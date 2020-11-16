Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 13-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A majority of areas in England (238 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 2,017 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12 – the equivalent of 776.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 686.0 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 5.

Oldham has the second highest rate, which has fallen from 800.5 to 598.0, with 1,418 new cases.

This is the largest week-on-week drop in rates in the country.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 737.5 to 597.2, with 894 new cases.

Areas recording the biggest week-on-week jumps include Boston (up from 189.5 to 477.4, with 335 new cases), Swale (up from 265.9 to 531.0, with 797 new cases) and Scarborough (up from 345.7 to 595.8, with 648 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 5; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 5.

Kingston upon Hull, City of 776.4 (2017), 686.0 (1782)Oldham 598.0 (1418), 800.5 (1898)Blackburn with Darwen 597.2 (894), 737.5 (1104)Scarborough 595.8 (648), 345.7 (376)Kirklees 577.3 (2539), 564.4 (2482)Hartlepool 570.1 (534), 389.7 (365)Bradford 545.6 (2945), 576.9 (3114)North East Lincolnshire 545.2 (870), 648.0 (1034)Stoke-on-Trent 543.7 (1394), 435.3 (1116)Dudley 542.6 (1745), 443.7 (1427)Swale 531.0 (797), 265.9 (399)Rochdale 531.0 (1181), 619.1 (1377)East Lindsey 529.2 (750), 328.8 (466)Leicester 527.6 (1869), 406.2 (1439)Oadby and Wigston 508.6 (290), 363.1 (207)Redcar and Cleveland 504.6 (692), 388.6 (533)Middlesbrough 500.8 (706), 385.9 (544)Wakefield 499.6 (1740), 497.5 (1733)Sandwell 494.4 (1624), 433.9 (1425)East Riding of Yorkshire 493.9 (1685), 389.2 (1328)Bury 492.7 (941), 599.0 (1144)Bristol, City of 486.6 (2255), 453.0 (2099)Calderdale 485.7 (1027), 431.8 (913)Thanet 481.3 (683), 267.0 (379)Boston 477.4 (335), 189.5 (133)Preston 466.0 (667), 470.9 (674)Wigan 464.9 (1528), 626.5 (2059)Salford 462.8 (1198), 591.5 (1531)Melton 460.9 (236), 279.2 (143)Amber Valley 453.4 (581), 426.9 (547)Gateshead 450.4 (910), 416.7 (842)South Staffordshire 450.0 (506), 474.0 (533)Bolsover 449.3 (362), 489.1 (394)Bolton 449.0 (1291), 547.4 (1574)Leeds 445.3 (3532), 437.2 (3468)Newcastle upon Tyne 445.1 (1348), 349.7 (1059)Derby 441.5 (1136), 442.7 (1139)Newcastle-under-Lyme 440.4 (570), 448.1 (580)Blaby 439.3 (446), 321.1 (326)Lincoln 439.1 (436), 314.2 (312)East Staffordshire 435.1 (521), 379.1 (454)North Lincolnshire 433.0 (746), 322.7 (556)North Tyneside 432.4 (899), 317.9 (661)Tamworth 431.6 (331), 382.0 (293)Stockton-on-Tees 428.2 (845), 405.9 (801)South Tyneside 427.9 (646), 327.2 (494)Lichfield 426.7 (447), 347.5 (364)Sunderland 421.3 (1170), 360.5 (1001)North West Leicestershire 420.8 (436), 277.0 (287)Stafford 419.6 (576), 392.6 (539)Tameside 419.4 (950), 491.4 (1113)Bassetlaw 408.7 (480), 481.0 (565)Pendle 408.2 (376), 466.8 (430)Barnsley 407.5 (1006), 503.9 (1244)Walsall 406.0 (1159), 