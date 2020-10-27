Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 23, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Blackburn with Darwen continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,176 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23 – the equivalent of 785.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 526.4 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 16.

Rossendale has the second highest rate, up from 472.8 to 675.7, with 483 new cases.

Oldham is in third place, where the rate has risen from 428.5 to 655.0, with 1,553 new cases.

Case rates continue to fall in Nottingham, Liverpool, Newcastle and Exeter.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16.

Blackburn with Darwen 785.6 (1176), 526.4 (788)Rossendale 675.7 (483), 472.8 (338)Oldham 655.0 (1553), 428.5 (1016)Wigan 634.7 (2086), 458.8 (1508)Salford 617.4 (1598), 436.6 (1130)Rochdale 610.6 (1358), 487.4 (1084)Knowsley 589.3 (889), 667.5 (1007)Barnsley 563.9 (1392), 395.4 (976)Bolton 554.3 (1594), 417.7 (1201)Bury 528.8 (1010), 409.4 (782)Doncaster 525.2 (1638), 314.9 (982)Hyndburn 517.0 (419), 355.4 (288)Liverpool 510.0 (2540), 605.8 (3017)Ribble Valley 509.1 (310), 371.2 (226)Preston 504.4 (722), 397.5 (569)Manchester 504.3 (2788), 427.4 (2363)Tameside 499.4 (1131), 355.4 (805)Rotherham 497.7 (1321), 354.2 (940)Bradford 496.9 (2682), 374.8 (2023)Pendle 492.9 (454), 440.8 (406)West Lancashire 477.7 (546), 452.3 (517)Blackpool 469.0 (654), 405.9 (566)Sheffield 466.4 (2728), 416.0 (2433)St Helens 463.5 (837), 419.2 (757)Nottingham 459.0 (1528), 677.1 (2254)Burnley 458.8 (408), 531.9 (473)Stockton-on-Tees 444.4 (877), 360.8 (712)Trafford 443.6 (1053), 321.0 (762)Calderdale 441.2 (933), 278.1 (588)Charnwood 437.4 (813), 284.1 (528)Gedling 436.0 (514), 373.2 (440)South Ribble 434.2 (481), 324.0 (359)Wakefield 430.4 (1499), 284.5 (991)Sefton 424.7 (1174), 433.4 (1198)Leeds 420.6 (3336), 382.2 (3031)Warrington 418.1 (878), 331.4 (696)Chorley 406.9 (481), 258.0 (305)Rushcliffe 404.4 (482), 359.1 (428)Kirklees 401.6 (1766), 276.5 (1216)Middlesbrough 393.0 (554), 312.8 (441)Stockport 391.9 (1150), 283.2 (831)Wyre 370.2 (415), 308.7 (346)South Staffordshire 364.7 (410), 172.5 (194)Broxtowe 361.3 (412), 310.4 (354)Lancaster 360.9 (527), 367.7 (537)Gateshead 356.8 (721), 235.6 (476)North East Derbyshire 350.9 (356), 208.0 (211)North East Lincolnshire 349.7 (558), 221.2 (353)Fylde 347.9 (281), 274.8 (222)Halton 343.1 (444), 327.6 (424)Bristol 340.8 (1579), 227.9 (1056)Hartlepool 338.4 (317), 355.5 (333)Mansfield 332.1 (363), 199.4 (218)Ashfield 326.8 (418), 211.1 (270)Sunderland 326.2 (906), 330.9 (919)Bolsover 324.0 (261), 168.8 (136)Bassetlaw 316.7 (372), 178.8 (210)Chesterfield 316.5 (332), 148.7 (156)Redcar and Cleveland 312.1 (428), 273.4 (375)South Derbyshire 309.5 (332), 147.3 (158)Derby 308.6 (794), 155.5 (400)Walsall 307.2 (877), 196.5 (561)Erewash 302.5 (349), 221.9 (256)Wirral 301.8 (978), 269.1 (872)Newcastle upon Tyne 299.8 (908), 336.8 (1020)Cannock Chase 297.7 (300), 185.6 (187)County Durham 293.3 (1555), 348.4 (1847)Leicester 293.3 (1039), 221.9 (786)Darlington 292.1 (312), 273.4 (292)York 285.8 (602), 297.2 (626)Stoke-on-Trent 283.2 (726), 173.2 (444)Oadby and Wigston 282.4 (161), 257.8 (147)Sandwell 279.5 (918), 193.3 (635)Newcastle-under-Lyme 270.4 (350), 153.0 (198)North Tyneside 270.3 (562), 203.5 (423)Barrow-in-Furness 267.0 (179), 293.8 (197)Birmingham 266.7 (3045), 222.5 (2541)Hull 264.8 (688), 130.9 (340)Amber Valley 263.0 (337), 145.9 (187)High Peak 260.1 (241), 214.7 (199)East Riding of Yorkshire 249.1 (850), 159.7 (545)Wolverhampton 245.3 (646), 170.9 (450)Solihull 236.2 (511), 203.8 (441)South Tyneside 235.1 (355), 239.1 (361)Blaby 234.4 (238), 157.6 (160)Carlisle 231.0 (251), 176.7 (192)Selby 229.5 (208), 176.6 (160)North Warwickshire 226.8 (148), 104.2 (68)Dudley 222.6 (716), 138.1 (444)Ealing 220.3 (753), 153.9 (526)Cheshire West and Chester 219.2 (752), 193.0 (662)Lincoln 218.5 (217), 154.1 (153)East Staffordshire 216.3 (259), 124.4 (149)Cheshire East 213.7 (821), 169.5 (651)Staffordshire Moorlands 212.3 (209), 172.7 (170)Hammersmith and Fulham 212.3 (393), 146.4 (271)Telford and Wrekin 208.5 (375), 136.8 (246)North Lincolnshire 208.4 (359), 150.9 (260)Tamworth 207.3 (159), 135.6 (104)Stafford 205.4 (282), 159.5 (219)Coventry 204.6 (760), 183.3 (681)Kingston upon Thames 203.9 (362), 122.8 (218)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 202.4 (800), 133.1 (526)Warwick 201.7 (290), 144.7 (208)Lichfield 200.5 (210), 123.1 (129)South Gloucestershire 199.2 (568), 111.5 (318)South Bucks 195.6 (137), 125.6 (88)Eden 195.3 (104), 174.6 (93)Harrogate 194.6 (313), 168.5 (271)Redbridge 187.1 (571), 128.4 (392)Hounslow 186.7 (507), 128.5 (349)Newark and Sherwood 186.2 (228), 174.8 (214)Cambridge 185.1 (231), 131.4 (164)Craven 180.3 (103), 138.3 (79)Bath and North East Somerset 179.5 (347), 125.2 (242)Hackney and City of London 176.4 (513), 146.8 (427)Bromsgrove 176.2 (176), 171.2 (171)Northumberland 174.9 (564), 167.5 (540)Hambleton 174.7 (160), 131.0 (120)Portsmouth 173.1 (372), 149.4 (321)Brentwood 170.1 (131), 92.2 (71)Hillingdon 169.5 (520), 127.1 (390)Nuneaton and Bedworth 169.4 (220), 92.4 (120)Breckland 169.3 (237), 57.2 (80)Slough 169.2 (253), 142.4 (213)Northampton 167.4 (376), 127.8 (287)Hinckley and Bosworth 167.1 (189), 118.4 (134)Tower Hamlets 166.9 (542), 119.5 (388)Thurrock 164.6 (287), 111.8 (195)Melton 164.0 (84), 109.4 (56)North West Leicestershire 163.1 (169), 100.4 (104)Luton 161.9 (345), 128.1 (273)Wellingborough 161.8 (129), 112.9 (90)Exeter 161.3 (212), 229.1 (301)Derbyshire Dales 160.4 (116), 120.3 (87)East Lindsey 157.3 (223), 94.5 (134)Richmondshire 156.3 (84), 102.4 (55)Richmond upon Thames 156.0 (309), 158.1 (313)Newham 155.7 (550), 119.8 (423)Harborough 