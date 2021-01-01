Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 28, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 29-January 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 233 (74%) have seen a rise in case rates, 77 (24%) have seen a fall, and five are unchanged.

Thurrock in Essex has the highest rate, with 2,161 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 28 – the equivalent of 1,239.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 1,392.7 in the seven days to December 21.

Epping Forest, also in Essex, has the second highest rate, down from 1,401.0 to 1,224.1, with 1,612 new cases.

Castle Point, again in Essex, is in third place, where the rate has fallen slightly from 1,229.3 to 1,207.2, with 1,091 new cases.

The areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps are Rushmoor (up from 529.6 to 817.1, with 773 new cases); Carlisle (up from 253.0 to 538.3, with 585 new cases); and Watford (up from 633.7 to 867.7, with 838 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 28; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 21.

Thurrock, 1239.5, (2161), 1392.7, (2428)Epping Forest, 1224.1, (1612), 1401.0, (1845)Castle Point, 1207.2, (1091), 1229.3, (1111)Redbridge, 1156.5, (3530), 1186.7, (3622)Brentwood, 1151.6, (887), 1441.2, (1110)Barking and Dagenham, 1131.5, (2409), 1106.6, (2356)Broxbourne, 1120.5, (1090), 1000.2, (973)Harlow, 1087.7, (947), 939.5, (818)Havering, 1077.2, (2796), 1289.1, (3346)Newham, 1071.0, (3782), 898.5, (3173)Bexley, 1033.5, (2566), 1079.0, (2679)Enfield, 1029.1, (3435), 936.2, (3125)Basildon, 1011.8, (1894), 1171.5, (2193)Tower Hamlets, 983.8, (3195), 966.3, (3138)Dartford, 975.1, (1098), 928.0, (1045)Southend-on-Sea, 951.3, (1742), 1099.8, (2014)Rochford, 948.9, (829), 1134.3, (991)Gravesham, 943.5, (1009), 933.2, (998)Waltham Forest, 913.1, (2529), 975.9, (2703)Braintree, 909.5, (1388), 771.3, (1177)Hertsmere, 904.5, (949), 808.2, (848)Bromley, 893.1, (2968), 838.0, (2785)Chelmsford, 877.9, (1566), 817.9, (1459)Haringey, 872.5, (2344), 794.0, (2133)Medway, 869.1, (2421), 1122.9, (3128)Watford, 867.7, (838), 633.7, (612)Sutton, 858.7, (1772), 678.9, (1401)Barnet, 854.3, (3382), 684.6, (2710)Merton, 851.6, (1759), 754.3, (1558)Harrow, 842.5, (2116), 658.1, (1653)Croydon, 835.5, (3231), 735.2, (2843)Hounslow, 828.3, (2249), 635.7, (1726)Three Rivers, 822.9, (768), 686.9, (641)Rushmoor, 817.1, (773), 529.6, (501)Greenwich, 806.1, (2321), 726.5, (2092)Hillingdon, 802.3, (2462), 665.1, (2041)Hastings, 782.4, (725), 1031.7, (956)Slough, 777.1, (1162), 579.8, (867)South Bucks, 772.4, (541), 595.3, (417)Maldon, 763.9, (496), 648.4, (421)Lewisham, 763.1, (2334), 673.9, (2061)Hackney and City of London, 761.6, (2215), 808.0, (2350)Brent, 754.5, (2488), 608.6, (2007)Milton Keynes, 739.3, (1992), 836.1, (2253)Spelthorne, 721.1, (720), 618.0, (617)Maidstone, 711.2, (1222), 783.4, (1346)Lambeth, 708.8, (2311), 745.0, (2429)Ealing, 704.5, (2408), 572.0, (1955)Ashford, 702.1, (913), 897.5, (1167)Southwark, 699.4, (2230), 716.4, (2284)Wandsworth, 681.0, (2245), 753.5, (2484)Epsom and Ewell, 666.0, (537), 563.1, (454)Kingston upon Thames, 653.5, (1160), 597.7, (1061)Sevenoaks, 647.6, (782), 647.6, (782)Uttlesford, 645.2, (589), 463.4, (423)Islington, 644.2, (1562), 654.9, (1588)Swale, 641.6, (963), 890.8, (1337)Tandridge, 