Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (276 out of 315) have seen a fall in case rates.

Swale in Kent continues to have the highest rate in England, with 803 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 21 – the equivalent of 535.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 619.7 in the seven days to November 14.

Thanet has the second highest rate, down slightly from 517.9 to 493.2, with 700 new cases.

Hull is in third place, where the rate has dropped sharply from 754.5 to 490.4, with 1,274 new cases.

The areas with the biggest week-on-week jump in rates are Medway (up from 319.5 to 429.4, with 1,196 new cases); Gravesham (up from 310.5 to 391.8, with 419 new cases); and Ipswich (up from 85.5 to 153.4, with 210 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14.

Swale, 535.0, (803), 619.7, (930)Thanet, 493.2, (700), 517.9, (735)Hull, 490.4, (1274), 754.5, (1960)East Lindsey, 442.4, (627), 570.8, (809)Hyndburn, 431.9, (350), 406.0, (329)Stoke-on-Trent, 431.4, (1106), 570.3, (1462)Medway, 429.4, (1196), 319.5, (890)Boston, 427.5, (300), 478.8, (336)Dudley, 423.2, (1361), 576.5, (1854)Sandwell, 418.6, (1375), 514.8, (1691)Oadby and Wigston, 417.4, (238), 526.2, (300)Newcastle-under-Lyme, 407.1, (527), 467.4, (605)Kirklees, 400.9, (1763), 552.1, (2428)Leicester, 398.3, (1411), 524.2, (1857)North East Lincolnshire, 394.2, (629), 530.8, (847)Gravesham, 391.8, (419), 310.5, (332)Oldham, 388.4, (921), 556.3, (1319)East Staffordshire, 382.5, (458), 458.4, (549)Hartlepool, 381.2, (357), 606.4, (568)Bradford, 378.7, (2044), 518.4, (2798)North Lincolnshire, 371.5, (640), 459.1, (791)Burnley, 362.1, (322), 419.5, (373)Rochdale, 360.6, (802), 519.3, (1155)Wolverhampton, 352.0, (927), 372.1, (980)Redcar and Cleveland, 349.3, (479), 488.5, (670)Tamworth, 348.1, (267), 432.9, (332)South Tyneside, 347.7, (525), 415.3, (627)Havering, 342.9, (890), 373.7, (970)Birmingham, 342.5, (3911), 385.4, (4400)Blackburn with Darwen, 342.0, (512), 553.1, (828)Wakefield, 341.6, (1190), 480.3, (1673)Stockton-on-Tees, 341.0, (673), 463.6, (915)Blaby, 340.8, (346), 461.0, (468)Walsall, 332.8, (950), 419.6, (1198)Calderdale, 332.0, (702), 493.2, (1043)Stafford, 331.4, (455), 414.5, (569)Lincoln, 331.3, (329), 459.2, (456)Middlesbrough, 327.0, (461), 469.6, (662)Bristol, 324.8, (1505), 486.6, (2255)South Staffordshire, 322.0, (362), 468.7, (527)Newcastle upon Tyne, 319.7, (968), 449.1, (1360)Nuneaton and Bedworth, 317.2, (412), 377.3, (490)Lichfield, 315.0, (330), 414.3, (434)Bury, 314.2, (600), 466.5, (891)Slough, 313.6, (469), 356.4, (533)Rossendale, 313.4, (224), 405.7, (290)Bassetlaw, 309.0, (363), 417.2, (490)Darlington, 307.1, (328), 334.3, (357)Bolton, 306.4, (881), 442.4, (1272)Pendle, 305.1, (281), 450.5, (415)Wigan, 304.6, (1001), 435.1, (1430)Bolsover, 301.6, (243), 427.0, (344)Redbridge, 301.1, (919), 278.2, (849)North Warwickshire, 297.3, (194), 415.2, (271)Scarborough, 295.2, (321), 508.5, (553)Gateshead, 290.0, (586), 411.3, (831)East Riding of Yorkshire, 287.5, (981), 456.4, (1557)North Tyneside, 286.7, (596), 428.1, (890)Sunderland, 286.3, (795), 413.4, (1148)North West Leicestershire, 285.7, (296), 419.8, (435)Luton, 284.9, (607), 291.9, (622)Harborough, 284.6, (267), 332.6, (312)Mansfield, 