Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 27, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 28-December 1) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

A majority of areas in England (286 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate, with 835 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27 – the equivalent of 556.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up very slightly from 539.7 in the seven days to November 20.

Medway – also in Kent – has the second highest rate, up from 417.5 to 521.3, with 1,452 new cases.

Boston in Lincolnshire is in third place, where the rate has risen from 436.1 to 501.6, with with 352 new cases.

After Medway, the areas with the biggest week-on-week jumps are Maidstone (up from 270.0 to 345.1, with 593 new cases); Woking (up from 142.9 to 196.4, with 198 new cases); and Dover (up from 275.1 to 323.4, with 382 new cases).

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on December 1 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 27; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20.

Swale, 556.4, (835), 539.7, (810)Medway, 521.3, (1452), 417.5, (1163)Boston, 501.6, (352), 436.1, (306)Thanet, 451.0, (640), 484.1, (687)Gravesham, 379.7, (406), 386.2, (413)Lincoln, 371.6, (369), 337.4, (335)Stoke-on-Trent, 362.4, (929), 455.6, (1168)Maidstone, 345.1, (593), 270.0, (464)Oadby and Wigston, 328.0, (187), 420.9, (240)Dover, 323.4, (382), 275.1, (325)Dudley, 317.8, (1022), 451.2, (1451)Slough, 304.9, (456), 311.6, (466)Redbridge, 302.4, (923), 296.8, (906)Leicester, 295.9, (1048), 413.6, (1465)Blackburn with Darwen, 295.3, (442), 370.8, (555)Basildon, 293.8, (550), 271.9, (509)Burnley, 289.0, (257), 388.0, (345)Pendle, 287.7, (265), 333.3, (307)Sandwell, 281.6, (925), 438.4, (1440)Hull, 280.2, (728), 530.8, (1379)East Lindsey, 278.7, (395), 473.4, (671)Rossendale, 275.6, (197), 345.5, (247)Rochdale, 274.3, (610), 377.2, (839)Havering, 272.8, (708), 361.4, (938)Hartlepool, 270.1, (253), 418.5, (392)Wolverhampton, 266.2, (701), 356.2, (938)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 265.0, (343), 409.5, (530)Hyndburn, 264.1, (214), 438.0, (355)Barking and Dagenham, 257.9, (549), 256.0, (545)South Tyneside, 257.7, (389), 351.0, (530)Darlington, 252.8, (270), 310.9, (332)Luton, 252.1, (537), 288.2, (614)Walsall, 250.8, (716), 340.8, (973)East Staffordshire, 246.3, (295), 399.2, (478)Oldham, 246.3, (584), 404.9, (960)Kirklees, 245.6, (1080), 432.0, (1900)Tamworth, 245.1, (188), 340.3, (261)West Lindsey, 244.6, (234), 224.7, (215)Bradford, 243.2, (1313), 407.6, (2200)Birmingham, 239.2, (2731), 353.1, (4032)Calderdale, 237.4, (502), 366.5, (775)Dartford, 236.2, (266), 280.6, (316)North Lincolnshire, 235.6, (406), 395.8, (682)Canterbury, 232.8, (385), 248.5, (411)Stafford, 230.9, (317), 346.7, (476)Blaby, 229.5, (233), 361.5, (367)Tonbridge and Malling, 225.5, (298), 195.2, (258)Newham, 224.6, (793), 228.8, (808)Wakefield, 224.5, (782), 361.5, (1259)North East Lincolnshire, 223.7, (357), 421.2, (672)South Staffordshire, 223.2, (251), 336.2, (378)North Tyneside, 221.7, (461), 299.6, (623)Bolton, 221.5, (637), 331.8, (954)Bury, 219.4, (419), 330.9, (632)Harlow, 219.4, (191), 189.5, (165)Stockton-on-Tees, 217.9, (430), 363.8, (718)South Ribble, 216.6, (240), 