155.6 (146), 113.0 (106)Havering 154.5 (401), 119.1 (309)Haringey 154.5 (415), 121.3 (326)Worcester 154.1 (156), 80.0 (81)Wandsworth 154.1 (508), 104.6 (345)Kensington and Chelsea 153.1 (239), 119.8 (187)Enfield 152.2 (508), 127.0 (424)Broxbourne 152.1 (148), 100.7 (98)Brighton and Hove 151.6 (441), 83.9 (244)Hertsmere 150.6 (158), 115.3 (121)Cherwell 148.8 (224), 79.7 (120)Basildon 148.5 (278), 106.3 (199)South Holland 148.4 (141), 62.1 (59)South Kesteven 146.7 (209), 109.5 (156)West Lindsey 146.3 (140), 86.8 (83)Barnet 145.5 (576), 110.4 (437)Barking and Dagenham 145.1 (309), 105.2 (224)Westminster 145.0 (379), 98.0 (256)Torbay 144.6 (197), 80.7 (110)Redditch 144.3 (123), 123.2 (105)Plymouth 141.9 (372), 94.2 (247)Watford 141.9 (137), 111.8 (108)Lambeth 141.4 (461), 115.0 (375)Harrow 140.5 (353), 113.5 (285)Castle Point 139.4 (126), 97.4 (88)Waltham Forest 139.0 (385), 101.8 (282)Peterborough 137.4 (278), 83.1 (168)Rushmoor 137.4 (130), 101.5 (96)Islington 137.3 (333), 115.1 (279)Eastleigh 137.0 (183), 73.4 (98)Elmbridge 136.7 (187), 145.5 (199)Southwark 136.1 (434), 86.6 (276)Epping Forest 135.9 (179), 94.2 (124)Rugby 135.9 (148), 104.6 (114)Oxford 134.5 (205), 121.3 (185)Merton 133.6 (276), 91.5 (189)South Lakeland 131.3 (138), 118.0 (124)Three Rivers 130.7 (122), 114.7 (107)Stratford-on-Avon 130.7 (170), 108.4 (141)Guildford 130.2 (194), 83.9 (125)Windsor and Maidenhead 130.1 (197), 131.4 (199)Waverley 128.2 (162), 95.8 (121)North Kesteven 127.4 (149), 92.4 (108)Great Yarmouth 126.8 (126), 95.6 (95)North Somerset 126.5 (272), 67.9 (146)Runnymede 126.4 (113), 88.3 (79)Copeland 126.1 (86), 74.8 (51)Swale 125.3 (188), 94.6 (142)Brent 124.9 (412), 99.5 (328)Scarborough 124.1 (135), 102.1 (111)South Northamptonshire 123.8 (117), 105.8 (100)Bexley 123.6 (307), 73.3 (182)Camden 123.3 (333), 115.9 (313)Boston 122.6 (86), 108.3 (76)Colchester 122.2 (238), 100.2 (195)Epsom and Ewell 119.1 (96), 81.9 (66)Norwich 118.8 (167), 108.1 (152)Wyre Forest 117.5 (119), 82.9 (84)Bromley 116.4 (387), 85.2 (283)Sutton 116.3 (240), 84.3 (174)Chiltern 115.7 (111), 88.6 (85)Gravesham 115.0 (123), 45.8 (49)Winchester 114.5 (143), 79.3 (99)Wychavon 114.3 (148), 85.0 (110)Southampton 114.1 (288), 66.9 (169)Aylesbury Vale 113.3 (226), 65.7 (131)Crawley 112.1 (126), 54.3 (61)Welwyn Hatfield 111.3 (137), 89.4 (110)Mole Valley 111.2 (97), 89.4 (78)Dorset 110.7 (419), 64.7 (245)Rutland 110.2 (44), 92.7 (37)Croydon 109.1 (422), 78.1 (302)Shropshire 108.9 (352), 85.7 (277)Reading 108.8 (176), 89.6 (145)Chelmsford 108.2 (193), 72.9 (130)East Northamptonshire 107.9 (102), 102.6 (97)West Oxfordshire 107.6 (119), 73.2 (81)Woking 107.2 (108), 85.3 (86)East Hertfordshire 104.8 (157), 93.5 (140)Dacorum 104.7 (162), 78.2 (121)Dartford 103.0 (116), 46.2 (52)Greenwich 102.8 (296), 81.3 (234)Corby 102.5 (74), 62.3 (45)Spelthorne 102.2 (102), 72.1 (72)Swindon 101.7 (226), 62.6 (139)Daventry 101.2 (87), 74.5 (64)Lewisham 101.0 (309), 74.5 (228)Kettering 