280.8, (307), 334.8, (366)County Durham, 280.5, (1487), 396.5, (2102)South Derbyshire, 279.7, (300), 395.3, (424)Dover, 276.8, (327), 215.9, (255)Basildon, 275.6, (516), 229.2, (429)Staffordshire Moorlands, 274.3, (270), 424.6, (418)Amber Valley, 273.9, (351), 433.1, (555)Leeds, 273.2, (2167), 439.9, (3489)Maidstone, 273.0, (469), 235.7, (405)Barnsley, 272.6, (673), 403.1, (995)Melton, 269.5, (138), 398.4, (204)Derby, 268.6, (691), 417.4, (1074)Dartford, 268.2, (302), 313.5, (353)Preston, 267.6, (383), 408.7, (585)Barking and Dagenham, 264.0, (562), 246.6, (525)Carlisle, 262.2, (285), 220.8, (240)Salford, 260.0, (673), 451.3, (1168)Ashfield, 257.2, (329), 302.5, (387)Solihull, 256.0, (554), 326.7, (707)Telford and Wrekin, 255.2, (459), 354.2, (637)Cannock Chase, 255.1, (257), 356.3, (359)Redditch, 254.5, (217), 361.2, (308)Manchester, 249.6, (1380), 375.7, (2077)Tameside, 249.5, (565), 397.4, (900)Rotherham, 246.8, (655), 376.8, (1000)Doncaster, 244.0, (761), 356.9, (1113)Selby, 242.8, (220), 282.5, (256)Hinckley and Bosworth, 241.3, (273), 326.2, (369)Wyre Forest, 240.9, (244), 276.4, (280)Northumberland, 240.7, (776), 292.2, (942)Charnwood, 237.8, (442), 387.4, (720)North East Derbyshire, 236.5, (240), 266.1, (270)Canterbury, 235.8, (390), 257.6, (426)Bexley, 235.2, (584), 283.5, (704)South Gloucestershire, 231.9, (661), 345.5, (985)Sheffield, 231.3, (1353), 297.0, (1737)Tower Hamlets, 229.7, (746), 269.1, (874)South Lakeland, 227.4, (239), 224.6, (236)Fylde, 225.3, (182), 305.8, (247)Newham, 224.8, (794), 201.6, (712)Erewash, 222.8, (257), 335.4, (387)Brentwood, 222.0, (171), 254.5, (196)North Kesteven, 221.5, (259), 309.6, (362)Thurrock, 221.4, (386), 220.3, (384)Epping Forest, 221.0, (291), 221.0, (291)Northampton, 218.2, (490), 284.5, (639)West Lindsey, 216.4, (207), 280.1, (268)Rugby, 215.7, (235), 285.5, (311)Enfield, 215.7, (720), 211.5, (706)South Northamptonshire, 214.8, (203), 243.4, (230)Gloucester, 214.5, (277), 187.4, (242)Waltham Forest, 213.7, (592), 233.2, (646)South Ribble, 211.2, (234), 256.3, (284)Chorley, 210.6, (249), 280.8, (332)Blackpool, 210.1, (293), 304.1, (424)North Somerset, 208.8, (449), 304.1, (654)Stockport, 208.6, (612), 331.9, (974)Tonbridge and Malling, 208.1, (275), 202.8, (268)Peterborough, 207.7, (420), 214.1, (433)Broxbourne, 207.7, (202), 234.4, (228)Runnymede, 206.9, (185), 238.2, (213)Havant, 205.2, (259), 223.4, (282)Ealing, 204.8, (700), 270.6, (925)Bromsgrove, 203.2, (203), 301.4, (301)Nottingham, 203.1, (676), 262.2, (873)Brent, 201.4, (664), 216.2, (713)Halton, 200.9, (260), 252.7, (327)Hounslow, 200.7, (545), 195.2, (530)Harlow, 199.8, (174), 149.3, (130)Gedling, 199.3, (235), 255.3, (301)Ribble Valley, 198.7, (121), 315.3, (192)Coventry, 198.4, (737), 285.9, (1062)Portsmouth, 196.8, (423), 309.0, (664)Castle Point, 195.8, (177), 181.5, (164)Warrington, 195.7, (411), 287.1, (603)Spelthorne, 195.3, (195), 253.4, (253)Newark and Sherwood, 195.2, (239), 248.3, (304)Hillingdon, 194.9, (598), 236.9, (727)Craven, 190.8, (109), 292.3, (167)Greenwich, 190.0, (547), 178.5, (514)South Kesteven, 188.9, (269), 224.7, (320)Warwick, 188.5, (271), 249.0, (358)Cheshire West and Chester, 184.5, (633), 307.2, (1054)St. Helens, 184.4, (333), 290.2, (524)Rushcliffe, 