221.1, (245)Wigan, 214.2, (704), 319.2, (1049)Folkestone and Hythe, 210.6, (238), 188.5, (213)Bassetlaw, 210.3, (247), 335.4, (394)Bexley, 209.4, (520), 246.5, (612)Cannock Chase, 208.4, (210), 249.1, (251)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 207.9, (270), 346.5, (450)Waltham Forest, 207.2, (574), 206.5, (572)Staffordshire Moorlands, 206.2, (203), 297.7, (293)North Warwickshire, 205.3, (134), 331.0, (216)Tower Hamlets, 203.9, (662), 228.8, (743)Redditch, 202.9, (173), 273.3, (233)Amber Valley, 202.9, (260), 285.6, (366)Peterborough, 202.7, (410), 203.7, (412)Doncaster, 202.3, (631), 254.3, (793)Telford and Wrekin, 199.6, (359), 248.0, (446)North Kesteven, 198.4, (232), 218.1, (255)Preston, 198.4, (284), 287.8, (412)Woking, 196.4, (198), 142.9, (144)Barnsley, 194.8, (481), 283.6, (700)Chorley, 194.6, (230), 229.2, (271)Rotherham, 192.5, (511), 274.3, (728)Thurrock, 192.2, (335), 226.6, (395)Manchester, 191.0, (1056), 270.1, (1493)County Durham, 190.5, (1010), 293.9, (1558)East Riding of Yorkshire, 190.5, (650), 307.5, (1049)Newark and Sherwood, 188.7, (231), 192.0, (235)Ashfield, 187.6, (240), 258.0, (330)Middlesbrough, 187.3, (264), 344.7, (486)Bristol, 186.7, (865), 356.1, (1650)Newcastle upon Tyne, 186.2, (564), 345.1, (1045)Derby, 186.2, (479), 291.9, (751)Bolsover, 185.0, (149), 328.9, (265)Northumberland, 183.9, (593), 249.4, (804)Castle Point, 183.7, (166), 199.2, (180)Broxbourne, 183.0, (178), 205.6, (200)Sheffield, 179.2, (1048), 250.0, (1462)Leeds, 179.2, (1421), 297.6, (2360)Gloucester, 178.9, (231), 217.6, (281)Coventry, 177.9, (661), 213.4, (793)Sunderland, 176.4, (490), 298.2, (828)Epping Forest, 175.4, (231), 215.7, (284)Ealing, 175.0, (598), 214.7, (734)North Somerset, 173.4, (373), 213.9, (460)North West Leicestershire, 171.8, (178), 313.7, (325)Gateshead, 170.7, (345), 299.4, (605)Harborough, 169.5, (159), 296.4, (278)Blackpool, 169.2, (236), 210.1, (293)North East Derbyshire, 168.5, (171), 222.7, (226)Lichfield, 168.0, (176), 322.7, (338)Kingston upon Thames, 166.2, (295), 154.4, (274)Hounslow, 165.0, (448), 203.7, (553)South Gloucestershire, 164.9, (470), 247.3, (705)Nottingham, 164.3, (547), 210.9, (702)Northampton, 164.3, (369), 228.8, (514)South Derbyshire, 164.1, (176), 309.5, (332)Brent, 161.9, (534), 203.2, (670)Ashford, 160.7, (209), 120.7, (157)Enfield, 159.7, (533), 210.3, (702)Ribble Valley, 159.3, (97), 221.7, (135)Solihull, 159.0, (344), 272.7, (590)Merton, 158.3, (327), 176.7, (365)Melton, 158.2, (81), 283.2, (145)Gedling, 157.8, (186), 196.8, (232)Hillingdon, 157.4, (483), 195.5, (600)Mansfield, 157.3, (172), 301.0, (329)Salford, 156.5, (405), 278.9, (722)Runnymede, 155.4, (139), 208.0, (186)Tameside, 153.2, (347), 274.2, (621)Rugby, 152.4, (166), 226.7, (247)Brentwood, 151.9, (117), 240.2, (185)Watford, 150.1, (145), 167.7, (162)South Kesteven, 147.4, (210), 189.6, (270)Scarborough, 147.1, (160), 317.2, (345)Wyre Forest, 147.1, (149), 241.9, (245)Stockport, 146.2, (429), 224.2, (658)Fylde, 144.8, (117), 241.4, (195)Greenwich, 144.8, (417), 199.7, (575)Broxtowe, 144.7, (165), 168.4, (192)Redcar and Cleveland, 144.4, (198), 386.4, (530)Gosport, 143.8, (122), 156.8, (133)Ipswich, 143.2, (196), 135.1, (185)Selby, 141.2, (128), 254.9, (231)Milton Keynes, 141.0, (380), 179.6, (484)East Northamptonshire, 140.7, (133), 