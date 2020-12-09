Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to December 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (December 6-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 142 have seen a rise in case rates, 171 have seen a fall, and two are unchanged.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 930 new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5 – the equivalent of 619.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 564.4 in the seven days to November 28.

Medway, also in Kent, has the second highest rate, up from 529.2 to 602.4, with 1,678 new cases.

Basildon in Essex is in third place, where the rate has risen from 302.9 to 433.8, with 812 new cases.

After Basildon, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Hastings (up from 70.1 to 199.7, with 185 new cases); Runnymede (up from 161.0 to 284.0, with 254 new cases); and Brentwood (up from 166.2 to 281.7, with 217 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to December 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to December 5; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 28; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 28.

Swale, 619.7, (930), 564.4, (847)Medway, 602.4, (1,678), 529.2, (1,474)Basildon, 433.8, (812), 302.9, (567)Gravesham, 423.6, (453), 385.3, (412)Thanet, 419.9, (596), 464.3, (659)Maidstone, 409.1, (703), 359.7, (618)Lincoln, 391.7, (389), 388.7, (386)Boston, 387.6, (272), 550.1, (386)Havering, 378.7, (983), 287.4, (746)Dover, 371.6, (439), 313.2, (370)Canterbury, 323.5, (535), 252.7, (418)Stoke-on-Trent, 321.8, (825), 364.7, (935)Waltham Forest, 316.6, (877), 205.8, (570)Barking and Dagenham, 310.9, (662), 256.0, (545)Oadby and Wigston, 301.7, (172), 315.7, (180)Redbridge, 299.1, (913), 305.7, (933)Folkestone and Hythe, 299.1, (338), 212.4, (240)Dartford, 291.3, (328), 238.9, (269)Luton, 290.1, (618), 261.0, (556)Pendle, 286.6, (264), 279.0, (257)Runnymede, 284.0, (254), 161.0, (144)Brentwood, 281.7, (217), 166.2, (128)Tonbridge and Malling, 280.7, (371), 217.2, (287)North Kesteven, 272.8, (319), 201.9, (236)Broxbourne, 264.2, (257), 175.8, (171)Newham, 263.9, (932), 236.2, (834)Blackburn with Darwen, 263.2, (394), 297.3, (445)Bexley, 259.8, (645), 216.7, (538)Ashford, 257.6, (335), 163.0, (212)Bassetlaw, 256.3, (301), 197.5, (232)Thurrock, 252.4, (440), 194.4, (339)Epping Forest, 249.1, (328), 179.2, (236)Burnley, 247.4, (220), 296.9, (264)Leicester, 245.6, (870), 289.6, (1026)Wolverhampton, 243.4, (641), 258.6, (681)Tower Hamlets, 239.6, (778), 200.5, (651)Enfield, 239.1, (798), 153.7, (513)Slough, 238.7, (357), 305.6, (457)Rossendale, 226.6, (162), 281.2, (201)Bury, 225.7, (431), 215.7, (412)Hartlepool, 222.1, (208), 266.9, (250)Kingston upon Thames, 220.8, (392), 177.5, (315)East Staffordshire, 220.5, (264), 238.8, (286)Woking, 218.3, (220), 193.5, (195)Harrow, 217.4, (546), 138.2, (347)Rochdale, 215.4, (479), 265.7, (591)Doncaster, 214.2, (668), 200.4, (625)Sandwell, 211.3, (694), 267.0, (877)Harlow, 207.9, (181), 219.4, (191)Haringey, 206.6, (555), 133.3, (358)Peterborough, 206.2, (417), 202.7, (410)South Tyneside, 205.3, (310), 248.4, (375)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 204.0, (264), 