362.5 (1035)County Durham 405.4 (2149), 344.1 (1824)Burnley 394.7 (351), 404.9 (360)Staffordshire Moorlands 394.2 (388), 379.9 (374)North Warwickshire 392.3 (256), 306.4 (200)South Derbyshire 389.7 (418), 417.7 (448)Rotherham 386.6 (1026), 461.2 (1224)Manchester 385.3 (2130), 458.3 (2534)Charnwood 384.7 (715), 387.4 (720)Birmingham 380.9 (4349), 327.2 (3736)Hyndburn 378.8 (307), 462.7 (375)Doncaster 371.9 (1160), 485.1 (1513)Rossendale 367.9 (263), 484.0 (346)Telford and Wrekin 366.4 (659), 312.5 (562)Nuneaton and Bedworth 362.6 (471), 233.3 (303)Cannock Chase 362.2 (365), 329.5 (332)Trafford 361.5 (858), 388.4 (922)Wolverhampton 355.8 (937), 331.5 (873)Slough 344.4 (515), 236.1 (353)South Gloucestershire 342.3 (976), 305.5 (871)Mansfield 341.2 (373), 380.6 (416)Darlington 340.8 (364), 320.2 (342)Stockport 339.1 (995), 391.9 (1150)Redditch 337.8 (288), 308.5 (263)Hinckley and Bosworth 335.9 (380), 249.3 (282)Ribble Valley 328.5 (200), 367.9 (224)Erewash 324.2 (374), 256.6 (296)Harborough 320.9 (301), 208.9 (196)Blackpool 319.8 (446), 330.6 (461)Knowsley 318.8 (481), 325.5 (491)Havering 317.9 (825), 269.3 (699)Solihull 317.5 (687), 279.1 (604)Cheshire West and Chester 313.1 (1074), 253.6 (870)Ashfield 312.7 (400), 330.7 (423)Warrington 312.4 (656), 412.4 (866)Chesterfield 307.0 (322), 339.4 (356)Northumberland 306.4 (988), 220.5 (711)Sheffield 304.0 (1778), 386.4 (2260)Dartford 303.7 (342), 206.9 (233)High Peak 300.0 (278), 310.8 (288)Fylde 295.9 (239), 272.3 (220)Liverpool 291.9 (1454), 272.5 (1357)North Kesteven 291.7 (341), 263.4 (308)Sefton 290.5 (803), 268.1 (741)Portsmouth 288.5 (620), 218.7 (470)North Somerset 287.8 (619), 237.2 (510)West Lancashire 286.9 (328), 316.7 (362)Wyre Forest 285.3 (289), 264.6 (268)Northampton 284.9 (640), 241.8 (543)Bromsgrove 283.3 (283), 212.3 (212)Harrogate 282.9 (455), 276.7 (445)Medway 281.1 (783), 174.1 (485)Richmondshire 281.0 (151), 154.5 (83)Worcester 280.6 (284), 221.3 (224)Cambridge 280.5 (350), 130.6 (163)North East Derbyshire 279.9 (284), 312.4 (317)Coventry 278.9 (1036), 213.7 (794)Gravesham 276.8 (296), 180.5 (193)St. Helens 276.3 (499), 346.1 (625)West Lindsey 276.0 (264), 209.1 (200)Luton 272.7 (581), 262.8 (560)Nottingham 269.5 (897), 353.0 (1175)Bexley 269.4 (669), 194.5 (483)Chorley 267.3 (316), 286.8 (339)Gedling 266.3 (314), 341.8 (403)Selby 265.9 (241), 251.6 (228)Oxford 265.6 (405), 150.2 (229)Daventry 265.3 (228), 164.0 (141)Rugby 260.7 (284), 157.9 (172)Redbridge 260.1 (794), 226.1 (690)Spelthorne 259.4 (259), 220.3 (220)Tower Hamlets 258.4 (839), 201.4 (654)South Ribble 257.2 (285), 270.8 (300)Warwick 255.3 (367), 269.9 (388)Craven 252.0 (144), 199.5 (114)Wyre 250.7 (281), 335.4 (376)Shropshire 249.7 (807), 205.8 (665)Cheshire East 249.6 (959), 213.7 (821)Newark and Sherwood 247.5 (303), 255.7 (313)Ealing 247.2 (845), 212.4 (726)Brentwood 246.7 (190), 197.3 (152)Broxtowe 245.5 (280), 299.9 (342)Barking and Dagenham 242.4 (516), 205.3 (437)East Northamptonshire 242.3 (229), 215.8 (204)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 241.1 (953), 220.3 (871)South Holland 240.0 (228), 141.0 (134)Epsom and Ewell 234.4 (189), 116.6 (94)Kettering 232.9 (237), 115.9 (118)Runnymede 232.6 (208), 157.7 (141)Bath and North East Somerset 232.3 (449), 229.7 (444)Halton 231.8 (300), 251.9 (326)Hillingdon 229.7 (705), 184.1 (565)Derbyshire Dales 229.5 (166), 197.7 (143)Epping Forest 229.3 (302), 159.5 (210)South Kesteven 228.9 (326), 176.2 (251)South Northamptonshire 227.5 (215), 189.4 (179)Waltham Forest 227.1 (629), 163.9 (454)Broxbourne 225.1 (219), 191.2 (186)South Lakeland 223.6 (235), 150.4 (158)Copeland 222.9 (152), 239.1 (163)Plymouth 222.4 (583), 175.1 (459)Gosport 221.6 (188), 120.2 (102)Ryedale 220.3 (122), 130.0 (72)Eden 219.7 (117), 206.6 (110)Great Yarmouth 214.4 (213), 175.2 (174)Carlisle 214.4 (233), 265.9 (289)Canterbury 214.0 (354), 103.4 (171)Southampton 212.3 (536), 179.8 (454)Peterborough 212.1 (429), 159.7 (323)Hambleton 209.6 (192), 259.8 (238)Torbay 209.2 (285), 238.5 (325)Brent 208.6 (688), 164.7 (543)South Norfolk 207.3 (292), 72.4 (102)Rushcliffe 204.7 (244), 266.8 (318)Swindon 204.3 (454), 189.5 (421)Maidstone 204.3 (351), 141.4 (243)Thurrock 199.0 (347), 153.1 (267)Windsor and Maidenhead 198.8 (301), 164.4 (249)Allerdale 197.4 (193), 165.7 (162)Havant 197.3 (249), 175.1 (221)Newham 196.8 (695), 184.3 (651)Basildon 196.6 (368), 110.0 (206)Three Rivers 196.1 (183), 115.7 (108)South Bucks 195.6 (137), 128.5 (90)Hammersmith and Fulham 194.4 (360), 159.3 (295)Corby 192.5 (139), 103.9 (75)Enfield 190.8 (637), 146.5 (489)Hounslow 190.4 (517), 167.9 (456)Barnet 187.9 (744), 133.4 (528)Barrow-in-Furness 187.9 (126), 164.1 (110)Watford 187.4 (181), 174.0 (168)Wycombe 185.5 (324), 176.9 (309)Wirral 184.9 (599), 213.0 (690)Tonbridge and Malling 184.6 (244), 124.9 (165)Stroud 184.2 (221), 156.7 (188)Dover 183.7 (217), 143.1 (169)Kingston upon Thames 183.7 (326), 133.5 (237)Wandsworth 183.2 (604), 127.4 (420)Harrow 180.4 (453), 152.5 (383)East Hertfordshire 180.3 (270), 112.9 (169)Brighton and Hove 177.4 (516), 122.4 (356)Sutton 176.4 (364), 129.9 (268)Islington 174.9 (424), 124.1 (301)Cotswold 173.6 (156), 121.3 (109)Winchester 173.0 (216), 156.2 (195)York 171.9 (362), 192.8 (406)Welwyn Hatfield 169.9 (209), 150.4 (185)Woking 169.7 (171), 134.9 (136)Babergh 168.4 (155), 89.1 (82)Wychavon 167.7 (217), 163.0 (211)Stevenage 167.3 (147), 124.1 (109)Crawley 166.4 (187), 134.3 (151)Cherwell 165.4 (249), 153.5 (231)Castle Point 163.8 (148), 127.2 (115)Greenwich 163.6 (471), 114.3 (329)Fareham 162.6 (189), 141.1 (164)Tandridge 162.3 (143), 110.1 (97)Exeter 162.1 (213), 128.6 (169)Lambeth 161.9 (528), 134.6 (439)Herefordshire, County of 161.8 (312), 98.5 (190)Hackney and City of London 161.3 (469), 130.3 (379)Surrey Heath 161.2 (144), 110.9 (99)Milton Keynes 161.1 (434), 130.3 (351)Stratford-on-Avon 159.9 (208), 168.3 (219)Southend-on-Sea 159.5 (292), 116.3 (213)East Devon 158.6 (232), 123.0 (180)Sevenoaks 158.2 (191), 116.8 (141)Reigate and Banstead 157.3 (234), 116.3 (173)Guildford 157.0 (234), 157.0 (234)Uttlesford 156.7 (143), 108.5 (99)East Hampshire 156.2 (191), 125.1 (153)Westminster 155.4 (406), 164.6 (430)Cheltenham 154.8 (180), 