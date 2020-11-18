Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 14, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (229 out of 315) have seen a rise in cases.

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,952 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 751.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up slightly on 744.9 in the seven days to November 7.

Swale in Kent has the second highest rate, up sharply from 304.5 to 618.3, with 928 new cases.

Hartlepool is in third place, where the rate has risen from 418.5 to 590.4, with 553 new cases.

Swale had the biggest week-on-week jump in rates, followed by Boston (up from 246.5 to 478.8, with 336 new cases); East Lindsey (up from 360.6 to 567.3, with 804 new cases); and Thanet (up from 324.1 to 510.8, with 725 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency, based on Public Health England data published on November 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.

Hull 751.4 (1952), 744.9 (1935)Swale 618.3 (928), 304.5 (457)Hartlepool 590.4 (553), 418.5 (392)East Lindsey 567.3 (804), 360.6 (511)Dudley 564.4 (1815), 467.7 (1504)Stoke-on-Trent 563.6 (1445), 441.2 (1131)Kirklees 550.9 (2423), 573.0 (2520)Oldham 549.5 (1303), 754.1 (1788)Blackburn with Darwen 548.4 (821), 742.8 (1112)Oadby and Wigston 527.9 (301), 413.9 (236)North East Lincolnshire 527.7 (842), 638.0 (1018)Leicester 519.2 (1839), 441.0 (1562)Bradford 516.5 (2788), 596.0 (3217)Rochdale 513.0 (1141), 609.7 (1356)Thanet 510.8 (725), 324.1 (460)Sandwell 508.4 (1670), 442.1 (1452)Scarborough 507.6 (552), 480.9 (523)Calderdale 494.2 (1045), 449.7 (951)Redcar and Cleveland 487.1 (668), 420.7 (577)Bristol 480.4 (2226), 479.5 (2222)Boston 478.8 (336), 246.5 (173)Wakefield 476.3 (1659), 510.5 (1778)Middlesbrough 468.2 (660), 421.3 (594)South Staffordshire 467.8 (526), 486.5 (547)Newcastle-under-Lyme 465.8 (603), 413.3 (535)Bury 461.3 (881), 572.3 (1093)North Lincolnshire 459.1 (791), 348.8 (601)Blaby 458.0 (465), 346.7 (352)Lincoln 456.2 (453), 336.4 (334)East Riding of Yorkshire 455.5 (1554), 446.1 (1522)East Staffordshire 455.1 (545), 382.5 (458)Pendle 449.5 (414), 479.9 (442)Newcastle upon Tyne 448.8 (1359), 383.7 (1162)Stockton-on-Tees 448.4 (885), 402.3 (794)Salford 447.0 (1157), 551.3 (1427)Leeds 438.1 (3475), 443.0 (3514)Bolton 435.8 (1253), 519.6 (1494)Wigan 432.1 (1420), 581.1 (1910)Amber Valley 431.5 (553), 442.5 (567)Tamworth 430.3 (330), 385.9 (296)North Tyneside 427.6 (889), 340.0 (707)Staffordshire Moorlands 419.6 (413), 384.0 (378)North West Leicestershire 418.9 (434), 329.1 (341)Bolsover 418.3 (337), 474.2 (382)Derby 415.5 (1069), 457.4 (1177)Burnley 415.0 (369), 415.0 (369)Bassetlaw 414.6 (487), 472.5 (555)South Tyneside 414.0 (625), 353.0 (533)North Warwickshire 412.2 (269), 327.9 (214)Sunderland 411.9 (1144), 382.8 (1063)Stafford 410.8 (564), 400.6 (550)Gateshead 409.8 (828), 465.2 (940)Preston 408.7 (585), 459.7 (658)Lichfield 408.6 (428), 361.8 (379)Walsall 408.4 (1166), 362.5 (1035)Rossendale 405.7 (290), 428.1 (306)Barnsley 401.4 (991), 466.2 (1151)Hyndburn 401.0 (325), 418.3 (339)Melton 398.4 (204), 335.9 (172)South Derbyshire 395.3 (424), 424.2 (455)County Durham 395.2 (2095), 370.9 (1966)Tameside 392.1 (888), 473.7 (1073)Charnwood 384.7 (715), 386.9 (719)Birmingham 380.5 (4345), 339.1 (3872)Rotherham 374.1 (993), 428.4 (1137)Nuneaton and Bedworth 371.9 (483), 248.7 (323)Manchester 371.5 (2054), 437.4 (2418)Havering 370.6 (962), 269.3 (699)Wolverhampton 370.2 (975), 332.2 (875)Cannock Chase 356.3 (359), 339.4 (342)Doncaster 355.9 (1110), 459.5 (1433)Redditch 353.0 (301), 330.7 (282)Slough 351.1 (525), 254.8 (381)Telford and Wrekin 345.3 (621), 331.4 (596)South Gloucestershire 342.3 (976), 330.8 (943)Trafford 336.6 (799), 391.0 (928)Erewash 333.7 (385), 256.6 (296)Harborough 332.6 (312), 224.9 (211)Darlington 331.5 (354), 336.1 (359)Mansfield 330.2 (361), 387.9 (424)Stockport 325.8 (956), 373.2 (1095)Chesterfield 323.2 (339), 303.1 (318)Hinckley and Bosworth 322.6 (365), 283.7 (321)Solihull 320.3 (693), 269.0 (582)Medway 317.7 (885), 195.3 (544)Dartford 315.3 (355), 239.8 (270)North Kesteven 308.8 (361), 266.9 (312)Gravesham 308.6 (330), 197.3 (211)Portsmouth 307.1 (660), 229.9 (494)Blackpool 304.8 (425), 339.9 (474)Cheshire West and Chester 304.6 (1045), 276.3 (948)North Somerset 304.1 (654), 249.7 (537)Ribble Valley 303.8 (185), 382.7 (233)Fylde 302.1 (244), 273.6 (221)Ashfield 301.8 (386), 310.4 (397)Bromsgrove 293.3 (293), 213.3 (213)Craven 292.3 (167), 197.8 (113)Northumberland 291.8 (941), 248.1 (800)Sheffield 291.4 (1704), 358.2 (2095)Luton 290.5 (619), 256.3 (546)High Peak 288.1 (267), 321.6 (298)St Helens 285.2 (515), 326.2 (589)Warrington 284.3 (597), 385.7 (810)Coventry 284.0 (1055), 226.4 (841)Rugby 283.7 (309), 158.8 (173)Knowsley 283.0 (427), 330.1 (498)Bexley 282.7 (702), 217.1 (539)West Lancashire 281.7 (322), 305.3 (349)Selby 281.4 (255), 238.4 (216)West Lindsey 280.1 (268), 223.7 (214)Northampton 280.0 (629), 252.9 (568)Sefton 279.3 (772), 275.3 (761)Redbridge 277.2 (846), 232.9 (711)Liverpool 276.5 (1377), 270.5 (1347)Wyre Forest 273.5 (277), 274.5 (278)Cambridge 271.6 (339), 133.8 (167)Chorley 271.5 (321), 280.8 (332)Ealing 268.3 (917), 217.7 (744)Richmondshire 268.0 (144), 186.1 (100)Tower Hamlets 266.4 (865), 214.6 (697)North East Derbyshire 262.2 (266), 308.5 (313)Harrogate 259.9 (418), 284.1 (457)Nottingham 258.9 (862), 333.7 (1111)South Ribble 255.4 (283), 260.9 (289)Canterbury 255.1 (422), 114.3 (189)Brentwood 254.5 (196), 188.3 (145)Gedling 253.6 (299), 330.8 (390)Spelthorne 250.4 (250), 215.3 (215)Halton 247.3 (320), 240.3 (311)Oxford 246.6 (376), 170.5 (260)Warwick 245.6 (353), 281.7 (405)Barking and Dagenham 244.2 (520), 229.2 (488)Newark and Sherwood 244.2 (299), 270.4 (331)South Northamptonshire 243.4 (230), 188.4 (178)Bath and North East Somerset 243.2 (470), 237.5 (459)Daventry 242.0 (208), 192.0 (165)Wyre 240.0 (269), 303.3 (340)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 239.5 (947), 233.0 (921)Shropshire 239.5 (774), 215.1 (695)Epsom and Ewell 236.9 (191), 145.1 (117)Runnymede 