250.3, (324)Blaby, 203.9, (207), 231.5, (235)Hull, 200.9, (522), 269.1, (699)Preston, 200.5, (287), 201.9, (289)Watford, 199.8, (193), 156.4, (151)Hastings, 199.7, (185), 70.1, (65)Melton, 199.2, (102), 164.0, (84)West Lindsey, 198.6, (190), 240.4, (230)Northampton, 197.2, (443), 163.8, (368)Greenwich, 196.2, (565), 146.6, (422)Dudley, 196.2, (631), 306.0, (984)South Kesteven, 195.9, (279), 148.9, (212)Walsall, 194.4, (555), 245.6, (701)Bradford, 192.7, (1040), 243.2, (1313)Staffordshire Moorlands, 192.0, (189), 211.3, (208)Calderdale, 192.0, (406), 238.3, (504)Birmingham, 191.4, (2186), 231.8, (2647)Southend-on-Sea, 190.0, (348), 138.2, (253)Bromley, 189.6, (630), 145.9, (485)Darlington, 189.1, (202), 254.7, (272)Hackney and City of London, 187.4, (545), 140.6, (409)Wigan, 187.1, (615), 212.7, (699)Hillingdon, 186.4, (572), 158.0, (485)Rotherham, 184.6, (490), 198.2, (526)Kirklees, 182.6, (803), 243.3, (1070)Merton, 182.5, (377), 166.1, (343)Milton Keynes, 182.2, (491), 141.4, (381)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 181.7, (236), 206.3, (268)Middlesbrough, 180.9, (255), 177.3, (250)Sutton, 180.3, (372), 126.0, (260)Stafford, 179.9, (247), 218.5, (300)South Ribble, 179.6, (199), 218.4, (242)Rochford, 177.4, (155), 135.1, (118)East Lindsey, 176.4, (250), 283.6, (402)Castle Point, 175.9, (159), 185.9, (168)Barnet, 175.8, (696), 148.3, (587)North Lincolnshire, 174.1, (300), 228.7, (394)Cannock Chase, 173.7, (175), 206.4, (208)Tunbridge Wells, 173.5, (206), 97.7, (116)Croydon, 170.9, (661), 126.2, (488)Gloucester, 170.4, (220), 180.4, (233)Manchester, 169.8, (939), 189.2, (1046)Wakefield, 169.7, (591), 217.0, (756)Spelthorne, 169.3, (169), 114.2, (114)Hyndburn, 169.0, (137), 254.2, (206)Chorley, 168.3, (199), 202.2, (239)Ealing, 167.3, (572), 177.3, (606)Rother, 166.5, (160), 116.6, (112)Lichfield, 166.1, (174), 154.6, (162)Newark and Sherwood, 165.0, (202), 191.1, (234)Scarborough, 164.6, (179), 126.9, (138)Bolsover, 163.8, (132), 185.0, (149)Bolton, 163.4, (470), 220.8, (635)Sunderland, 162.8, (452), 170.7, (474)Reading, 161.3, (261), 130.4, (211)Ipswich, 160.7, (220), 128.5, (176)Aylesbury Vale, 160.4, (320), 128.4, (256)Bracknell Forest, 159.1, (195), 88.9, (109)Hertsmere, 158.2, (166), 152.5, (160)Tandridge, 157.7, (139), 91.9, (81)Amber Valley, 155.3, (199), 194.3, (249)Northumberland, 155.1, (500), 178.3, (575)North East Lincolnshire, 153.5, (245), 223.1, (356)Oldham, 153.5, (364), 229.4, (544)Hounslow, 152.1, (413), 168.7, (458)South Staffordshire, 152.1, (171), 209.9, (236)Nottingham, 152.0, (506), 158.9, (529)Wycombe, 151.2, (264), 133.4, (233)South Derbyshire, 151.0, (162), 157.6, (169)Stockton-on-Tees, 151.0, (298), 206.7, (408)Brent, 150.7, (497), 161.0, (531)Blackpool, 147.7, (206), 156.3, (218)East Riding of Yorkshire, 147.4, (503), 183.8, (627)East Hertfordshire, 146.2, (219), 127.5, (191)Derby, 144.6, (372), 175.3, (451)Ribble Valley, 144.5, (88), 157.7, (96)Epsom and Ewell, 143.9, (116), 111.6, (90)Solihull, 143.7, (311), 161.3, (349)Tamworth, 143.4, (110), 213.8, (164)County Durham, 143.4, (760), 188.6, (1000)Surrey Heath, 143.3, (128), 131.0, (117)Leeds, 142.5, (1130), 171.3, (1359)Wokingham, 142.0, (243), 101.7, (174)Oxford, 140.4, (214), 125.3, (191)Barnsley, 139.8, (345), 190.4, (470)Portsmouth, 139.1, (299), 117.3, (252)Redcar and Cleveland, 