640.0, (564), 593.4, (523)Bedford, 637.7, (1105), 543.6, (942)Bracknell Forest, 635.7, (779), 503.5, (617)Tonbridge and Malling, 635.6, (840), 698.4, (923)Richmond upon Thames, 629.2, (1246), 535.8, (1061)Folkestone and Hythe, 620.4, (701), 785.0, (887)St Albans, 595.5, (884), 497.1, (738)Reigate and Banstead, 592.3, (881), 474.6, (706)Hammersmith and Fulham, 589.8, (1092), 600.1, (1111)Stevenage, 587.4, (516), 472.4, (415)Windsor and Maidenhead, 583.8, (884), 398.2, (603)Welwyn Hatfield, 581.1, (715), 395.0, (486)East Hertfordshire, 578.3, (866), 454.8, (681)Elmbridge, 576.8, (789), 510.3, (698)Woking, 574.4, (579), 558.6, (563)Camden, 565.5, (1527), 467.4, (1262)Crawley, 564.0, (634), 375.4, (422)Burnley, 561.2, (499), 499.3, (444)Surrey Heath, 561.0, (501), 472.5, (422)Rother, 552.7, (531), 688.0, (661)Carlisle, 538.3, (585), 253.0, (275)Dacorum, 536.3, (830), 438.7, (679)Luton, 533.7, (1137), 555.3, (1183)Aylesbury Vale, 528.5, (1054), 500.9, (999)Havant, 514.2, (649), 464.3, (586)Kensington and Chelsea, 513.0, (801), 486.1, (759)Eden, 508.9, (271), 418.8, (223)Hartlepool, 505.0, (473), 403.6, (378)Portsmouth, 501.6, (1078), 426.2, (916)Wycombe, 499.9, (873), 455.8, (796)Tendring, 499.5, (732), 343.2, (503)Central Bedfordshire, 498.5, (1439), 478.1, (1380)Runnymede, 496.5, (444), 447.3, (400)Guildford, 493.3, (735), 341.6, (509)Westminster, 492.9, (1288), 488.3, (1276)Wolverhampton, 488.7, (1287), 356.6, (939)Cherwell, 488.4, (735), 437.9, (659)Thanet, 482.0, (684), 622.2, (883)Canterbury, 480.7, (795), 622.8, (1030)Eastbourne, 470.4, (488), 422.2, (438)Wokingham, 464.6, (795), 383.4, (656)Mole Valley, 460.8, (402), 354.2, (309)Colchester, 459.7, (895), 385.7, (751)Dover, 450.3, (532), 723.8, (855)Chiltern, 450.3, (432), 287.7, (276)Reading, 449.4, (727), 477.8, (773)Hart, 448.1, (435), 277.1, (269)Waverley, 438.5, (554), 297.6, (376)Arun, 437.9, (704), 265.6, (427)Northampton, 436.3, (980), 342.4, (769)Tunbridge Wells, 425.4, (505), 511.3, (607)Lewes, 425.1, (439), 364.1, (376)South Northamptonshire, 409.6, (387), 365.1, (345)Brighton and Hove, 406.3, (1182), 266.4, (775)Southampton, 398.4, (1006), 270.1, (682)Sandwell, 395.5, (1299), 323.3, (1062)Worthing, 389.8, (431), 205.3, (227)Wealden, 388.9, (628), 442.8, (715)Mid Sussex, 387.4, (585), 347.6, (525)Blackburn with Darwen, 383.4, (574), 312.6, (468)Peterborough, 382.2, (773), 422.7, (855)South Oxfordshire, 381.5, (542), 256.2, (364)Pendle, 374.5, (345), 425.6, (392)Babergh, 373.8, (344), 329.2, (303)Amber Valley, 368.3, (472), 309.8, (397)Ipswich, 367.4, (503), 277.5, (380)South Norfolk, 365.6, (515), 235.0, (331)North Hertfordshire, 365.4, (488), 304.7, (407)Fareham, 363.1, (422), 251.2, (292)Oadby and Wigston, 361.3, (206), 335.0, (191)Ribble Valley, 358.0, (218), 313.7, (191)Birmingham, 356.8, (4074), 303.2, (3462)South Staffordshire, 356.6, (401), 240.1, (270)Adur, 353.0, (227), 376.4, (242)East Staffordshire, 348.2, (417), 339.9, (407)Norwich, 347.9, (489), 310.2, (436)Cambridge, 343.8, (429), 238.8, (298)Oxford, 340.4, (519), 340.4, (519)Sedgemoor, 336.9, (415), 233.8, (288)West Berkshire, 335.1, (531), 335.1, (531)Broadland, 334.1, (437), 261.5, (342)Winchester, 334.0, (417), 222.7, (278)Gloucester, 333.0, (430), 281.1, (363)South Kesteven, 332.8, (474), 270.3, (385)Horsham, 332.4, (478), 185.0, (266)Cannock Chase, 331.5, (334), 281.9, (284)Warrington, 330.0, (693), 274.7, (577)Walsall, 330.0, (942), 