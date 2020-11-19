Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (197 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,944 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15 – the equivalent of 748.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 735.6 in the seven days to November 8.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up sharply from 296.5 to 637.7, with 957 new cases.

Hartlepool is in third place, where the rate has risen from 460.2 to 562.7, with 527 new cases.

Swale saw the biggest week-on-week jump in rates, followed by Boston (up from 285.0 to 460.3, with 323 new cases); Thanet (up from 356.5 to 517.9, with 735 new cases); and East Lindsey (up from 388.8 to 542.6, with 769 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8.

Hull 748.3 (1944), 735.6 (1911)Swale 637.7 (957), 296.5 (445)Hartlepool 562.7 (527), 460.2 (431)Dudley 549.8 (1768), 501.6 (1613)Stoke-on-Trent 548.0 (1405), 472.0 (1210)Kirklees 544.6 (2395), 567.1 (2494)East Lindsey 542.6 (769), 388.8 (551)Oldham 525.9 (1247), 749.0 (1776)Blackburn with Darwen 525.7 (787), 725.5 (1086)Thanet 517.9 (735), 356.5 (506)Leicester 507.9 (1799), 473.7 (1678)North East Lincolnshire 504.5 (805), 645.5 (1030)Oadby and Wigston 501.6 (286), 459.5 (262)Bradford 499.8 (2698), 589.9 (3184)Sandwell 499.3 (1640), 462.5 (1519)Rochdale 495.9 (1103), 615.5 (1369)Redcar and Cleveland 484.1 (664), 443.3 (608)North Lincolnshire 476.5 (821), 356.4 (614)Calderdale 475.8 (1006), 468.7 (991)Bristol 471.3 (2184), 505.4 (2342)Wakefield 464.8 (1619), 517.4 (1802)South Staffordshire 460.7 (518), 487.4 (548)Boston 460.3 (323), 285.0 (200)Scarborough 457.0 (497), 529.6 (576)Newcastle-under-Lyme 453.5 (587), 428.0 (554)East Staffordshire 444.2 (532), 406.7 (487)Bury 442.4 (845), 569.7 (1088)Middlesbrough 441.2 (622), 456.1 (643)Blaby 440.3 (447), 381.2 (387)Newcastle upon Tyne 438.9 (1329), 396.9 (1202)Stockton-on-Tees 436.3 (861), 410.9 (811)Lincoln 435.0 (432), 385.7 (383)East Riding of Yorkshire 432.3 (1475), 459.3 (1567)Tamworth 431.6 (331), 400.3 (307)Pendle 427.7 (394), 464.7 (428)Bolton 426.0 (1225), 511.2 (1470)Amber Valley 425.3 (545), 446.4 (572)North Tyneside 421.3 (876), 344.9 (717)Salford 421.1 (1090), 547.1 (1416)Hyndburn 420.8 (341), 431.9 (350)Staffordshire Moorlands 419.6 (413), 400.3 (394)Leeds 418.3 (3318), 446.5 (3541)Bassetlaw 417.2 (490), 464.0 (545)Burnley 413.9 (368), 402.6 (358)South Tyneside 412.0 (622), 374.9 (566)Stafford 410.1 (563), 415.9 (571)Wigan 408.9 (1344), 579.0 (1903)North Warwickshire 401.4 (262), 337.1 (220)Walsall 398.6 (1138), 383.2 (1094)Sunderland 397.5 (1104), 398.6 (1107)Gateshead 395.4 (799), 467.2 (944)North West Leicestershire 390.9 (405), 344.6 (357)Derby 387.1 (996), 472.6 (1216)County Durham 383.3 (2032), 376.7 (1997)Lichfield 382.8 (401), 390.4 (409)South Derbyshire 382.2 (410), 434.5 (466)Havering 381.4 (990), 281.3 (730)Rossendale 380.5 (272), 440.7 (315)Barnsley 380.0 (938), 465.0 (1148)Birmingham 378.1 (4317), 348.5 (3979)Nuneaton and Bedworth 374.2 (486), 245.6 (319)Tameside 374.0 (847), 460.5 (1043)Melton 371.0 (190), 365.2 (187)Preston 365.4 (523), 481.4 (689)Bolsover 364.9 (294), 507.7 (409)Wolverhampton 364.1 (959), 338.7 (892)Darlington 361.4 (386), 305.2 (326)Rotherham 360.6 (957), 424.2 (1126)Charnwood 358.4 (666), 422.9 (786)Manchester 356.3 (1970), 436.8 (2415)Cannock Chase 352.3 (355), 345.4 (348)Redditch 348.3 (297), 341.3 (291)Slough 343.1 (513), 256.1 (383)Doncaster 340.5 (1062), 438.3 (1367)South Gloucestershire 339.9 (969), 345.2 (984)Mansfield 333.9 (365), 398.9 (436)Harborough 332.6 (312), 239.9 (225)Telford and Wrekin 332.5 (598), 346.4 (623)Hinckley and Bosworth 325.3 (368), 290.8 (329)Medway 322.0 (897), 214.3 (597)Erewash 321.6 (371), 266.1 (307)Solihull 315.2 (682), 282.4 (611)Gravesham 314.2 (336), 221.6 (237)Stockport 312.9 (918), 362.3 (1063)Dartford 309.9 (349), 262.0 (295)Trafford 307.1 (729), 396.5 (941)North Kesteven 306.2 (358), 276.3 (323)Fylde 300.8 (243), 262.4 (212)Cheshire West and Chester 299.4 (1027), 288.0 (988)Portsmouth 294.5 (633), 255.9 (550)Blackpool 291.9 (407), 344.2 (480)North Somerset 291.1 (626), 265.1 (570)Chesterfield 290.8 (305), 336.5 (353)Ribble Valley 290.7 (177), 399.1 (243)Craven 290.5 (166), 199.5 (114)Northumberland 290.3 (936), 259.3 (836)Luton 287.3 (612), 254.4 (542)Ashfield 286.1 (366), 320.5 (410)Bromsgrove 282.3 (282), 245.3 (245)Bexley 282.3 (701), 229.2 (569)Redbridge 281.1 (858), 239.5 (731)Sheffield 280.8 (1642), 354.8 (2075)Rugby 278.1 (303), 172.6 (188)Selby 277.0 (251), 252.7 (229)Coventry 273.7 (1017), 238.7 (887)Wyre Forest 273.5 (277), 273.5 (277)Chorley 272.4 (322), 282.5 (334)St. Helens 271.9 (491), 327.3 (591)West Lindsey 268.6 (257), 247.7 (237)High Peak 267.6 (248), 342.1 (317)Tower Hamlets 266.4 (865), 225.1 (731)Warrington 264.3 (555), 385.7 (810)Barking and Dagenham 263.5 (561), 226.9 (483)Brentwood 262.3 (202), 206.4 (159)Northampton 261.8 (588), 281.4 (632)Liverpool 261.6 (1303), 282.5 (1407)West Lancashire 260.7 (298), 302.7 (346)Sefton 258.7 (715), 292.3 (808)North East Derbyshire 257.2 (261), 306.5 (311)Ealing 256.3 (876), 236.7 (809)Canterbury 254.5 (421), 134.2 (222)South Northamptonshire 251.9 (238), 209.5 (198)Nottingham 251.1 (836), 333.1 (1109)Knowsley 250.6 (378), 347.3 (524)Gedling 250.2 (295), 331.6 (391)Cambridge 247.6 (309), 163.5 (204)Harrogate 246.2 (396), 300.3 (483)Basildon 242.0 (453), 130.9 (245)Halton 241.9 (313), 249.6 (323)Newark and Sherwood 241.8 (296), 280.2 (343)Broxbourne 241.6 (235), 213.8 (208)Warwick 240.0 (345), 292.2 (420)South Ribble 239.2 (265), 256.3 (284)Hillingdon 238.9 (733), 203.3 (624)Spelthorne 238.4 (238), 219.3 (219)Carlisle 238.3 (259), 253.0 (275)Worcester 238.1 (241), 272.7 (276)Bath and North East Somerset 237.5 (459), 247.8 (479)Derbyshire Dales 235.1 (170), 201.9 (146)Maidstone 234.5 (403), 162.4 (279)Runnymede 230.4 (206), 191.2 (171)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 225.6 (892), 250.7 (991)Havant 225.0 (284), 202.0 (255)Shropshire 