138.5, (190), 144.4, (198)North Tyneside, 137.6, (286), 207.8, (432)South Bucks, 137.1, (96), 122.8, (86)Great Yarmouth, 136.9, (136), 79.5, (79)Craven, 136.5, (78), 126.0, (72)South Gloucestershire, 136.4, (389), 151.5, (432)Chelmsford, 135.1, (241), 105.4, (188)Ashfield, 133.7, (171), 175.1, (224)Islington, 133.6, (324), 103.1, (250)Southwark, 133.3, (425), 97.9, (312)Bedford, 132.7, (230), 103.9, (180)Chesterfield, 132.5, (139), 129.6, (136)Sevenoaks, 132.5, (160), 125.1, (151)Lambeth, 131.3, (428), 100.6, (328)Sheffield, 131.1, (767), 179.9, (1052)Salford, 129.8, (336), 155.7, (403)St Helens, 129.6, (234), 139.0, (251)Coventry, 129.5, (481), 177.1, (658)Maldon, 129.4, (84), 55.4, (36)Wandsworth, 128.9, (425), 101.9, (336)Bristol, 126.7, (587), 176.7, (819)Braintree, 126.5, (193), 114.7, (175)Three Rivers, 126.4, (118), 127.5, (119)Gedling, 126.4, (149), 149.3, (176)Lewisham, 126.2, (386), 106.6, (326)Bromsgrove, 126.2, (126), 132.2, (132)Erewash, 125.7, (145), 111.8, (129)Halton, 124.4, (161), 142.2, (184)Wellingborough, 124.2, (99), 105.4, (84)North Warwickshire, 124.1, (81), 190.0, (124)Warwick, 123.8, (178), 107.8, (155)Barrow-in-Furness, 123.8, (83), 71.6, (48)Harborough, 123.7, (116), 153.5, (144)Havant, 123.6, (156), 97.4, (123)St Albans, 122.6, (182), 103.1, (153)Charnwood, 122.1, (227), 128.1, (238)South Holland, 122.1, (116), 144.2, (137)Fenland, 121.7, (124), 99.2, (101)Norwich, 121.6, (171), 113.8, (160)Dacorum, 121.5, (188), 95.0, (147)Warrington, 120.9, (254), 132.8, (279)West Lancashire, 120.7, (138), 117.2, (134)Stevenage, 118.4, (104), 91.1, (80)Mansfield, 118.0, (129), 149.1, (163)Tameside, 117.9, (267), 146.6, (332)Swindon, 117.5, (261), 133.7, (297)Kensington and Chelsea, 117.2, (183), 105.0, (164)Welwyn Hatfield, 114.6, (141), 92.7, (114)Wealden, 114.6, (185), 115.2, (186)Telford and Wrekin, 114.5, (206), 182.9, (329)Elmbridge, 114.0, (156), 87.7, (120)Newcastle upon Tyne, 113.9, (345), 179.3, (543)North Somerset, 113.9, (245), 162.3, (349)North West Leicestershire, 113.9, (118), 158.3, (164)Stockport, 113.5, (333), 138.7, (407)South Northamptonshire, 113.2, (107), 114.3, (108)Hinckley and Bosworth, 113.1, (128), 103.4, (117)Bath and North East Somerset, 111.8, (216), 83.3, (161)Central Bedfordshire, 111.2, (321), 82.8, (239)Reigate and Banstead, 110.9, (165), 84.0, (125)Kettering, 110.0, (112), 122.8, (125)South Norfolk, 109.3, (154), 98.0, (138)Broxtowe, 108.7, (124), 135.0, (154)Lancaster, 108.2, (158), 125.3, (183)Wyre, 107.9, (121), 111.5, (125)Redditch, 107.9, (92), 195.9, (167)Broadland, 107.8, (141), 119.3, (156)East Devon, 107.3, (157), 123.0, (180)South Somerset, 106.9, (180), 96.8, (163)Rugby, 105.6, (115), 149.6, (163)North East Derbyshire, 105.5, (107), 129.1, (131)Guildford, 104.0, (155), 107.4, (160)Gosport, 103.7, (88), 149.7, (127)Cheshire East, 103.1, (396), 121.8, (468)Fylde, 101.5, (82), 136.2, (110)Corby, 101.1, (73), 113.5, (82)Cheshire West and Chester, 100.9, (346), 107.6, (369)Selby, 100.4, (91), 135.7, (123)North Hertfordshire, 100.3, (134), 89.8, (120)Hammersmith and Fulham, 99.9, (185), 102.1, (189)Rutland, 97.7, (39), 47.6, (19)Windsor and Maidenhead, 97.1, (147), 107.6, (163)Camden, 96.3, (260), 98.5, (266)Chiltern, 95.9, (92), 67.8, (65)Exeter, 95.9, (126), 100.5, (132)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 