278.8, (796)Bromsgrove, 328.4, (328), 249.3, (249)Swindon, 326.3, (725), 216.9, (482)Dudley, 322.1, (1036), 284.8, (916)Ashfield, 320.5, (410), 271.3, (347)York, 320.5, (675), 170.9, (360)Cheshire West and Chester, 319.2, (1095), 230.3, (790)Hyndburn, 315.9, (256), 275.2, (223)Rugby, 314.9, (343), 403.9, (440)South Cambridgeshire, 314.3, (500), 253.3, (403)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 314.1, (408), 249.5, (324)Hambleton, 312.2, (286), 148.5, (136)East Hampshire, 309.9, (379), 256.7, (314)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 309.4, (1223), 185.4, (733)Leicester, 307.4, (1089), 323.5, (1146)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 306.5, (464), 266.9, (404)Daventry, 306.0, (263), 237.3, (204)Basingstoke and Deane, 305.2, (539), 222.6, (393)Wirral, 303.1, (982), 170.7, (553)Derby, 299.3, (770), 255.0, (656)Lincoln, 298.1, (296), 395.8, (393)Vale of White Horse, 294.1, (400), 216.2, (294)Somerset West and Taunton, 293.3, (455), 214.0, (332)Huntingdonshire, 292.2, (520), 179.3, (319)County Durham, 289.9, (1537), 230.0, (1219)East Cambridgeshire, 288.3, (259), 181.4, (163)Eastleigh, 287.5, (384), 172.9, (231)Gateshead, 285.6, (577), 191.0, (386)Mansfield, 285.4, (312), 260.7, (285)Harborough, 283.6, (266), 244.1, (229)Lichfield, 282.6, (296), 236.7, (248)Great Yarmouth, 279.9, (278), 221.5, (220)Halton, 279.7, (362), 192.4, (249)Wellingborough, 277.3, (221), 323.7, (258)Test Valley, 276.6, (349), 195.0, (246)South Tyneside, 276.2, (417), 269.6, (407)Cheshire East, 274.6, (1055), 219.7, (844)Coventry, 274.5, (1020), 238.5, (886)Breckland, 274.3, (384), 217.9, (305)West Suffolk, 274.2, (491), 236.3, (423)Solihull, 273.6, (592), 240.8, (521)Gedling, 271.4, (320), 298.6, (352)Bury, 270.7, (517), 216.8, (414)Darlington, 268.7, (287), 214.4, (229)Richmondshire, 268.0, (144), 156.3, (84)Sunderland, 266.8, (741), 180.0, (500)Trafford, 266.3, (632), 201.0, (477)Middlesbrough, 266.0, (375), 235.5, (332)Blaby, 265.0, (269), 218.7, (222)Chorley, 263.9, (312), 202.2, (239)Melton, 263.6, (135), 193.3, (99)Corby, 261.7, (189), 195.2, (141)South Derbyshire, 260.1, (279), 257.3, (276)North Norfolk, 259.5, (272), 207.0, (217)North Somerset, 255.8, (550), 201.8, (434)Kettering, 254.5, (259), 215.2, (219)North Kesteven, 254.0, (297), 245.5, (287)Knowsley, 253.9, (383), 155.1, (234)Rossendale, 253.2, (181), 215.4, (154)Lancaster, 252.7, (369), 200.6, (293)Isle of Wight, 252.5, (358), 162.9, (231)West Oxfordshire, 251.3, (278), 251.3, (278)West Lancashire, 251.1, (287), 160.1, (183)Bolsover, 249.5, (201), 234.6, (189)Sefton, 249.3, (689), 148.3, (410)Nottingham, 247.8, (825), 237.0, (789)Redditch, 247.5, (211), 235.7, (201)East Northamptonshire, 244.4, (231), 198.9, (188)Gosport, 244.0, (207), 192.1, (163)Allerdale, 242.4, (237), 145.3, (142)Northumberland, 242.2, (781), 187.0, (603)Liverpool, 241.7, (1204), 184.9, (921)Stafford, 240.4, (330), 262.2, (360)Stockport, 239.6, (703), 176.9, (519)Doncaster, 236.3, (737), 219.9, (686)West Lindsey, 236.2, (226), 304.2, (291)Mid Suffolk, 235.8, (245), 176.1, (183)Boston, 235.1, (165), 383.3, (269)Stockton-on-Tees, 234.6, (463), 258.9, (511)Chichester, 234.5, (284), 222.9, (270)Scarborough, 233.5, (254), 251.0, (273)Bassetlaw, 233.3, (274), 259.7, (305)Wyre Forest, 233.0, (236), 193.5, (196)East Suffolk, 232.5, (580), 183.6, (458)Kingston upon Hull, City of, 230.2, (598), 257.1, (668)Rochdale, 228.0, (507), 