140.7, (133)Barnet, 140.2, (555), 160.7, (636)Hertsmere, 140.1, (147), 143.9, (151)Halton, 139.9, (181), 219.5, (284)Swindon, 139.1, (309), 153.9, (342)Bromley, 138.4, (460), 147.7, (491)Bromsgrove, 138.2, (138), 220.3, (220)Warrington, 136.7, (287), 209.5, (440)Charnwood, 136.1, (253), 268.5, (499)Oxford, 135.8, (207), 121.3, (185)Aylesbury Vale, 135.4, (270), 126.3, (252)Hackney and City of London, 134.8, (392), 158.5, (461)St. Helens, 134.6, (243), 202.7, (366)Harrow, 131.8, (331), 180.8, (454)South Bucks, 131.3, (92), 148.5, (104)Rochford, 130.5, (114), 141.9, (124)Reading, 129.8, (210), 153.9, (249)Surrey Heath, 128.8, (115), 133.3, (119)Three Rivers, 128.6, (120), 143.6, (134)Southend-on-Sea, 128.3, (235), 132.2, (242)South Northamptonshire, 128.1, (121), 224.4, (212)Rother, 128.0, (123), 143.6, (138)Sutton, 127.5, (263), 147.8, (305)Cheshire East, 127.0, (488), 174.7, (671)Lancaster, 126.7, (185), 109.6, (160)Haringey, 126.6, (340), 138.1, (371)Croydon, 126.5, (489), 162.1, (627)Broadland, 125.4, (164), 90.2, (118)East Hertfordshire, 124.2, (186), 150.3, (225)East Devon, 123.0, (180), 128.5, (188)Kettering, 122.8, (125), 156.2, (159)Wycombe, 122.5, (214), 143.7, (251)South Holland, 121.0, (115), 157.9, (150)Trafford, 120.9, (287), 192.5, (457)Norwich, 120.2, (169), 130.2, (183)Knowsley, 120.0, (181), 171.0, (258)Shropshire, 119.8, (387), 157.8, (510)Chesterfield, 119.2, (125), 194.5, (204)Portsmouth, 119.1, (256), 201.9, (434)Wyre, 118.7, (133), 146.3, (164)Sevenoaks, 117.6, (142), 167.3, (202)Braintree, 117.3, (179), 116.0, (177)Wealden, 117.0, (189), 159.2, (257)Spelthorne, 114.2, (114), 209.3, (209)Craven, 113.8, (65), 218.8, (125)Corby, 112.2, (81), 168.9, (122)Windsor and Maidenhead, 110.9, (168), 142.0, (215)Mendip, 110.7, (128), 111.6, (129)North Devon, 110.1, (107), 122.5, (119)Bedford, 109.6, (190), 141.4, (245)West Lancashire, 109.4, (125), 203.0, (232)Mole Valley, 108.9, (95), 94.0, (82)Wokingham, 108.7, (186), 101.1, (173)Wellingborough, 107.9, (86), 160.6, (128)Hinckley and Bosworth, 107.8, (122), 255.4, (289)Erewash, 107.5, (124), 237.5, (274)Cheltenham, 107.5, (125), 135.8, (158)St Albans, 107.1, (159), 113.8, (169)Carlisle, 106.7, (116), 277.0, (301)Ryedale, 106.5, (59), 133.6, (74)Kensington and Chelsea, 105.7, (165), 137.7, (215)Epsom and Ewell, 105.4, (85), 165.0, (133)Guildford, 105.4, (157), 116.8, (174)Warwick, 105.0, (151), 201.0, (289)Sefton, 104.2, (288), 162.4, (449)Tewkesbury, 104.2, (99), 153.7, (146)Richmondshire, 102.4, (55), 154.5, (83)Hammersmith and Fulham, 102.1, (189), 161.5, (299)Islington, 101.5, (246), 129.9, (315)Daventry, 101.2, (87), 122.2, (105)Torridge, 101.1, (69), 80.6, (55)Lewisham, 101.0, (309), 109.9, (336)Wandsworth, 101.0, (333), 122.8, (405)Lambeth, 100.6, (328), 134.3, (438)Liverpool, 100.6, (501), 177.7, (885)High Peak, 100.4, (93), 199.6, (185)Exeter, 99.7, (131), 138.5, (182)South Norfolk, 99.4, (140), 151.9, (214)Cheshire West and Chester, 99.1, (340), 204.6, (702)Sedgemoor, 99.0, (122), 147.8, (182)Rushcliffe, 99.0, (118), 193.8, (231)Southwark, 98.5, (314), 110.4, (352)Chelmsford, 97.0, (173), 118.3, (211)Havant, 96.7, (122), 220.3, (278)Westminster, 94.9, (248), 117.5, (307)North Hertfordshire, 93.6, (125), 102.6, (137)Stroud, 93.4, (112), 151.7, (182)South Somerset, 93.3, (157), 132.5, (223)Hambleton, 