95.8, (145), 85.9, (130)West Devon, 95.0, (53), 60.9, (34)High Peak, 95.0, (88), 92.8, (86)Harrogate, 94.5, (152), 92.6, (149)Mole Valley, 94.0, (82), 114.6, (100)Knowsley, 93.5, (141), 120.0, (181)Daventry, 93.1, (80), 108.2, (93)Basingstoke and Deane, 92.9, (164), 91.2, (161)Gateshead, 92.1, (186), 152.4, (308)South Lakeland, 91.4, (96), 74.2, (78)Uttlesford, 90.9, (83), 82.2, (75)Rushcliffe, 90.6, (108), 102.4, (122)Colchester, 88.9, (173), 77.0, (150)Westminster, 88.8, (232), 94.9, (248)Richmond upon Thames, 88.4, (175), 88.9, (176)Liverpool, 88.1, (439), 98.6, (491)Mid Sussex, 86.7, (131), 86.7, (131)Tewkesbury, 86.3, (82), 100.0, (95)Trafford, 85.1, (202), 121.8, (289)Stroud, 85.0, (102), 90.0, (108)Cherwell, 84.4, (127), 83.7, (126)Fareham, 84.3, (98), 86.0, (100)Richmondshire, 83.8, (45), 94.9, (51)Worcester, 82.0, (83), 78.0, (79)Wyre Forest, 81.0, (82), 141.2, (143)Babergh, 80.4, (74), 84.7, (78)Rushmoor, 80.3, (76), 68.7, (65)Horsham, 80.0, (115), 66.1, (95)Sedgemoor, 78.7, (97), 103.1, (127)Carlisle, 78.2, (85), 96.6, (105)South Oxfordshire, 77.4, (110), 52.8, (75)North Devon, 77.2, (75), 102.9, (100)Forest of Dean, 76.0, (66), 88.7, (77)Waverley, 76.0, (96), 67.3, (85)Eastbourne, 75.2, (78), 67.5, (70)Torridge, 74.7, (51), 104.0, (71)East Cambridgeshire, 74.6, (67), 53.4, (48)Cheltenham, 73.9, (86), 110.9, (129)Cambridge, 73.7, (92), 74.5, (93)Breckland, 73.6, (103), 57.2, (80)Wiltshire, 73.4, (367), 72.6, (363)Mendip, 72.7, (84), 103.0, (119)North Norfolk, 72.5, (76), 56.3, (59)Derbyshire Dales, 71.9, (52), 95.4, (69)Tendring, 71.6, (105), 65.5, (96)Somerset West and Taunton, 70.9, (110), 70.9, (110)Sefton, 70.5, (195), 91.9, (254)Mid Devon, 70.5, (58), 51.0, (42)Southampton, 68.5, (173), 74.8, (189)Hart, 68.0, (66), 64.9, (63)East Northamptonshire, 66.6, (63), 138.6, (131)Allerdale, 66.5, (65), 77.7, (76)Vale of White Horse, 66.2, (90), 62.5, (85)Ryedale, 65.0, (36), 99.3, (55)Crawley, 64.9, (73), 64.1, (72)Hambleton, 64.4, (59), 80.8, (74)Shropshire, 63.4, (205), 112.0, (362)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 63.0, (249), 85.5, (338)East Suffolk, 61.7, (154), 51.3, (128)Malvern Hills, 61.0, (48), 67.3, (53)Arun, 61.0, (98), 64.7, (104)South Cambridgeshire, 60.3, (96), 47.1, (75)York, 59.8, (126), 76.9, (162)Brighton and Hove, 59.8, (174), 60.8, (177)East Hampshire, 58.9, (72), 76.9, (94)West Berkshire, 58.1, (92), 53.0, (84)Wychavon, 57.2, (74), 82.7, (107)Wirral, 57.1, (185), 60.8, (197)New Forest, 55.5, (100), 40.5, (73)Chichester, 53.7, (65), 61.9, (75)West Suffolk, 53.6, (96), 34.6, (62)Eden, 52.6, (28), 46.9, (25)Mid Suffolk, 52.0, (54), 32.7, (34)Eastleigh, 51.7, (69), 59.1, (79)Stratford-on-Avon, 51.5, (67), 66.9, (87)Herefordshire, 51.3, (99), 73.1, (141)Plymouth, 48.5, (127), 71.7, (188)Winchester, 48.1, (60), 80.1, (100)Cotswold, 46.7, (42), 40.1, (36)Huntingdonshire, 45.0, (80), 59.0, (105)West Oxfordshire, 44.3, (49), 43.4, (48)Lewes, 42.6, (44), 67.8, (70)Test Valley, 41.2, (52), 61.0, (77)Teignbridge, 41.0, (55), 41.7, (56)Dorset, 39.6, (150), 44.4, (168)Copeland, 36.7, (25), 55.7, (38)South Hams, 35.6, (31), 33.3, (29)Torbay, 33.0, (45), 65.3, (89)Adur, 31.1, (20), 40.4, (26)Worthing, 30.7, (34), 24.4, (27)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 22.7, (130), 27.5, (157)Isle of Wight, 16.2, (23), 31.0, (44)