183.7, (219), 216.5, (258)Folkestone and Hythe, 183.2, (207), 160.2, (181)High Peak, 182.4, (169), 288.1, (267)West Lancashire, 180.2, (206), 282.6, (323)Chesterfield, 178.3, (187), 324.1, (340)Merton, 178.2, (368), 170.4, (352)Harrow, 176.0, (442), 200.7, (504)Milton Keynes, 172.9, (466), 187.4, (505)Trafford, 170.6, (405), 339.6, (806)Watford, 169.8, (164), 181.2, (175)Epsom and Ewell, 167.4, (135), 236.9, (191)Richmondshire, 165.6, (89), 268.0, (144)Cheshire East, 165.6, (636), 233.0, (895)Worcester, 165.0, (167), 235.1, (238)Corby, 163.4, (118), 209.1, (151)Derbyshire Dales, 163.2, (118), 233.7, (169)Broxtowe, 163.1, (186), 230.6, (263)Wealden, 161.0, (260), 125.1, (202)Croydon, 160.8, (622), 159.3, (616)South Bucks, 159.9, (112), 217.0, (152)Sevenoaks, 159.8, (193), 196.3, (237)Hambleton, 159.4, (146), 190.0, (174)Hammersmith and Fulham, 159.3, (295), 214.4, (397)Harrogate, 159.2, (256), 261.8, (421)Barnet, 158.1, (626), 194.8, (771)Wellingborough, 158.1, (126), 163.1, (130)Liverpool, 158.0, (787), 278.5, (1387)Knowsley, 157.8, (238), 285.0, (430)Bath and North East Somerset, 156.8, (303), 245.2, (474)Kettering, 156.2, (159), 209.3, (213)Rother, 156.1, (150), 132.2, (127)Shropshire, 156.0, (504), 242.9, (785)Kingston upon Thames, 154.4, (274), 188.7, (335)Sefton, 153.4, (424), 281.1, (777)Ipswich, 153.4, (210), 85.5, (117)South Holland, 152.6, (145), 220.0, (209)Wyre, 152.6, (171), 239.1, (268)Hackney and City of London, 152.3, (443), 175.0, (509)Sutton, 148.8, (307), 182.7, (377)Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 148.7, (588), 239.8, (948)Mid Sussex, 148.3, (224), 146.3, (221)Surrey Heath, 147.8, (132), 166.8, (149)Woking, 146.8, (148), 160.7, (162)Reading, 144.0, (233), 161.3, (261)South Norfolk, 143.4, (202), 225.0, (317)Tewkesbury, 143.1, (136), 152.6, (145)Swindon, 142.7, (317), 219.2, (487)Bromley, 142.6, (474), 160.1, (532)Gosport, 142.6, (121), 226.3, (192)Three Rivers, 142.5, (133), 201.5, (188)East Hertfordshire, 142.2, (213), 190.3, (285)Stroud, 140.0, (168), 163.4, (196)Rochford, 139.6, (122), 161.4, (141)Lambeth, 139.2, (454), 161.9, (528)Hertsmere, 138.2, (145), 163.0, (171)Wycombe, 137.4, (240), 194.1, (339)Windsor and Maidenhead, 137.4, (208), 196.1, (297)Norwich, 136.6, (192), 145.8, (205)Sedgemoor, 135.6, (167), 175.4, (216)Haringey, 135.5, (364), 152.6, (410)Oxford, 134.5, (205), 248.6, (379)Bedford, 134.5, (233), 167.3, (290)Eastbourne, 134.0, (139), 120.5, (125)Forest of Dean, 133.7, (116), 122.1, (106)Ryedale, 133.6, (74), 220.3, (122)Welwyn Hatfield, 132.5, (163), 148.7, (183)York, 132.5, (279), 171.4, (361)Exeter, 131.7, (173), 170.5, (224)Babergh, 131.5, (121), 151.0, (139)Plymouth, 130.1, (341), 227.4, (596)Aylesbury Vale, 129.9, (259), 136.9, (273)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 129.5, (196), 130.8, (198)Kensington and Chelsea, 128.7, (201), 151.8, (237)Southampton, 128.7, (325), 227.7, (575)Tandridge, 128.2, (113), 156.6, (138)East Northamptonshire, 128.0, (121), 214.8, (203)Islington, 127.4, (309), 173.6, (421)Cheltenham, 127.3, (148), 181.4, (211)Ashford, 126.9, (165), 130.7, (170)Winchester, 126.5, (158), 209.8, (262)Fareham, 126.5, (147), 173.8, (202)East Devon, 126.5, (185), 159.3, (233)Wirral, 125.9, (408), 177.5, (575)Torbay, 