92.8, (85), 151.8, (139)Derbyshire Dales, 92.6, (67), 170.1, (123)Basingstoke and Deane, 92.3, (163), 121.8, (215)Camden, 92.2, (249), 94.8, (256)Forest of Dean, 92.2, (80), 140.6, (122)Mid Sussex, 92.0, (139), 143.7, (217)Tandridge, 90.8, (80), 131.6, (116)Dacorum, 89.8, (139), 126.0, (195)Harrogate, 89.5, (144), 178.4, (287)Fenland, 88.4, (90), 131.6, (134)Reigate and Banstead, 88.1, (131), 113.6, (169)Welwyn Hatfield, 87.8, (108), 134.1, (165)Stevenage, 87.7, (77), 120.7, (106)Fareham, 86.9, (101), 129.1, (150)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 86.5, (342), 159.9, (632)Cherwell, 86.4, (130), 99.0, (149)Richmond upon Thames, 86.4, (171), 106.1, (210)Elmbridge, 86.3, (118), 117.7, (161)Tunbridge Wells, 85.9, (102), 118.8, (141)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 85.9, (130), 144.7, (219)Babergh, 85.8, (79), 121.7, (112)South Lakeland, 85.6, (90), 232.2, (244)Bath and North East Somerset, 85.4, (165), 175.4, (339)North Norfolk, 84.9, (89), 67.7, (71)Wychavon, 83.4, (108), 136.8, (177)Bracknell Forest, 83.2, (102), 87.3, (107)York, 83.1, (175), 132.0, (278)Worcester, 83.0, (84), 178.8, (181)Allerdale, 82.9, (81), 108.4, (106)Winchester, 82.5, (103), 133.8, (167)East Hampshire, 80.1, (98), 130.0, (159)Uttlesford, 80.0, (73), 106.3, (97)Central Bedfordshire, 79.3, (229), 90.1, (260)Rushmoor, 78.2, (74), 93.0, (88)Southampton, 77.6, (196), 140.6, (355)Plymouth, 77.1, (202), 140.4, (368)Wiltshire, 74.8, (374), 126.2, (631)Stratford-on-Avon, 74.6, (97), 103.8, (135)Eastbourne, 74.2, (77), 141.7, (147)Waverley, 73.6, (93), 94.2, (119)Hastings, 73.4, (68), 113.3, (105)Great Yarmouth, 72.5, (72), 105.7, (105)Cambridge, 72.1, (90), 130.6, (163)Colchester, 71.9, (140), 70.9, (138)Barrow-in-Furness, 71.6, (48), 117.8, (79)Torbay, 71.2, (97), 141.6, (193)Crawley, 71.2, (80), 91.6, (103)Herefordshire, 70.5, (136), 143.2, (276)Chichester, 69.3, (84), 103.2, (125)Malvern Hills, 67.3, (53), 95.3, (75)Lewes, 66.8, (69), 97.8, (101)West Devon, 66.3, (37), 78.9, (44)Test Valley, 65.8, (83), 88.8, (112)Somerset West and Taunton, 65.1, (101), 90.3, (140)Chiltern, 63.6, (61), 77.1, (74)Vale of White Horse, 63.2, (86), 76.5, (104)Hart, 62.8, (61), 73.1, (71)Wirral, 62.7, (203), 133.0, (431)Horsham, 62.6, (90), 98.1, (141)Breckland, 62.2, (87), 79.3, (111)Eastleigh, 62.1, (83), 91.3, (122)Brighton and Hove, 59.5, (173), 88.4, (257)Tendring, 58.7, (86), 71.0, (104)Copeland, 58.7, (40), 108.5, (74)Huntingdonshire, 57.9, (103), 65.7, (117)Arun, 56.0, (90), 104.5, (168)Mid Devon, 55.9, (46), 97.2, (80)Maldon, 55.4, (36), 73.9, (48)East Suffolk, 54.5, (136), 67.3, (168)Eden, 54.5, (29), 101.4, (54)Rutland, 52.6, (21), 105.2, (42)South Oxfordshire, 51.4, (73), 100.0, (142)East Cambridgeshire, 51.2, (46), 82.4, (74)West Berkshire, 51.1, (81), 95.3, (151)Teignbridge, 49.2, (66), 49.9, (67)Adur, 46.7, (30), 79.3, (51)South Cambridgeshire, 46.5, (74), 67.9, (108)West Oxfordshire, 44.3, (49), 80.4, (89)Dorset, 43.1, (163), 80.3, (304)Cotswold, 37.8, (34), 79.0, (71)New Forest, 37.8, (68), 89.4, (161)Mid Suffolk, 37.5, (39), 54.9, (57)West Suffolk, 33.5, (60), 64.2, (115)South Hams, 31.0, (27), 60.9, (53)Worthing, 29.8, (33), 69.6, (77)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 29.0, (166), 62.1, (355)Isle of Wight, 26.8, (38), 67.0, (95)