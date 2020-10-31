Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to November 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

A woman passes a shuttered bar in Brixton, south London, at the start of the first full week of the four-week national lockdown in England (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

A majority of areas in England (213 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Oldham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,698 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6 – the equivalent of 716.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 737.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 30.

Hull has the second highest rate, up sharply from 402.7 to 714.5, with 1,856 new cases. This is also the biggest week-on-week jump for any area in England.

Blackburn with Darwen is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 746.8 to 669.4, with 1,002 new cases.

Other areas recording large jumps include Scarborough (up from 159.1 to 418.4, with 455 new cases); North East Lincolnshire (up from 429.3 to 628.0, with 1,002 new cases); and Melton (up from 150.4 to 312.4, with 160 new cases).

HEALTH Coronavirus ONS (PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on November 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 30.

Oldham 716.1 (1698), 737.2 (1748)Hull 714.5 (1856), 402.7 (1046)Blackburn with Darwen 669.4 (1002), 746.8 (1118)North East Lincolnshire 628.0 (1002), 429.3 (685)Bradford 585.1 (3158), 522.8 (2822)Wigan 577.2 (1897), 683.7 (2247)Kirklees 569.4 (2504), 464.5 (2043)Rochdale 566.5 (1260), 584.1 (1299)Bury 563.4 (1076), 566.5 (1082)Salford 528.5 (1368), 623.6 (1614)Bolton 520.3 (1496), 548.4 (1577)Wakefield 497.3 (1732), 454.8 (1584)South Staffordshire 476.7 (536), 402.0 (452)Barnsley 476.4 (1176), 509.2 (1257)Doncaster 471.6 (1471), 532.6 (1661)Rossendale 467.3 (334), 447.7 (320)Bolsover 466.7 (376), 410.9 (331)Bassetlaw 460.6 (541), 395.9 (465)Pendle 457.1 (421), 427.7 (394)Derby 449.7 (1157), 386.7 (995)Tameside 448.6 (1016), 540.0 (1223)Dudley 443.7 (1427), 341.1 (1097)Gateshead 441.0 (891), 352.4 (712)Rotherham 438.2 (1163), 538.0 (1428)Calderdale 434.1 (918), 375.0 (793)Leeds 430.2 (3412), 429.8 (3409)Hyndburn 429.4 (348), 493.6 (400)South Derbyshire 427.9 (459), 409.3 (439)Preston 427.6 (612), 437.3 (626)Bristol 426.4 (1976), 405.1 (1877)Stoke-on-Trent 425.9 (1092), 363.1 (931)Sandwell 422.9 (1389), 362.3 (1190)Newcastle-under-Lyme 421.8 (546), 401.7 (520)Leicester 421.8 (1494), 374.6 (1327)Amber Valley 419.8 (538), 289.5 (371)Scarborough 418.4 (455), 159.1 (173)Manchester 417.5 (2308), 477.5 (2640)East Riding of Yorkshire 413.6 (1411), 294.6 (1005)Burnley 400.4 (356), 352.0 (313)Trafford 396.0 (940), 388.0 (921)Staffordshire Moorlands 392.1 (386), 329.2 (324)Redcar and Cleveland 390.8 (536), 270.5 (371)Tamworth 387.2 (297), 335.1 (257)East Staffordshire 382.5 (458), 314.0 (376)Stafford 382.4 (525), 332.2 (456)Mansfield 382.4 (418), 381.5 (417)Middlesbrough 379.5 (535), 300.8 (424)Warrington 375.2 (788), 464.3 (975)Stockton-on-Tees 374.0 (738), 391.2 (772)Hartlepool 365.1 (342), 324.6 (304)Sunderland 362.3 (1006), 316.9 (880)Sheffield 362.1 (2118), 425.9 (2491)Stockport 360.9 (1059), 454.6 (1334)Newcastle upon Tyne 359.0 (1087), 286.0 (866)Charnwood 358.9 (667), 419.2 (779)Ribble Valley 358.0 (218), 394.2 (240)Oadby and Wigston 356.0 (203), 343.8 (196)East Lindsey 354.2 (502), 246.2 (349)Lichfield 350.3 (367), 281.6 (295)Walsall 349.9 (999), 342.2 (977)Nottingham 347.3 (1156), 394.7 (1314)County Durham 343.7 (1822), 280.3 (1486)St Helens 337.8 (610), 404.2 (730)North Lincolnshire 333.7 (575), 234.5 (404)Wolverhampton 331.9 (874), 283.3 (746)North Tyneside 330.4 (687), 288.6 (600)Gedling 327.4 (386), 360.5 (425)Blackpool 327.0 (456), 377.9 (527)Birmingham 326.8 (3732), 283.8 (3240)South Tyneside 326.5 (493), 237.8 (359)Cannock Chase 325.5 (328), 335.4 (338)Blaby 322.1 (327), 267.9 (272)North Warwickshire 321.8 (210), 304.9 (199)Chesterfield 317.4 (333), 334.6 (351)Darlington 316.5 (338), 237.8 (254)Telford and Wrekin 314.1 (565), 243.5 (438)Redditch 313.2 (267), 192.4 (164)Melton 312.4 (160), 150.4 (77)South Gloucestershire 310.4 (885), 273.6 (780)Knowsley 310.2 (468), 404.3 (610)High Peak 306.5 (284), 316.2 (293)Wyre 302.4 (339), 364.9 (409)North East Derbyshire 299.6 (304), 360.7 (366)Ashfield 299.4 (383), 333.0 (426)North West Leicestershire 299.2 (310), 200.8 (208)West Lancashire 298.3 (341), 364.8 (417)Lincoln 294.1 (292), 272.9 (271)Harrogate 291.0 (468), 255.5 (411)Broxtowe 287.6 (328), 309.6 (353)Swale 284.5 (427), 179.2 (269)Thanet 282.5 (401), 169.1 (240)Fylde 281.0 (227), 318.1 (257)Solihull 274.1 (593), 248.2 (537)Havering 269.7 (700), 197.3 (512)Carlisle 269.6 (293), 224.5 (244)South Ribble 267.2 (296), 345.7 (383)North Kesteven 266.9 (312), 169.4 (198)Chorley 266.5 (315), 309.6 (366)Erewash 266.1 (307), 339.8 (392)Hinckley and Bosworth 265.2 (300), 181.2 (205)Sefton 264.5 (731), 312.9 (865)Wyre Forest 263.6 (267), 187.6 (190)Newark and Sherwood 263.0 (322), 259.8 (318)Hambleton 259.8 (238), 210.7 (193)Selby 259.3 (235), 226.2 (205)Liverpool 258.8 (1289), 358.4 (1785)Warwick 254.6 (366), 226.1 (325)Luton 252.1 (537), 209.3 (446)Worcester 248.0 (251), 157.1 (159)Cheshire West and Chester 247.2 (848), 249.8 (857)Halton 245.7 (318), 285.9 (370)Rushcliffe 244.2 (291), 342.3 (408)Torbay 243.6 (332), 157.0 (214)Northampton 241.8 (543), 176.3 (396)East Northamptonshire 240.1 (227), 161.9 (153)Nuneaton and Bedworth 237.1 (308), 210.2 (273)North Somerset 236.7 (509), 171.6 (369)Copeland 234.7 (160), 186.3 (127)Northumberland 232.3 (749), 198.2 (639)Coventry 231.5 (860), 201.1 (747)Slough 230.0 (344), 209.3 (313)Boston 226.6 (159), 171.0 (120)West Lindsey 225.8 (216), 149.5 (143)Redbridge 223.1 (681), 191.0 (583)Tower Hamlets 219.9 (714), 167.8 (545)Portsmouth 218.7 (470), 206.1 (443)Cheshire East 216.1 (830), 212.9 (818)Bromsgrove 214.3 (214), 206.2 (206)Bath and North East Somerset 214.2 (414), 242.1 (468)Ealing 213.6 (730), 190.2 (650)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 212.7 (841), 207.2 (819)Shropshire 211.7 (684), 178.3 (576)Dartford 210.5 (237), 122.6 (138)Craven 210.0 (120), 196.0 (112)Spelthorne 209.3 (209), 165.3 (165)South Northamptonshire 208.5 (197), 123.8 (117)Barking and Dagenham 208.1 (443), 162.5 (346)Bexley 207.0 (514), 148.2 (368)Eden 202.8 (108), 174.6 (93)Wirral 201.8 (654), 245.7 (796)Lancaster 199.3 (291), 300.6 (439)Hillingdon 197.2 (605), 184.8 (567)Broxbourne 192.2 (187), 190.2 (185)Derbyshire Dales 192.2 (139), 183.9 (133)Newham 189.4 (669), 168.2 (594)Harborough 188.7 (177), 203.6 (191)Swindon 186.8 (415), 178.7 (397)Havant 183.8 (232), 121.2 (153)Brent 181.3 (598), 118.9 (392)Gravesham 180.5 (193), 102.9 (110)Southampton 179.8 (454), 160.8 (406)Richmondshire 178.7 (96), 182.4 (98)Daventry 178.0 (153), 117.5 (101)Medway 177.3 (494), 137.9 (384)Allerdale 177.0 (173), 149.3 (146)Wychavon 176.9 (229), 126.7 (164)Mole Valley 176.5 (154), 192.6 (168)York 175.7 (370), 185.6 (391)Plymouth 175.5 (460), 160.2 (420)South Kesteven 174.8 (249), 136.2 (194)Brentwood 172.7 (133), 235.0 (181)Stroud 171.7 (206), 132.5 (159)Stratford-on-Avon 171.4 (223), 147.6 (192)South Holland 169.4 (161), 165.2 (157)Epping Forest 169.3 (223), 167.8 (221)Hounslow 167.6 (455), 181.2 (492)Peterborough 166.1 (336), 139.4 (282)Watford 165.7 (160), 172.9 (167)Great Yarmouth 165.1 (164), 170.1 (169)Wycombe 164.9 (288), 124.3 (217)Rugby 161.6 (176), 151.5 (165)Windsor and Maidenhead 160.5 (243), 142.6 (216)South Lakeland 158.0 (166), 171.3 (180)Enfield 157.6 (526), 149.8 (500)Waltham Forest 157.4 (436), 166.1 (460)West Oxfordshire 157.3 (174), 125.6 (139)Oxford 155.5 (237), 136.4 (208)Runnymede 155.4 (139), 130.8 (117)Aylesbury Vale 154.9 (309), 114.3 (228)Wellingborough 154.3 (123), 130.5 (104)Cherwell 154.1 (232), 144.2 (217)Harrow 153.3 (385), 150.1 (377)Welwyn Hatfield 152.0 (187), 114.6 (141)Dover 151.5 (179), 99.0 (117)Woking 148.8 (150), 141.9 (143)Eastleigh 148.2 (198), 155.0 (207)Hammersmith and Fulham 148.0 (274), 197.7 (366)Barrow-in-Furness 147.7 (99), 253.5 (170)Kettering 147.4 (150), 88.4 (90)Thurrock 146.8 (256), 142.2 (248)Guildford 146.3 (218), 108.7 (162)Exeter 145.4 (191), 118.7 (156)Maidstone 144.3 (248), 113.5 (195)Winchester 144.2 (180), 137.0 (171)Sutton 143.4 (296), 117.3 (242)Reading 140.9 (228), 140.3 (227)Lambeth 138.6 (452), 154.9 (505)Westminster 138.5 (362), 150.4 (393)Rushmoor 138.5 (131), 118.4 (112)Tonbridge and Malling 138.5 (183), 92.3 (122)Gloucester 137.8 (178), 135.5 (175)Ryedale 137.2 (76), 99.3 (55)Merton 136.5 (282), 147.7 (305)Sedgemoor 136.4 (168), 114.5 (141)Fareham 135.9 (158), 138.5 (161)Cotswold 135.8 (122), 133.5 (120)East Devon 135.4 (198), 100.5 (147)Basingstoke and Deane 134.8 (238), 98.0 (173)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 134.8 (204), 116.3 (176)Hackney and City of London 133.4 (388), 152.0 (442)South Bucks 132.8 (93), 174.2 (122)Brighton and Hove 132.7 (386), 143.4 (417)Milton Keynes 132.5 (357), 113.9 (307)East Hampshire 132.5 (162), 88.3 (108)Barnet 132.4 (524), 129.3 (512)Gosport 132.0 (112), 134.4 (114)Kingston upon Thames 131.8 (234), 148.7 (264)Wandsworth 130.7 (431), 134.1 (442)Rutland 130.2 (52), 77.6 (31)Chichester 128.8 (156), 114.8 (139)Crawley 128.1 (144), 140.6 (158)Malvern Hills 127.1 (100), 104.2 (82)Islington 126.6 (307), 134.9 (327)Castle Point 126.1 (114), 85.2 (77)East Hertfordshire 125.5 (188), 86.1 (129)Epsom and Ewell 125.3 (101), 153.8 (124)Stevenage 125.2 (110), 103.6 (91)Haringey 124.0 (333), 142.9 (384)Cambridge 123.4 (154), 147.4 (184)Bedford 122.3 (212), 108.5 (188)Three Rivers 122.2 (114), 102.9 (96)Basildon 121.3 (227), 121.8 (228)South Oxfordshire 121.1 (172), 109.1 (155)Richmond upon Thames 120.7 (239), 144.9 (287)Cheltenham 119.5 (139), 98.9 (115)Greenwich 119.1 (343), 125.7 (362)Reigate and Banstead 119.0 (177), 101.5 (151)Dacorum 118.9 (184), 85.9 (133)Hertsmere 117.2 (123), 139.2 (146)Uttlesford 117.2 (107), 83.3 (76)Southend-on-Sea 116.9 (214), 84.1 (154)Wokingham 115.7 (198), 88.2 (151)Croydon 115.1 (445), 121.3 (469)Bracknell Forest 114.2 (140), 103.6 (127)Waverley 113.2 (143), 126.7 (160)Broadland 113.2 (148), 65.8 (86)Surrey Heath 113.1 (101), 92.9 (83)Corby 112.2 (81), 81.7 (59)Hart 111.3 (108), 99.9 (97)Vale of White Horse 110.3 (150), 80.1 (109)Tandridge 110.1 (97), 104.4 (92)North Hertfordshire 107.8 (144), 116.8 (156)Sevenoaks 107.7 (130), 106.0 (128)Camden 107.4 (290), 106.7 (288)Bromley 107.1 (356), 104.7 (348)St Albans 106.4 (158), 82.2 (122)Central Bedfordshire 105.7 (305), 92.2 (266)North Devon 105.0 (102), 100.9 (98)Mid Sussex 104.6 (158), 82.1 (124)Kensington and Chelsea 104.4 (163), 124.9 (195)South Somerset 101.6 (171), 59.4 (100)Forest of Dean 101.4 (88), 88.7 (77)Babergh 101.0 (93), 91.3 (84)West Devon 100.4 (56), 84.2 (47)Southwark 100.1 (319), 118.6 (378)Elmbridge 99.4 (136), 109.7 (150)Colchester 99.1 (193), 104.8 (204)Herefordshire 99.1 (191), 87.1 (168)Lewisham 98.4 (301), 103.3 (316)Chelmsford 98.1 (175), 90.8 (162)West Berkshire 97.8 (155), 94.0 (149)Rochford 97.3 (85), 80.1 (70)Canterbury 96.1 (159), 93.7 (155)Dorset 95.9 (363), 103.3 (391)Ipswich 95.7 (131), 85.5 (117)Ashford 95.4 (124), 57.7 (75)Wiltshire 94.6 (473), 91.0 (455)New Forest 94.4 (170), 88.8 (160)Chiltern 93.8 (90), 93.8 (90)South Cambridgeshire 93.7 (149), 62.9 (100)South Hams 91.9 (80), 85.1 (74)Harlow 91.9 (80), 94.2 (82)Braintree 91.1 (139), 61.6 (94)Huntingdonshire 91.0 (162), 58.4 (104)Tewkesbury 90.5 (86), 75.8 (72)Folkestone and Hythe 90.3 (102), 72.6 (82)Somerset West and Taunton 90.3 (140), 71.6 (111)Horsham 89.7 (129), 81.4 (117)Test Valley 88.8 (112), 91.2 (115)South Norfolk 85.9 (121), 59.6 (84)Norwich 83.9 (118), 91.1 (128)Arun 82.1 (132), 96.4 (155)Mendip 81.3 (94), 61.4 (71)Tunbridge Wells 80.9 (96), 48.9 (58)Mid Devon 80.2 (66), 72.9 (60)Worthing 76.9 (85), 85.9 (95)Breckland 75.7 (106), 120.0 (168)Adur 74.6 (48), 79.3 (51)East Cambridgeshire 74.6 (67), 33.4 (30)Fenland 73.6 (75), 84.4 (86)Teignbridge 73.0 (98), 70.8 (95)Isle of Wight 72.7 (103), 41.6 (59)East Suffolk 69.3 (173), 46.1 (115)Mid Suffolk 68.3 (71), 49.1 (51)Lewes 66.8 (69), 74.6 (77)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 65.6 (375), 48.6 (278)Eastbourne 64.6 (67), 108.0 (112)Rother 63.5 (61), 41.6 (40)Tendring 62.8 (92), 62.8 (92)Wealden 61.9 (100), 64.4 (104)Torridge 61.5 (42), 52.7 (36)Maldon 58.5 (38), 61.6 (40)West Suffolk 57.0 (102), 88.2 (158)North Norfolk 45.8 (48), 29.6 (31)Hastings 37.8 (35), 44.2 (41)