210.4, (468)Barnsley, 225.6, (557), 196.9, (486)Selby, 225.1, (204), 154.5, (140)Fenland, 224.8, (229), 215.0, (219)Wychavon, 224.8, (291), 181.6, (235)Worcester, 222.3, (225), 167.0, (169)North West Leicestershire, 222.0, (230), 199.8, (207)Rushcliffe, 221.5, (264), 228.2, (272)South Gloucestershire, 220.3, (628), 196.8, (561)Plymouth, 218.6, (573), 115.2, (302)Warwick, 217.7, (313), 244.9, (352)Stoke-on-Trent, 217.6, (558), 327.6, (840)Bristol, City of, 216.7, (1004), 181.9, (843)North Warwickshire, 216.0, (141), 186.9, (122)Newark and Sherwood, 214.8, (263), 234.4, (287)Cotswold, 214.8, (193), 193.6, (174)North East Derbyshire, 213.9, (217), 208.9, (212)Wigan, 213.0, (700), 162.8, (535)Staffordshire Moorlands, 211.3, (208), 281.4, (277)St. Helens, 210.4, (380), 182.2, (329)New Forest, 209.9, (378), 117.7, (212)Broxtowe, 209.6, (239), 193.8, (221)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 208.6, (270), 248.8, (322)Manchester, 208.0, (1150), 202.0, (1117)Ryedale, 207.7, (115), 117.4, (65)Forest of Dean, 207.4, (180), 246.6, (214)Tamworth, 206.0, (158), 204.7, (157)Hinckley and Bosworth, 205.1, (232), 222.7, (252)Preston, 204.0, (292), 264.1, (378)South Holland, 203.1, (193), 221.0, (210)Leeds, 202.9, (1609), 167.1, (1325)Mendip, 202.4, (234), 164.4, (190)Rotherham, 201.6, (535), 234.0, (621)Herefordshire, County of, 200.7, (387), 164.4, (317)Blackpool, 197.9, (276), 159.2, (222)Oldham, 197.8, (469), 195.7, (464)Wakefield, 196.9, (686), 164.5, (573)Charnwood, 196.9, (366), 203.9, (379)Tameside, 195.1, (442), 149.7, (339)Stroud, 194.2, (233), 184.2, (221)Salford, 193.9, (502), 206.7, (535)Erewash, 191.6, (221), 166.4, (192)South Somerset, 191.3, (322), 180.6, (304)North Tyneside, 188.1, (391), 144.8, (301)Wiltshire, 186.2, (931), 136.2, (681)Tewkesbury, 185.2, (176), 168.4, (160)Bath and North East Somerset, 183.7, (355), 151.6, (293)East Riding of Yorkshire, 182.0, (621), 168.2, (574)Craven, 182.0, (104), 136.5, (78)Wyre, 182.0, (204), 164.2, (184)Rutland, 180.3, (72), 135.2, (54)Bradford, 179.5, (969), 165.8, (895)Stratford-on-Avon, 179.1, (233), 175.3, (228)South Lakeland, 177.9, (187), 182.7, (192)Bolton, 177.7, (511), 153.7, (442)South Ribble, 176.0, (195), 207.6, (230)Calderdale, 175.9, (372), 169.8, (359)Sheffield, 175.3, (1025), 175.4, (1026)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 173.5, (992), 85.9, (491)Chesterfield, 168.7, (177), 200.2, (210)Kirklees, 168.3, (740), 168.3, (740)Fylde, 165.9, (134), 143.6, (116)Telford and Wrekin, 164.6, (296), 171.8, (309)North Lincolnshire, 162.5, (280), 199.7, (344)Redcar and Cleveland, 161.1, (221), 126.9, (174)Harrogate, 160.4, (258), 88.9, (143)Dorset, 158.8, (601), 105.7, (400)Derbyshire Dales, 152.1, (110), 161.8, (117)Cheltenham, 150.5, (175), 160.8, (187)Shropshire, 149.8, (484), 100.0, (323)Exeter, 146.9, (193), 162.1, (213)Newcastle upon Tyne, 146.6, (444), 141.0, (427)High Peak, 144.6, (134), 142.4, (132)Malvern Hills, 143.6, (113), 99.1, (78)Mid Devon, 134.9, (111), 157.9, (130)West Devon, 134.4, (75), 222.2, (124)Teignbridge, 130.4, (175), 114.8, (154)East Devon, 127.8, (187), 147.7, (216)South Hams, 125.3, (109), 88.5, (77)East Lindsey, 120.7, (171), 148.2, (210)Barrow-in-Furness, 117.8, (79), 79.0, (53)Copeland, 114.4, (78), 60.1, (41)North Devon, 108.1, (105), 170.9, (166)North East Lincolnshire, 97.1, (155), 106.5, (170)Torridge, 92.3, (63), 109.9, (75)Torbay, 77.8, (106), 71.2, (97)