236.0 (211), 176.7 (158)Hillingdon 235.0 (721), 199.8 (613)Maidstone 234.5 (403), 155.4 (267)Derbyshire Dales 233.7 (169), 204.6 (148)Waltham Forest 232.1 (643), 159.9 (443)Broxbourne 231.3 (225), 199.4 (194)Cheshire East 231.2 (888), 218.9 (841)Broxtowe 229.8 (262), 285.0 (325)Worcester 229.2 (232), 266.7 (270)Basildon 228.1 (427), 126.1 (236)Eden 225.3 (120), 200.9 (107)Southampton 225.3 (569), 177.8 (449)Gosport 225.1 (191), 139.1 (118)South Norfolk 225.0 (317), 92.3 (130)Plymouth 224.7 (589), 192.3 (504)South Lakeland 223.6 (235), 155.1 (163)South Kesteven 221.9 (316), 191.7 (273)Havant 219.5 (277), 190.9 (241)Carlisle 219.0 (238), 270.5 (294)South Holland 218.9 (208), 174.7 (166)Epping Forest 218.7 (288), 183.8 (242)Ryedale 218.5 (121), 135.4 (75)Swindon 216.5 (481), 196.2 (436)Thurrock 216.2 (377), 157.7 (275)East Northamptonshire 215.8 (204), 234.9 (222)South Bucks 215.6 (151), 118.5 (83)Brent 215.0 (709), 177.1 (584)Rushcliffe 214.0 (255), 218.2 (260)Peterborough 213.1 (431), 171.6 (347)Dover 211.6 (250), 149.0 (176)Hammersmith and Fulham 211.2 (391), 162.6 (301)Enfield 210.9 (704), 157.6 (526)Corby 210.5 (152), 119.1 (86)Kettering 209.3 (213), 158.2 (161)Winchester 208.2 (260), 137.0 (171)Copeland 206.8 (141), 225.9 (154)Torbay 205.5 (280), 263.5 (359)Tonbridge and Malling 202.8 (268), 141.5 (187)Newham 199.1 (703), 194.5 (687)Hounslow 195.2 (530), 172.4 (468)Harrow 195.1 (490), 154.1 (387)Windsor and Maidenhead 194.8 (295), 164.4 (249)Three Rivers 194.0 (181), 135.0 (126)Wycombe 193.0 (337), 178.7 (312)Barnet 192.5 (762), 137.9 (546)Sevenoaks 191.3 (231), 117.6 (142)Barrow-in-Furness 190.9 (128), 158.1 (106)Wandsworth 189.6 (625), 137.7 (454)Herefordshire 189.3 (365), 106.8 (206)Hambleton 188.9 (173), 259.8 (238)East Hertfordshire 188.3 (282), 135.6 (203)Kingston upon Thames 187.6 (333), 144.2 (256)Allerdale 186.2 (182), 180.0 (176)Milton Keynes 185.6 (500), 119.1 (321)Gloucester 183.5 (237), 154.9 (200)Castle Point 182.6 (165), 132.8 (120)Great Yarmouth 182.2 (181), 189.3 (188)Sutton 181.2 (374), 143.9 (297)Southend-on-Sea 180.8 (331), 126.7 (232)Cheltenham 178.8 (208), 123.0 (143)Greenwich 176.8 (509), 118.4 (341)Hackney and City of London 175.0 (509), 127.9 (372)Fareham 174.6 (203), 146.3 (170)Islington 174.0 (422), 137.3 (333)Wirral 173.8 (563), 212.6 (689)Sedgemoor 173.7 (214), 134.8 (166)Stevenage 171.9 (151), 140.0 (123)Watford 171.9 (166), 170.8 (165)Brighton and Hove 171.5 (499), 139.9 (407)York 170.5 (359), 187.5 (395)Merton 168.5 (348), 132.2 (273)Exeter 168.2 (221), 135.5 (178)Bedford 165.0 (286), 129.8 (225)Surrey Heath 164.6 (147), 117.6 (105)Woking 161.7 (163), 158.7 (160)Rochford 161.4 (141), 85.8 (75)Cotswold 161.4 (145), 149.1 (134)Stroud 160.9 (193), 180.9 (217)Folkestone and Hythe 160.2 (181), 100.0 (113)Westminster 159.6 (417), 140.1 (366)Lambeth 159.5 (520), 139.9 (456)Reading 159.5 (258), 143.4 (232)Croydon 159.0 (615), 119.5 (462)East Hampshire 158.6 (194), 148.0 (181)Bromley 158.6 (527), 114.3 (380)North Devon 158.5 (154), 112.2 (109)St Albans 158.3 (235), 119.9 (178)Cherwell 158.1 (238), 148.2 (223)East