125.5, (171), 207.0, (282)Southend-on-Sea, 125.1, (229), 181.3, (332)Wychavon, 124.4, (161), 159.2, (206)Cambridge, 124.2, (155), 272.4, (340)Dacorum, 123.4, (191), 127.3, (197)Herefordshire, 121.9, (235), 191.9, (370)East Hampshire, 121.0, (148), 158.6, (194)Wiltshire, 120.4, (602), 120.2, (601)Guildford, 120.1, (179), 139.6, (208)Fenland, 119.8, (122), 143.3, (146)Tunbridge Wells, 117.9, (140), 117.1, (139)Stevenage, 117.3, (103), 173.0, (152)South Somerset, 117.0, (197), 154.4, (260)Daventry, 116.3, (100), 244.3, (210)Westminster, 116.3, (304), 161.5, (422)Basingstoke and Deane, 116.1, (205), 148.9, (263)Mendip, 115.9, (134), 107.3, (124)Elmbridge, 115.5, (158), 150.6, (206)Chelmsford, 115.5, (206), 151.4, (270)Braintree, 115.3, (176), 108.8, (166)Barrow-in-Furness, 114.8, (77), 192.4, (129)North Devon, 114.3, (111), 160.6, (156)St Albans, 113.2, (168), 161.0, (239)Wandsworth, 112.5, (371), 190.8, (629)Reigate and Banstead, 110.3, (164), 155.3, (231)Southwark, 110.1, (351), 125.1, (399)Wokingham, 109.3, (187), 146.7, (251)Richmond upon Thames, 108.1, (214), 136.4, (270)Hastings, 107.9, (100), 93.9, (87)Lewisham, 107.6, (329), 131.8, (403)Stratford-on-Avon, 105.3, (137), 157.6, (205)Rutland, 105.2, (42), 137.8, (55)Great Yarmouth, 104.7, (104), 182.2, (181)Uttlesford, 103.0, (94), 135.8, (124)Chichester, 102.4, (124), 144.5, (175)North Hertfordshire, 99.6, (133), 156.5, (209)Rushmoor, 99.4, (94), 139.5, (132)Allerdale, 99.2, (97), 186.2, (182)Copeland, 98.3, (67), 206.8, (141)Horsham, 98.1, (141), 117.5, (169)Lancaster, 97.2, (142), 143.8, (210)Mid Devon, 97.2, (80), 79.0, (65)Cherwell, 96.3, (145), 162.1, (244)Mole Valley, 95.1, (83), 151.3, (132)Arun, 94.6, (152), 114.5, (184)Lewes, 93.9, (97), 86.2, (89)Eden, 93.9, (50), 225.3, (120)Waverley, 93.4, (118), 122.7, (155)South Oxfordshire, 90.8, (129), 123.9, (176)Malvern Hills, 90.2, (71), 120.7, (95)North Norfolk, 89.7, (94), 64.9, (68)West Berkshire, 89.0, (141), 128.1, (203)Camden, 88.9, (240), 138.9, (375)Eastleigh, 88.3, (118), 125.8, (168)Broadland, 87.2, (114), 147.6, (193)Crawley, 86.3, (97), 158.4, (178)Test Valley, 84.8, (107), 113.3, (143)Central Bedfordshire, 84.5, (244), 134.1, (387)West Devon, 84.2, (47), 91.4, (51)Somerset West and Taunton, 81.9, (127), 103.1, (160)Brighton and Hove, 80.8, (235), 172.9, (503)East Cambridgeshire, 80.1, (72), 66.8, (60)West Oxfordshire, 78.6, (87), 121.1, (134)Breckland, 77.2, (108), 130.7, (183)New Forest, 76.6, (138), 156.6, (282)Hart, 76.2, (74), 99.9, (97)Adur, 76.2, (49), 94.9, (61)Chiltern, 76.1, (73), 126.1, (121)Vale of White Horse, 73.5, (100), 141.9, (193)Torridge, 71.8, (49), 96.7, (66)East Suffolk, 71.0, (177), 85.4, (213)Dorset, 69.0, (261), 111.5, (422)South Cambridgeshire, 68.5, (109), 113.1, (180)Worthing, 67.8, (75), 79.6, (88)Bracknell Forest, 67.7, (83), 142.8, (175)Colchester, 66.8, (130), 93.5, (182)Maldon, 66.2, (43), 100.1, (65)Huntingdonshire, 64.6, (115), 118.6, (211)Cotswold, 64.5, (58), 161.4, (145)West Suffolk, 63.7, (114), 64.8, (116)Tendring, 63.5, (93), 62.8, (92)Teignbridge, 60.4, (81), 78.3, (105)Isle of Wight, 59.3, (84), 79.0, (112)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 58.9, (337), 90.4, (517)Mid Suffolk, 57.8, (60), 60.6, (63)South Hams, 56.3, (49), 109.2, (95)