052)Dover, 558.7, (660), 606.1, (716)Telford and Wrekin, 558.2, (1004), 402.5, (724)Great Yarmouth, 556.7, (553), 619.1, (615)Mansfield, 556.2, (608), 437.3, (478)Coventry, 549.9, (2043), 472.1, (1754)Central Bedfordshire, 547.0, (1579), 652.7, (1884)Broadland, 544.4, (712), 543.6, (711)Copeland, 544.1, (371), 330.0, (225)Peterborough, 542.9, (1098), 487.0, (985)Waverley, 539.9, (682), 687.9, (869)Breckland, 531.6, (744), 496.5, (695)Cheshire West and Chester, 531.1, (1822), 567.8, (1948)Daventry, 530.5, (456), 559.6, (481)Babergh, 529.1, (487), 597.6, (550)Rugby, 528.8, (576), 489.3, (533)Basingstoke and Deane, 527.2, (931), 428.7, (757)Wychavon, 524.6, (679), 385.5, (499)Fenland, 518.4, (528), 446.7, (455)Solihull, 516.7, (1118), 504.7, (1092)Selby, 516.4, (468), 385.1, (349)Huntingdonshire, 515.8, (918), 531.0, (945)Horsham, 515.3, (741), 558.4, (803)Wokingham, 513.7, (879), 578.5, (990)Guildford, 512.8, (764), 563.8, (840)Lancaster, 511.5, (747), 359.5, (525)South Northamptonshire, 509.0, (481), 624.4, (590)Richmond upon Thames, 509.0, (1008), 656.5, (1300)Tamworth, 503.3, (386), 421.1, (323)Fareham, 499.0, (580), 542.9, (631)Mid Sussex, 497.9, (752), 629.0, (950)Oadby and Wigston, 496.4, (283), 549.0, (313)Amber Valley, 495.5, (635), 531.4, (681)Middlesbrough, 495.1, (698), 515.0, (726)Swindon, 495.1, (1100), 575.2, (1278)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 495.1, (643), 488.1, (634)Nottingham, 494.7, (1647), 391.4, (1303)Cambridge, 492.8, (615), 524.0, (654)Wyre Forest, 492.6, (499), 433.4, (439)Bolsover, 491.5, (396), 393.5, (317)Bristol, 491.2, (2276), 410.5, (1902)West Lancashire, 486.4, (556), 447.0, (511)Tunbridge Wells, 486.0, (577), 562.6, (668)Kettering, 484.4, (493), 447.1, (455)Manchester, 483.1, (2671), 357.6, (1977)Gedling, 479.2, (565), 447.0, (527)South Ribble, 476.6, (528), 379.1, (420)Lichfield, 474.4, (497), 450.6, (472)Bury, 467.0, (892), 389.5, (744)Salford, 466.7, (1208), 333.0, (862)Gosport, 463.2, (393), 425.5, (361)Preston, 459.0, (657), 355.6, (509)Wigan, 458.8, (1508), 406.2, (1335)Sunderland, 457.7, (1271), 516.4, (1434)Stafford, 457.5, (628), 432.7, (594)East Suffolk, 457.4, (1141), 408.1, (1018)Chiltern, 455.6, (437), 542.1, (520)Chichester, 454.9, (551), 501.1, (607)South Derbyshire, 454.0, (487), 417.7, (448)Trafford, 453.8, (1077), 404.0, (959)Gloucester, 450.7, (582), 525.8, (679)Shropshire, 450.3, (1455), 337.3, (1090)Richmondshire, 448.5, (241), 483.9, (260)South Gloucestershire, 446.2, (1272), 412.8, (1177)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 445.2, (674), 476.9, (722)Wyre, 444.3, (498), 374.7, (420)Eastleigh, 443.2, (592), 533.0, (712)Stockton-on-Tees, 436.3, (861), 447.9, (884)Test Valley, 434.4, (548), 476.4, (601)Harrogate, 433.4, (697), 361.9, (582)Stoke-on-Trent, 432.6, (1109), 386.5, (991)Darlington, 431.6, (461), 440.1, (470)County Durham, 431.6, (2288), 482.2, (2556)West Suffolk, 430.1, (770), 460.2, (824)Blaby, 429.4, (436), 393.0, (399)Hambleton, 429.1, (393), 374.5, (343)Craven, 428.8, (245), 442.8, (253)Rochdale, 428.0, (952), 339.0, (754)Redcar and Cleveland, 425.8, (584), 344.9, (473)Forest of Dean, 422.9, (367), 421.7, (366)Erewash, 414.3, (478), 373.6, (431)New Forest, 414.2, (746), 354.3, (638)North Somerset, 411.1, (884), 372.0, (800)East Hampshire, 410.4, (502), 444.8, (544)South Tyneside, 408.7, (617), 526.6, (795)Stockport, 407.6, (1196), 383.1, (1124)Cheshire East, 405.6, (1558), 462.1, (1775)South Cambridgeshire, 404.8, (644), 467.0, (743)Bath and