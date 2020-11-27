Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (298 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Covid-19 restrictions in England (PA Graphics)

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 841 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23 – the equivalent of 560.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 655.0 in the seven days to November 16.

Thanet has the second highest rate, down from 521.4 to 468.6, with 665 new cases.

Boston is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 468.8 to 453.2, with 318 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 343.6 to 447.7, with 1,247 new cases); Harlow (up from 151.6 to 225.1, with 196 new cases); and Ipswich (up from 92.0 to 157.8, with 216 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 16.

Swale, 560.4, (841), 655.0, (983)Thanet, 468.6, (665), 521.4, (740)Boston, 453.2, (318), 468.8, (329)Medway, 447.7, (1247), 343.6, (957)Hull, 415.4, (1079), 702.9, (1826)Stoke-on-Trent, 402.9, (1033), 533.2, (1367)Gravesham, 392.7, (420), 334.8, (358)Oadby and Wigston, 384.1, (219), 515.7, (294)Dudley, 383.1, (1232), 538.6, (1732)East Lindsey, 372.5, (528), 572.9, (812)Sandwell, 372.4, (1223), 492.6, (1618)Leicester, 359.9, (1275), 490.9, (1739)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 359.2, (465), 459.7, (595)Hyndburn, 359.1, (291), 446.7, (362)Kirklees, 348.8, (1534), 526.4, (2315)Oldham, 340.8, (808), 500.2, (1186)North East Lincolnshire, 339.7, (542), 481.3, (768)Rochdale, 337.7, (751), 478.8, (1065)Burnley, 334.0, (297), 392.5, (349)Bradford, 330.9, (1786), 492.1, (2656)Wolverhampton, 328.5, (865), 364.9, (961)Lincoln, 326.3, (324), 416.9, (414)East Staffordshire, 324.8, (389), 442.6, (530)Slough, 321.0, (480), 357.1, (534)South Tyneside, 320.6, (484), 384.2, (580)Blackburn with Darwen, 319.3, (478), 469.6, (703)Pendle, 317.0, (292), 419.1, (386)Hartlepool, 315.0, (295), 557.3, (522)Birmingham, 313.7, (3582), 375.9, (4292)North Lincolnshire, 312.8, (539), 467.2, (805)Havering, 308.6, (801), 386.4, (1003)Tamworth, 303.8, (233), 432.9, (332)Wakefield, 301.5, (1050), 426.6, (1486)Dover, 300.5, (355), 238.7, (282)Redbridge, 298.8, (912), 289.0, (882)Rossendale, 296.6, (212), 366.5, (262)Maidstone, 295.6, (508), 238.0, (409)South Staffordshire, 294.4, (331), 438.5, (493)Walsall, 292.8, (836), 407.4, (1163)Stockton-on-Tees, 290.4, (573), 446.9, (882)Bolsover, 289.2, (233), 335.1, (270)Stafford, 289.2, (397), 415.2, (570)Calderdale, 285.2, (603), 452.1, (956)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 281.0, (365), 375.0, (487)Blaby, 279.7, (284), 452.1, (459)Luton, 278.3, (593), 295.7, (630)Bury, 278.0, (531), 410.0, (783)Bolton, 277.9, (799), 412.5, (1186)Darlington, 276.2, (295), 355.8, (380)Bassetlaw, 275.8, (324), 399.3, (469)Newcastle upon Tyne, 275.1, (833), 417.7, (1265)Middlesbrough, 273.1, (385), 431.3, (608)Basildon, 271.9, (509), 236.6, (443)Wigan, 269.9, (887), 381.2, (1253)North Tyneside, 268.9, (559), 391.0, (813)North Warwickshire, 268.1, (175), 378.5, (247)Harborough, 266.5, (250), 312.3, (293)Dartford, 262.0, (295), 317.0, (357)East Riding of Yorkshire, 261.2, (891), 401.8, (1371)Preston, 259.2, (371), 