121.2 (141)Wokingham 154.3 (264), 101.1 (173)Gloucester 154.1 (199), 161.1 (208)Mole Valley 152.4 (133), 201.7 (176)Bedford 151.2 (262), 124.6 (216)Rochford 149.9 (131), 88.1 (77)Merton 149.6 (309), 125.9 (260)Sedgemoor 148.6 (183), 139.6 (172)Chichester 147.0 (178), 123.0 (149)Croydon 146.9 (568), 112.7 (436)Kensington and Chelsea 146.7 (229), 105.0 (164)Mid Sussex 146.3 (221), 106.6 (161)North Devon 146.2 (142), 114.3 (111)Haringey 145.5 (391), 142.6 (383)North Hertfordshire 145.2 (194), 112.3 (150)St Albans 144.8 (215), 103.7 (154)Broadland 144.5 (189), 110.1 (144)Harlow 143.6 (125), 90.7 (79)Lancaster 143.1 (209), 200.6 (293)Wellingborough 141.8 (113), 163.1 (130)New Forest 140.5 (253), 98.3 (177)Vale of White Horse 140.4 (191), 92.6 (126)Reading 139.7 (226), 158.9 (257)South Somerset 139.0 (234), 86.7 (146)Aylesbury Vale 138.9 (277), 149.9 (299)Norwich 138.7 (195), 81.8 (115)Bromley 138.4 (460), 106.5 (354)Basingstoke and Deane 137.0 (242), 123.5 (218)South Oxfordshire 136.6 (194), 120.4 (171)Breckland 136.5 (191), 70.7 (99)Hertsmere 136.3 (143), 117.2 (123)Elmbridge 135.2 (185), 87.0 (119)Camden 134.4 (363), 102.2 (276)Folkestone and Hythe 133.6 (151), 92.0 (104)Central Bedfordshire 133.4 (385), 109.8 (317)Dacorum 131.8 (204), 97.6 (151)Ashford 130.0 (169), 83.1 (108)Richmond upon Thames 129.3 (256), 122.7 (243)Rother 129.1 (124), 46.8 (45)Rutland 127.7 (51), 122.7 (49)Fenland 127.6 (130), 76.6 (78)Waverley 127.4 (161), 106.9 (135)West Oxfordshire 127.4 (141), 137.4 (152)Eastleigh 127.3 (170), 150.5 (201)West Berkshire 126.2 (200), 102.9 (163)Rushmoor 125.8 (119), 130.0 (123)Huntingdonshire 124.7 (222), 87.7 (156)Tewkesbury 124.2 (118), 84.2 (80)South Cambridgeshire 123.8 (197), 92.4 (147)Bracknell Forest 123.2 (151), 123.2 (151)Chelmsford 121.1 (216), 104.8 (187)Southwark 120.4 (384), 105.4 (336)Tunbridge Wells 118.8 (141), 74.1 (88)Lewisham 117.7 (360), 95.8 (293)Horsham 116.1 (167), 87.6 (126)Chiltern 115.7 (111), 90.7 (87)Malvern Hills 113.1 (89), 120.7 (95)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 113.0 (171), 142.0 (215)Wealden 112.1 (181), 54.5 (88)Dorset 109.6 (415), 94.1 (356)Test Valley 107.8 (136), 85.6 (108)Wiltshire 106.2 (531), 93.0 (465)Forest of Dean 106.0 (92), 89.9 (78)South Hams 103.4 (90), 75.9 (66)Mendip 100.4 (116), 79.6 (92)Hart 99.9 (97), 112.3 (109)Somerset West and Taunton 99.3 (154), 96.1 (149)West Devon 98.6 (55), 93.2 (52)Eastbourne 98.3 (102), 66.5 (69)Adur 93.3 (60), 60.7 (39)Arun 92.7 (149), 90.2 (145)Colchester 91.4 (178), 104.3 (203)Lewes 90.1 (93), 64.9 (67)East Suffolk 89.8 (224), 63.3 (158)Braintree 88.5 (135), 81.3 (124)Ipswich 87.6 (120), 102.3 (140)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 85.0 (486), 55.6 (318)Maldon 84.7 (55), 52.4 (34)Torridge 83.5 (57), 52.7 (36)Mid Devon 79.0 (65), 82.6 (68)Hastings 77.7 (72), 33.5 (31)Isle of Wight 76.9 (109), 69.1 (98)East Cambridgeshire 74.6 (67), 62.3 (56)Mid Suffolk 74.1 (77), 58.7 (61)Teignbridge 73.8 (99), 70.1 (94)Worthing 67.8 (75), 85.0 (94)West Suffolk 67.0 (120), 59.8 (107)Tendring 55.9 (82), 60.7 (89)North Norfolk 51.5 (54), 49.6 (52)