Devon 157.9 (231), 131.9 (193)Crawley 157.5 (177), 136.1 (153)Wychavon 156.8 (203), 176.2 (228)Wellingborough 156.8 (125), 160.6 (128)New Forest 155.5 (280), 100.0 (180)North Hertfordshire 154.2 (206), 105.6 (141)Reigate and Banstead 154.0 (229), 123.0 (183)South Somerset 153.9 (259), 101.0 (170)Stratford-on-Avon 153.7 (200), 172.9 (225)Hertsmere 153.5 (161), 100.1 (105)Tandridge 152.0 (134), 127.1 (112)Kensington and Chelsea 151.8 (237), 107.0 (167)Babergh 151.0 (139), 115.2 (106)Tewkesbury 150.5 (143), 83.1 (79)Chelmsford 150.2 (268), 96.4 (172)Mole Valley 150.2 (131), 171.9 (150)Haringey 149.6 (402), 133.6 (359)Harlow 149.3 (130), 96.5 (84)Basingstoke and Deane 148.4 (262), 117.8 (208)Elmbridge 146.9 (201), 96.5 (132)Chichester 145.3 (176), 127.1 (154)Broadland 145.3 (190), 133.0 (174)Norwich 145.1 (204), 92.5 (130)Wokingham 144.9 (248), 116.3 (199)Mid Sussex 144.3 (218), 119.9 (181)Lancaster 143.8 (210), 174.6 (255)Welwyn Hatfield 143.0 (176), 171.5 (211)Fenland 142.4 (145), 73.6 (75)Bracknell Forest 141.2 (173), 112.6 (138)Guildford 140.9 (210), 166.4 (248)Camden 138.5 (374), 103.7 (280)Rushmoor 138.5 (131), 131.1 (124)Rutland 137.8 (55), 135.2 (54)Vale of White Horse 137.5 (187), 111.8 (152)Uttlesford 136.9 (125), 131.5 (120)Aylesbury Vale 136.4 (272), 148.4 (296)Richmond upon Thames 133.3 (264), 115.6 (229)Rother 131.1 (126), 66.6 (64)Lewisham 131.1 (401), 99.7 (305)Breckland 130.7 (183), 87.9 (123)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 130.1 (197), 124.2 (188)Ashford 130.0 (169), 100.7 (131)Central Bedfordshire 129.9 (375), 108.8 (314)West Berkshire 128.1 (203), 112.3 (178)Dacorum 125.4 (194), 115.7 (179)Southwark 124.5 (397), 101.0 (322)Wealden 124.5 (201), 66.9 (108)Chiltern 124.1 (119), 89.7 (86)Eastleigh 123.5 (165), 145.2 (194)South Oxfordshire 121.8 (173), 129.5 (184)Waverley 121.1 (153), 108.4 (137)Forest of Dean 119.8 (104), 94.5 (82)Eastbourne 119.5 (124), 73.3 (76)Wiltshire 119.2 (596), 95.2 (476)Huntingdonshire 118.6 (211), 94.4 (168)West Oxfordshire 118.4 (131), 138.3 (153)Tunbridge Wells 117.1 (139), 87.6 (104)Horsham 116.1 (167), 99.4 (143)Malvern Hills 115.6 (91), 130.9 (103)Arun 112.6 (181), 72.8 (117)Test Valley 112.6 (142), 91.2 (115)South Cambridgeshire 112.5 (179), 102.5 (163)Dorset 110.2 (417), 96.2 (364)South Hams 109.2 (95), 79.3 (69)Braintree 108.8 (166), 88.5 (135)Mendip 105.5 (122), 81.3 (94)Somerset West and Taunton 102.5 (159), 96.7 (150)Maldon 100.1 (65), 60.1 (39)Hart 99.9 (97), 115.4 (112)Torridge 98.1 (67), 71.8 (49)Adur 94.9 (61), 74.6 (48)Colchester 93.0 (181), 99.6 (194)Hastings 92.8 (86), 47.5 (44)West Devon 91.4 (51), 98.6 (55)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 89.7 (513), 63.1 (361)Ipswich 85.5 (117), 100.8 (138)East Suffolk 85.0 (212), 69.3 (173)Lewes 84.2 (87), 71.7 (74)Worthing 78.7 (87), 70.5 (78)Mid Devon 77.8 (64), 79.0 (65)Isle of Wight 77.6 (110), 77.6 (110)Teignbridge 77.5 (104), 70.8 (95)East Cambridgeshire 65.7 (59), 75.7 (68)North Norfolk 64.9 (68), 44.8 (47)West Suffolk 63.7 (114), 55.3 (99)Tendring 62.8 (92), 62.8 (92)Mid Suffolk 60.6 (63), 66.4 (69)