340.2, (487)Gateshead, 257.4, (520), 355.8, (719)Bristol, 257.0, (1191), 468.9, (2173)Redcar and Cleveland, 253.0, (347), 465.9, (639)Barking and Dagenham, 251.3, (535), 269.6, (574)Scarborough, 250.1, (272), 414.7, (451)County Durham, 247.5, (1312), 367.9, (1950)Leeds, 245.5, (1947), 388.6, (3082)Barnsley, 239.8, (592), 358.9, (886)Sunderland, 239.5, (665), 386.7, (1074)South Derbyshire, 235.9, (253), 392.5, (421)Amber Valley, 235.7, (302), 398.0, (510)Cannock Chase, 235.2, (237), 326.5, (329)Ashfield, 232.2, (297), 302.5, (387)North West Leicestershire, 231.6, (240), 377.4, (391)Derby, 231.6, (596), 367.7, (946)Lichfield, 231.0, (242), 399.0, (418)Doncaster, 229.6, (716), 315.5, (984)Manchester, 228.3, (1262), 342.8, (1895)Telford and Wrekin, 227.4, (409), 324.7, (584)Canterbury, 225.5, (373), 258.2, (427)Northumberland, 225.2, (726), 283.5, (914)Harlow, 225.1, (196), 151.6, (132)Solihull, 224.1, (485), 311.0, (673)Bexley, 221.5, (550), 283.9, (705)Carlisle, 220.8, (240), 245.7, (267)Staffordshire Moorlands, 220.5, (217), 398.2, (392)Mansfield, 219.6, (240), 358.6, (392)Rotherham, 219.3, (582), 337.2, (895)Newham, 216.1, (763), 213.5, (754)North East Derbyshire, 215.8, (219), 230.6, (234)Redditch, 215.8, (184), 356.6, (304)Epping Forest, 214.9, (283), 206.5, (272)Salford, 214.0, (554), 400.6, (1037)Tower Hamlets, 212.8, (691), 263.0, (854)Thurrock, 212.2, (370), 215.1, (375)Sheffield, 210.5, (1231), 272.7, (1595)Waltham Forest, 210.1, (582), 215.9, (598)West Lindsey, 209.1, (200), 249.8, (239)Melton, 208.9, (107), 345.6, (177)South Ribble, 207.6, (230), 239.2, (265)Tameside, 207.1, (469), 369.5, (837)Newark and Sherwood, 205.8, (252), 227.9, (279)Peterborough, 205.7, (416), 208.1, (421)Northampton, 203.9, (458), 264.0, (593)North Kesteven, 202.7, (237), 299.4, (350)South Lakeland, 202.7, (213), 213.2, (224)Wyre Forest, 202.4, (205), 272.5, (276)Selby, 198.6, (180), 290.2, (263)Enfield, 198.6, (663), 229.8, (767)Chorley, 197.1, (233), 264.8, (313)Rugby, 196.4, (214), 264.4, (288)Broxbourne, 196.3, (191), 217.9, (212)Fylde, 195.6, (158), 288.4, (233)Tonbridge and Malling, 195.2, (258), 196.7, (260)North Somerset, 194.8, (419), 291.1, (626)Stockport, 193.6, (568), 296.2, (869)South Gloucestershire, 192.2, (548), 334.6, (954)Ealing, 190.2, (650), 259.5, (887)Gloucester, 189.7, (245), 214.5, (277)Ribble Valley, 188.9, (115), 274.3, (167)Coventry, 188.4, (700), 268.4, (997)Folkestone and Hythe, 186.7, (211), 174.3, (197)Castle Point, 185.9, (168), 197.0, (178)Nottingham, 185.6, (618), 251.1, (836)Charnwood, 184.0, (342), 340.1, (632)Blackpool, 181.4, (253), 284.0, (396)South Northamptonshire, 181.0, (171), 265.6, (251)Brent, 180.1, (594), 215.9, (712)Hounslow, 180.1, (489), 201.5, (547)Runnymede, 176.7, (158), 232.6, (208)Hillingdon, 176.3, (541), 237.2, (728)Bromsgrove, 174.2, (174), 285.3, (285)Warrington, 173.8, (365), 248.1, (521)Erewash, 173.4, (200), 312.0, (360)Greenwich, 173.3, (499), 196.9, (567)Brentwood, 172.7, (133), 271.4, (209)Woking, 172.6, (174), 137.9, (139)Gedling, 171.3, (202), 240.9, (284)South Kesteven, 171.3, (244), 214.1, (305)Spelthorne, 171.3, (171), 216.3, (216)Halton, 168.5, (218), 234.9, (304)Harrow, 168.4, (423), 195.1, (490)Hinckley and Bosworth, 165.3, (187), 323.5, (366)Portsmouth, 163.3, (351), 