100.2 (102), 91.4 (93)Wokingham 99.9 (171), 77.7 (133)Fareham 98.9 (115), 55.9 (65)Surrey Heath 97.4 (87), 76.1 (68)New Forest 97.2 (175), 71.1 (128)Ipswich 97.1 (133), 48.9 (67)Wycombe 96.8 (169), 75.6 (132)Stevenage 96.8 (85), 50.1 (44)Malvern Hills 96.6 (76), 61.0 (48)Test Valley 95.9 (121), 64.2 (81)Cotswold 95.7 (86), 67.9 (61)St Albans 95.0 (141), 73.4 (109)West Suffolk 94.4 (169), 56.4 (101)Bracknell Forest 93.8 (115), 74.3 (91)Thanet 93.0 (132), 42.3 (60)Bedford 92.3 (160), 77.3 (134)South Oxfordshire 92.2 (131), 81.0 (115)Milton Keynes 92.0 (248), 57.9 (156)Tendring 91.4 (134), 97.6 (143)Gloucester 90.6 (117), 79.8 (103)Vale of White Horse 89.0 (121), 71.3 (97)Wiltshire 88.8 (444), 63.2 (316)Allerdale 88.0 (86), 66.5 (65)Southend-on-Sea 87.9 (161), 69.9 (128)Sedgemoor 87.7 (108), 55.2 (68)Hart 87.6 (85), 58.7 (57)Tandridge 87.4 (77), 70.4 (62)West Berkshire 85.8 (136), 54.9 (87)Basingstoke and Deane 85.5 (151), 60.6 (107)Harlow 85.0 (74), 68.9 (60)Fenland 83.5 (85), 44.2 (45)Canterbury 82.2 (136), 48.4 (80)East Devon 82.0 (120), 58.8 (86)Herefordshire 81.4 (157), 48.8 (94)Reigate and Banstead 80.7 (120), 69.9 (104)Chichester 80.1 (97), 45.4 (55)Lewes 79.4 (82), 44.5 (46)East Hampshire 79.3 (97), 47.4 (58)Rochford 79.0 (69), 67.5 (59)Sevenoaks 78.7 (95), 62.1 (75)Ryedale 77.6 (43), 104.7 (58)Mid Sussex 77.5 (117), 48.3 (73)Somerset West and Taunton 76.7 (119), 56.1 (87)Uttlesford 76.7 (70), 78.9 (72)Medway 75.4 (210), 42.7 (119)Teignbridge 74.5 (100), 58.1 (78)Eastbourne 74.2 (77), 44.3 (46)Central Bedfordshire 74.1 (214), 57.9 (167)Havant 73.7 (93), 44.4 (56)North Hertfordshire 73.4 (98), 57.6 (77)Worthing 71.4 (79), 47.0 (52)Forest of Dean 70.3 (61), 57.6 (50)Babergh 69.5 (64), 63.0 (58)Wealden 68.1 (110), 57.6 (93)West Devon 68.1 (38), 43.0 (24)Broadland 68.1 (89), 39.8 (52)Maidstone 67.5 (116), 43.1 (74)South Cambridgeshire 67.3 (107), 57.2 (91)Gosport 67.2 (57), 28.3 (24)Horsham 66.8 (96), 55.6 (80)Ashford 65.4 (85), 36.9 (48)Maldon 64.7 (42), 52.4 (34)Arun 63.4 (102), 39.8 (64)Stroud 63.4 (76), 56.7 (68)South Hams 62.1 (54), 56.3 (49)East Suffolk 60.5 (151), 40.9 (102)Mid Suffolk 57.8 (60), 60.6 (63)Huntingdonshire 56.8 (101), 55.1 (98)Cheltenham 56.7 (66), 69.6 (81)Tewkesbury 55.8 (53), 50.5 (48)Mid Devon 54.7 (45), 51.0 (42)Adur 54.4 (35), 34.2 (22)South Norfolk 53.9 (76), 51.1 (72)Dover 51.6 (61), 44.0 (52)Tunbridge Wells 51.4 (61), 54.7 (65)Braintree 51.1 (78), 56.4 (86)Folkestone and Hythe 49.6 (56), 23.9 (27)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 47.6 (72), 35.0 (53)Hastings 47.5 (44), 34.5 (32)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 47.2 (270), 28.3 (162)Tonbridge and Malling 46.9 (62), 47.7 (63)Mendip 45.9 (53), 45.0 (52)South Somerset 45.7 (77), 30.3 (51)Rother 41.6 (40), 34.3 (33)East Cambridgeshire 35.6 (32), 54.5 (49)North Norfolk 35.3 (37), 37.2 (39)North Devon 35.0 (34), 58.7 (57)Isle of Wight 30.3 (43), 24.7 (35)Torridge 29.3 (20), 30.8 (21)