North East Somerset, 401.0, (775), 334.2, (646)Chorley, 400.1, (473), 324.0, (383)Chesterfield, 398.5, (418), 305.1, (320)Sedgemoor, 397.0, (489), 475.7, (586)Vale of White Horse, 396.3, (539), 433.1, (589)South Oxfordshire, 392.1, (557), 573.0, (814)North Warwickshire, 386.1, (252), 458.1, (299)Newark and Sherwood, 383.9, (470), 320.2, (392)East Northamptonshire, 381.9, (361), 354.4, (335)Gateshead, 381.6, (771), 431.6, (872)Bolton, 380.5, (1094), 281.3, (809)Herefordshire, 378.6, (730), 323.1, (623)Mid Suffolk, 377.3, (392), 424.5, (441)Oldham, 376.2, (892), 314.2, (745)West Oxfordshire, 375.1, (415), 453.7, (502)High Peak, 374.5, (347), 276.3, (256)Wiltshire, 371.4, (1857), 318.4, (1592)Tameside, 370.0, (838), 312.6, (708)North Norfolk, 368.2, (386), 406.3, (426)Broxtowe, 363.1, (414), 359.5, (410)Somerset West and Taunton, 361.7, (561), 462.9, (718)South Norfolk, 361.3, (509), 503.3, (709)Rushcliffe, 360.8, (430), 338.1, (403)East Cambridgeshire, 360.6, (324), 493.1, (443)Winchester, 358.8, (448), 496.6, (620)South Kesteven, 354.6, (505), 443.7, (632)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 350.8, (2006), 326.2, (1865)Harborough, 349.7, (328), 464.8, (436)North West Leicestershire, 349.4, (362), 378.3, (392)Lincoln, 348.4, (346), 363.5, (361)Stratford-on-Avon, 344.4, (448), 341.3, (444)Hinckley and Bosworth, 343.0, (388), 327.0, (370)Doncaster, 342.7, (1069), 348.2, (1086)North East Derbyshire, 335.1, (340), 349.9, (355)South Lakeland, 334.0, (351), 308.3, (324)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 333.7, (432), 316.7, (410)Charnwood, 332.0, (617), 312.1, (580)Fylde, 331.8, (268), 271.1, (219)Leeds, 331.0, (2625), 318.1, (2523)Hull, 329.9, (857), 333.4, (866)Dorset, 327.9, (1241), 309.1, (1170)Warwick, 324.2, (466), 395.1, (568)West Berkshire, 320.0, (507), 429.8, (681)Tewkesbury, 317.8, (302), 309.4, (294)Cheltenham, 315.5, (367), 278.6, (324)Kirklees, 312.2, (1373), 267.9, (1178)Blackpool, 311.2, (434), 292.6, (408)Rotherham, 307.4, (816), 297.3, (789)Sheffield, 300.8, (1759), 261.8, (1531)Malvern Hills, 299.9, (236), 252.9, (199)Plymouth, 295.3, (774), 222.1, (582)Exeter, 292.2, (384), 248.1, (326)Wakefield, 291.4, (1015), 271.6, (946)Bradford, 290.5, (1568), 252.1, (1361)Mid Devon, 290.4, (239), 229.6, (189)Newcastle upon Tyne, 285.0, (863), 235.5, (713)South Somerset, 284.5, (479), 268.5, (452)South Holland, 284.2, (270), 289.4, (275)Scarborough, 283.2, (308), 382.5, (416)North Tyneside, 282.8, (588), 260.2, (541)Melton, 281.2, (144), 304.6, (156)North Kesteven, 280.5, (328), 305.4, (357)Northumberland, 280.4, (904), 365.7, (1179)Ryedale, 276.3, (153), 321.4, (178)Calderdale, 275.2, (582), 288.5, (610)Bassetlaw, 272.4, (320), 326.1, (383)Boston, 272.2, (191), 267.9, (188)Mendip, 269.9, (312), 266.5, (308)Torbay, 259.1, (353), 136.5, (186)Staffordshire Moorlands, 258.0, (254), 289.5, (285)Rutland, 248.0, (99), 295.5, (118)East Devon, 245.4, (359), 181.2, (265)Barnsley, 243.9, (602), 288.0, (711)Teignbridge, 243.0, (326), 167.7, (225)Derbyshire Dales, 240.6, (174), 232.3, (168)West Lindsey, 235.2, (225), 261.3, (250)East Riding of Yorkshire, 221.9, (757), 228.0, (778)Cotswold, 218.1, (196), 310.5, (279)Stroud, 215.1, (258), 258.4, (310)South Hams, 196.5, (171), 203.4, (177)North Lincolnshire, 168.3, (290), 245.5, (423)East Lindsey, 160.9, (228), 198.3, (281)North East Lincolnshire, 154.8, (247), 176.1, (281)West Devon, 121.9, (68), 139.8, (78)Torridge, 118.7, (81), 106.9, (73)North Devon, 111.2, (108), 147.2, (143)