225.0 (727), 233.3 (754)Waltham Forest 224.6 (622), 175.1 (485)Daventry 224.5 (193), 208.3 (179)Rushcliffe 223.2 (266), 200.5 (239)Enfield 222.9 (744), 158.5 (529)Broxtowe 221.9 (253), 285.9 (326)Oxford 221.0 (337), 204.0 (311)Southampton 221.0 (558), 194.0 (490)Epsom and Ewell 220.8 (178), 152.6 (123)South Kesteven 220.5 (314), 206.4 (294)Thurrock 220.3 (384), 166.3 (290)Cheshire East 219.7 (844), 228.6 (878)Richmondshire 215.9 (116), 230.8 (124)Plymouth 215.6 (565), 209.8 (550)Kettering 214.2 (218), 170.0 (173)Epping Forest 214.1 (282), 193.6 (255)Peterborough 213.6 (432), 183.4 (371)South Lakeland 213.2 (224), 162.7 (171)Brent 212.9 (702), 185.9 (613)Hammersmith and Fulham 212.8 (394), 165.3 (306)Wyre 212.3 (238), 306.9 (344)Newham 209.6 (740), 196.0 (692)South Norfolk 208.7 (294), 116.4 (164)Dover 208.2 (246), 161.7 (191)Gosport 206.3 (175), 167.4 (142)Ryedale 205.9 (114), 142.7 (79)East Northamptonshire 204.2 (193), 242.3 (229)South Bucks 204.2 (143), 139.9 (98)Torbay 204.0 (278), 264.2 (360)Winchester 201.8 (252), 154.6 (193)Copeland 199.5 (136), 215.6 (147)Tonbridge and Malling 198.3 (262), 158.9 (210)Eden 197.2 (105), 206.6 (110)Swindon 195.3 (434), 215.6 (479)Gloucester 194.4 (251), 156.4 (202)Kingston upon Thames 192.7 (342), 147.6 (262)East Hertfordshire 192.3 (288), 142.9 (214)Milton Keynes 191.5 (516), 125.1 (337)Sevenoaks 191.3 (231), 133.3 (161)Hambleton 191.1 (175), 252.2 (231)South Holland 190.5 (181), 211.5 (201)Herefordshire 190.4 (367), 116.7 (225)Hounslow 188.6 (512), 183.8 (499)Harrow 187.9 (472), 164.8 (414)Windsor and Maidenhead 187.6 (284), 166.4 (252)Greenwich 185.5 (534), 121.9 (351)Barnet 183.6 (727), 152.3 (603)Sutton 182.2 (376), 143.9 (297)Wycombe 182.1 (318), 192.4 (336)Castle Point 181.5 (164), 141.6 (128)Cheltenham 180.6 (210), 138.4 (161)Barrow-in-Furness 180.5 (121), 168.5 (113)Wandsworth 179.9 (593), 148.3 (489)Southend-on-Sea 179.1 (328), 131.1 (240)Three Rivers 178.9 (167), 156.4 (146)Stevenage 178.7 (157), 133.2 (117)Merton 174.3 (360), 129.8 (268)Hackney and City of London 174.0 (506), 130.7 (380)Fareham 173.8 (202), 160.0 (186)York 173.3 (365), 179.9 (379)Corby 173.1 (125), 157.9 (114)Exeter 172.0 (226), 141.5 (186)Wirral 170.7 (553), 213.9 (693)Sedgemoor 170.5 (210), 140.4 (173)Bedford 170.2 (295), 131.6 (228)Allerdale 169.8 (166), 183.1 (179)Surrey Heath 168.0 (150), 126.5 (113)Great Yarmouth 167.1 (166), 196.3 (195)Islington 166.2 (403), 147.2 (357)Wellingborough 164.4 (131), 156.8 (125)Folkestone and Hythe 163.7 (185), 109.7 (124)Watford 163.6 (158), 185.3 (179)Cotswold 163.6 (147), 156.9 (141)East Devon 163.4 (239), 140.8 (206)Croydon 162.7 (629), 121.8 (471)Rochford 162.5 (142), 92.7 (81)Woking 161.7 (163), 159.7 (161)Bromley 160.4 (533), 122.5 (407)Wychavon 159.9 (207), 180.8 (234)St Albans 157.0 (233), 127.3 (189)Westminster 156.5 (409), 145.0 (379)Tewkesbury 155.8 (148), 90.5 (86)South Somerset 155.6 (262), 106.9 (180)Brighton and Hove 155.0 (451), 155.0 (451)Basingstoke and Deane 154.6 (273), 120.1 (212)North Hertfordshire 154.2 (206), 110.1 (147)Lambeth 154.0 (502), 141.7 (462)Reading 153.9 (249), 149.0 (241)Stratford-on-Avon 153.0 (199), 176.8 (230)Tandridge 152.0 (134), 139.6 (123)Welwyn Hatfield 152.0 (187), 169.9 (209)Harlow 151.6 (132), 118.3 (103)Chelmsford 151.4 (270), 100.3 (179)Stroud 150.9 (181), 200.9 (241)Hertsmere 150.6 (158), 108.7 (114)East Hampshire 150.4 (184), 159.4 (195)North Devon 150.3 (146), 125.6 (122)Mid Sussex 149.0 (225), 118.5 (179)Haringey 148.1 (398), 135.1 (363)Cherwell 147.5 (222), 161.5 (243)Elmbridge 146.2 (200), 108.2 (148)Kensington and Chelsea 146.0 (228), 115.9 (181)Crawley 145.9 (164), 141.4 (159)Broadland 144.5 (189), 136.1 (178)Babergh 144.5 (133), 149.9 (138)Fenland 144.3 (147), 76.6 (78)Reigate and Banstead 143.2 (213), 130.4 (194)Chichester 142.0 (172), 134.6 (163)Rother 140.5 (135), 78.1 (75)New Forest 139.9 (252), 117.2 (211)Norwich 139.4 (196), 102.4 (144)Rushmoor 138.5 (131), 123.7 (117)Lancaster 137.6 (201), 157.5 (230)Camden 137.0 (370), 104.4 (282)Uttlesford 136.9 (125), 139.1 (127)Wokingham 136.2 (233), 126.2 (216)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 135.4 (205), 123.5 (187)Mole Valley 134.1 (117), 177.7 (155)Aylesbury Vale 133.9 (267), 153.4 (306)Bracknell Forest 133.0 (163), 124.8 (153)Lewisham 131.4 (402), 103.6 (317)Wealden 130.7 (211), 70.6 (114)Rutland 130.2 (52), 145.3 (58)Ashford 129.2 (168), 108.4 (141)Eastleigh 127.3 (170), 149.0 (199)Dacorum 126.6 (196), 118.2 (183)Vale of White Horse 125.7 (171), 129.4 (176)Southwark 124.5 (397), 105.7 (337)Forest of Dean 124.4 (108), 102.5 (89)Wiltshire 124.2 (621), 100.4 (502)South Oxfordshire 123.9 (176), 135.2 (192)Breckland 123.6 (173), 97.2 (136)Chiltern 123.0 (118), 96.9 (93)Guildford 122.8 (183), 180.5 (269)Richmond upon Thames 122.7 (243), 122.2 (242)Central Bedfordshire 122.6 (354), 117.8 (340)Eastbourne 122.4 (127), 78.1 (81)Waverley 121.9 (154), 110.8 (140)West Berkshire 120.5 (191), 123.1 (195)Tunbridge Wells 118.8 (141), 92.7 (110)Horsham 114.1 (164), 107.8 (155)West Oxfordshire 112.1 (124), 141.9 (157)Malvern Hills 111.8 (88), 124.5 (98)Arun 111.3 (179), 81.5 (131)Dorset 107.8 (408), 103.6 (392)South Hams 106.9 (93), 78.2 (68)Somerset West and Taunton 104.4 (162), 98.6 (153)South Cambridgeshire 104.3 (166), 111.3 (177)Braintree 104.2 (159), 96.3 (147)Test Valley 103.0 (130), 106.2 (134)Huntingdonshire 102.8 (183), 104.5 (186)Hart 98.9 (96), 117.4 (114)Mendip 96.9 (112), 88.2 (102)Torridge 96.7 (66), 68.8 (47)Hastings 96.0 (89), 49.6 (46)Adur 94.9 (61), 76.2 (49)Maldon 92.4 (60), 70.8 (46)Colchester 88.9 (173), 100.7 (196)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 88.3 (505), 67.9 (388)East Suffolk 86.6 (216), 68.1 (170)Ipswich 86.2 (118), 100.1 (137)Lewes 86.2 (89), 72.6 (75)West Devon 78.9 (44), 111.1 (62)Isle of Wight 78.3 (111), 76.2 (108)Worthing 77.8 (86), 68.7 (76)Teignbridge 72.3 (97), 70.1 (94)Mid Devon 71.7 (59), 72.9 (60)East Cambridgeshire 66.8 (60), 76.8 (69)North Norfolk 64.9 (68), 47.7 (50)Tendring 62.1 (91), 63.5 (93)West Suffolk 59.2 (106), 60.3 (108)Mid Suffolk 53.9 (56), 74.1 (77)