289.4, (622)St. Helens, 159.5, (288), 265.2, (479)Havant, 159.2, (201), 241.6, (305)Ipswich, 157.8, (216), 92.0, (126)Surrey Heath, 156.8, (140), 140.0, (125)Trafford, 156.3, (371), 288.6, (685)Shropshire, 156.0, (504), 211.1, (682)Craven, 155.8, (89), 266.0, (152)Merton, 154.0, (318), 184.0, (380)Rushcliffe, 152.7, (182), 219.0, (261)Kingston upon Thames, 152.7, (271), 188.2, (334)Richmondshire, 152.6, (82), 193.6, (104)Cheshire East, 152.5, (586), 193.4, (743)Corby, 152.3, (110), 174.5, (126)West Lancashire, 152.2, (174), 254.6, (291)Derbyshire Dales, 152.1, (110), 225.4, (163)Milton Keynes, 151.8, (409), 193.0, (520)High Peak, 151.1, (140), 256.8, (238)Knowsley, 149.8, (226), 231.3, (349)Croydon, 147.7, (571), 167.1, (646)Cheshire West and Chester, 146.0, (501), 281.3, (965)Chesterfield, 144.9, (152), 285.0, (299)Three Rivers, 144.7, (135), 184.3, (172)Hackney and City of London, 144.4, (420), 175.0, (509)Warwick, 144.0, (207), 231.6, (333)Watford, 143.9, (139), 178.1, (172)Hertsmere, 143.9, (151), 166.8, (175)Wycombe, 140.9, (246), 177.5, (310)Oxford, 140.4, (214), 190.9, (291)Broxtowe, 139.4, (159), 214.9, (245)South Holland, 138.9, (132), 186.3, (177)Wealden, 138.1, (223), 163.5, (264)Epsom and Ewell, 137.7, (111), 222.0, (179)Liverpool, 137.5, (685), 233.5, (1163)Barnet, 137.4, (544), 183.4, (726)South Bucks, 137.1, (96), 217.0, (152)Hammersmith and Fulham, 136.7, (253), 205.8, (381)Wyre, 136.5, (153), 199.8, (224)Swindon, 136.4, (303), 189.9, (422)Mendip, 135.0, (156), 100.4, (116)Rother, 134.3, (129), 146.8, (141)Sefton, 132.8, (367), 241.7, (668)Wellingborough, 131.7, (105), 176.9, (141)Worcester, 131.4, (133), 235.1, (238)Sevenoaks, 130.8, (158), 201.2, (243)Ashford, 130.7, (170), 123.0, (160)Rochford, 130.5, (114), 163.7, (143)Aylesbury Vale, 130.4, (260), 135.9, (271)East Devon, 129.9, (190), 143.6, (210)Harrogate, 126.8, (204), 231.3, (372)Kettering, 126.7, (129), 210.3, (214)Hambleton, 126.6, (116), 198.7, (182)Ryedale, 126.4, (70), 198.6, (110)Norwich, 125.9, (177), 138.7, (195)Haringey, 125.4, (337), 151.9, (408)Windsor and Maidenhead, 124.2, (188), 184.9, (280)Sutton, 124.1, (256), 183.7, (379)Bromley, 124.0, (412), 167.9, (558)South Norfolk, 122.8, (173), 196.6, (277)Bedford, 121.8, (211), 166.2, (288)Kensington and Chelsea, 121.7, (190), 144.8, (226)Islington, 121.3, (294), 153.0, (371)Reading, 121.2, (196), 167.5, (271)East Northamptonshire, 120.6, (114), 175.6, (166)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 120.4, (476), 216.0, (854)East Hertfordshire, 120.2, (180), 195.0, (292)Exeter, 119.5, (157), 165.9, (218)Stroud, 117.5, (141), 165.9, (199)York, 116.8, (246), 166.2, (350)Gosport, 116.7, (99), 212.2, (180)Welwyn Hatfield, 116.2, (143), 139.8, (172)Lambeth, 115.9, (378), 160.4, (523)Mid Sussex, 115.9, (175), 165.5, (250)Southend-on-Sea, 115.8, (212), 171.5, (314)Sedgemoor, 115.3, (142), 174.5, (215)Fenland, 113.9, (116), 135.5, (138)Forest of Dean, 112.9, (98), 126.7, (110)Cheltenham, 112.6, (131), 177.1, (206)Tewkesbury, 112.6, (107), 158.9, (151)Guildford, 112.1, (167), 123.5, (184)Braintree, 112.1, (171), 116.6, (178)Daventry, 111.7, (96), 203.6, (175)Eastbourne, 110.8, (115), 136.9, (142)East Hampshire, 110.4, (135), 146.4, (179)Dacorum, 108.6, (168), 126.0, (195)Wokingham, 108.1, (185), 125.1, (214)Bath and North East Somerset, 107.6, (208), 240.1, (464)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 107.0, (162), 146.0, (221)Plymouth, 106.8, (280), 204.5, (536)St Albans, 106.4, (158), 148.2, (220)Herefordshire, 105.3, (203), 183.1, (353)Wandsworth, 105.3, (347), 175.0, (577)Westminster, 104.9, (274), 156.5, (409)Babergh, 103.2, (95), 141.2, (130)Lancaster, 102.7, (150), 137.0, (200)Chelmsford, 102.0, (182), 153.6, (274)Tandridge, 101.0, (89), 149.8, (132)Cambridge, 101.0, (126), 206.7, (258)Wirral, 99.4, (322), 166.4, (539)Wychavon, 98.9, (128), 153.0, (198)Cherwell, 98.3, (148), 136.9, (206)Fareham, 98.1, (114), 167.8, (195)Wiltshire, 98.0, (490), 135.4, (677)Southampton, 97.4, (246), 217.0, (548)Stratford-on-Avon, 96.9, (126), 143.0, (186)North Devon, 96.8, (94), 168.8, (164)Stevenage, 96.8, (85), 177.6, (156)Lewisham, 96.1, (294), 129.8, (397)Southwark, 95.7, (305), 124.2, (396)Winchester, 95.3, (119), 197.8, (247)Richmond upon Thames, 94.4, (187), 118.2, (234)North Hertfordshire, 93.6, (125), 146.7, (196)Elmbridge, 93.6, (128), 146.9, (201)Hastings, 92.8, (86), 102.5, (95)Torbay, 91.7, (125), 196.7, (268)Reigate and Banstead, 90.1, (134), 131.8, (196)Copeland, 89.5, (61), 164.3, (112)South Somerset, 89.1, (150), 157.4, (265)Mole Valley, 88.3, (77), 135.3, (118)Barrow-in-Furness, 88.0, (59), 177.5, (119)Waverley, 87.9, (111), 110.0, (139)Rushmoor, 87.7, (83), 136.4, (129)Chichester, 87.5, (106), 137.0, (166)Allerdale, 86.9, (85), 171.8, (168)Tunbridge Wells, 86.8, (103), 128.0, (152)Malvern Hills, 86.4, (68), 101.7, (80)Basingstoke and Deane, 86.1, (152), 152.3, (269)Eden, 84.5, (45), 170.9, (91)Uttlesford, 84.4, (77), 132.6, (121)Broadland, 84.1, (110), 134.6, (176)Great Yarmouth, 83.6, (83), 164.1, (163)East Cambridgeshire, 83.5, (75), 65.7, (59)Camden, 82.6, (223), 127.0, (343)Crawley, 81.0, (91), 131.7, (148)Lewes, 80.4, (83), 95.9, (99)North Norfolk, 80.1, (84), 65.8, (69)Torridge, 79.1, (54), 87.9, (60)West Devon, 78.9, (44), 80.7, (45)Test Valley, 78.5, (99), 103.0, (130)Horsham, 77.9, (112), 118.2, (170)Rutland, 77.6, (31), 137.8, (55)Central Bedfordshire, 77.6, (224), 115.4, (333)Mid Devon, 76.5, (63), 94.8, (78)Eastleigh, 72.6, (97), 123.5, (165)Colchester, 70.9, (138), 81.7, (159)West Berkshire, 70.7, (112), 115.5, (183)Vale of White Horse, 68.4, (93), 117.6, (160)Maldon, 67.8, (44), 81.6, (53)Bracknell Forest, 67.7, (83), 125.7, (154)Somerset West and Taunton, 67.0, (104), 95.4, (148)Huntingdonshire, 65.7, (117), 90.5, (161)Brighton and Hove, 65.7, (191), 145.4, (423)Breckland, 65.0, (91), 114.3, (160)East Suffolk, 64.9, (162), 88.6, (221)Hart, 63.9, (62), 93.7, (91)Chiltern, 63.6, (61), 111.5, (107)South Oxfordshire, 62.7, (89), 120.4, (171)West Oxfordshire, 62.4, (69), 104.8, (116)Arun, 61.0, (98), 136.9, (220)Tendring, 60.0, (88), 62.8, (92)New Forest, 60.0, (108), 136.0, (245)Teignbridge, 59.6, (80), 75.3, (101)Dorset, 55.7, (211), 102.5, (388)South Cambridgeshire, 54.7, (87), 104.3, (166)Adur, 51.3, (33), 112.0, (72)West Suffolk, 50.8, (91), 59.8, (107)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 50.7, (290), 85.0, (486)Cotswold, 49.0, (44), 141.3, (127)Mid Suffolk, 43.3, (45), 58.7, (61)South Hams, 42.5, (37), 100.0, (87)Worthing, 39.8, (44), 89.5, (99)Isle of Wight, 38.8, (55), 82.5, (117)