Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 16, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 17-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

The numbers are falling in the areas with the highest rates in England.

In Nottingham, 2,237 new cases were recorded in the seven days to October 16 – the equivalent of 672.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 987.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 9.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, but this is down from 730.5 to 664.8, with 1,003 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 692.1 to 596.9, with 2,973 new cases.

Case rates have also fallen in the cities of Newcastle, Exeter, Sheffield, Manchester and Leeds.

Areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates includeRossendale (up from 335.7 to 474.2, with 339 new cases); Blackpool (up from 270.4 to 390.1, with 544 new cases); and Barnsley (up from 254.0 to 388.9, with 960 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 20 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 16; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 9.

Nottingham 672.0 (2237), 987.1 (3286)Knowsley 664.8 (1003), 730.5 (1102)Liverpool 596.9 (2973), 692.1 (3447)Burnley 526.3 (468), 566.8 (504)Blackburn with Darwen 523.7 (784), 417.5 (625)Rochdale 476.6 (1060), 407.8 (907)Rossendale 474.2 (339), 335.7 (240)Wigan 452.7 (1488), 390.1 (1282)West Lancashire 447.9 (512), 456.7 (522)Pendle 436.4 (402), 437.5 (403)Sefton 430.5 (1190), 478.3 (1322)Salford 428.5 (1109), 393.3 (1018)Oldham 422.6 (1002), 389.3 (923)Manchester 421.6 (2331), 498.7 (2757)St. Helens 417.5 (754), 444.7 (803)Bolton 413.8 (1190), 311.6 (896)Sheffield 406.1 (2375), 466.6 (2729)Bury 405.8 (775), 367.0 (701)Preston 392.6 (562), 353.5 (506)Blackpool 390.1 (544), 270.4 (377)Barnsley 388.9 (960), 254.0 (627)Leeds 376.5 (2986), 410.3 (3254)Gedling 370.7 (437), 290.1 (342)Bradford 370.5 (2000), 327.2 (1766)Ribble Valley 369.5 (225), 307.1 (187)Lancaster 362.2 (529), 306.1 (447)Stockton-on-Tees 355.7 (702), 341.5 (674)Rushcliffe 354.9 (423), 313.8 (374)Hartlepool 352.3 (330), 280.8 (263)Tameside 351.9 (797), 318.3 (721)Hyndburn 351.7 (285), 340.6 (276)Rotherham 350.0 (929), 272.0 (722)County Durham 344.5 (1826), 317.5 (1683)Newcastle upon Tyne 334.5 (1013), 532.0 (1611)Warrington 329.5 (692), 356.6 (749)Sunderland 325.5 (904), 301.0 (836)Halton 324.5 (420), 411.9 (533)South Ribble 319.5 (354), 275.3 (305)Trafford 319.4 (758), 343.4 (815)Doncaster 310.4 (968), 202.0 (630)Middlesbrough 310.0 (437), 302.9 (427)Broxtowe 306.9 (350), 312.2 (356)Wyre 301.5 (338), 224.8 (252)York 295.3 (622), 262.1 (552)Barrow-in-Furness 289.3 (194), 295.3 (198)Charnwood 281.9 (524), 192.6 (358)Wakefield 281.4 (980), 225.4 (785)Stockport 278.1 (816), 293.4 (861)Calderdale 274.8 (581), 242.1 (512)Kirklees 274.7 (1208), 246.7 (1085)Fylde 269.9 (218), 219.1 (177)Redcar and Cleveland 269.0 (369), 220.2 (302)Darlington 266.8 (285), 202.2 (216)Wirral 266.0 (862), 321.6 (1042)Oadby and Wigston 252.6 (144), 205.2 (117)Chorley 252.1 (298), 253.8 (300)South Tyneside 235.1 (355), 263.6 (398)Gateshead 227.2 (459), 279.1 (564)Leicester 220.8 (782), 170.8 (605)North East Lincolnshire 220.0 (351), 144.8 (231)Birmingham 219.7 (2509), 185.0 (2112)Erewash 218.4 (252), 167.3 (193)High Peak 213.7 (198), 178.1 (165)Bristol 211.7 (981), 136.0 (630)Ashfield 207.2 (265), 139.2 (178)North East Derbyshire 203.0 (206), 176.4 (179)Solihull 201.5 (436), 167.3 (362)North Tyneside 200.6 (417), 283.3 (589)Mansfield 199.4 (218), 98.8 (108)Exeter 197.9 (260), 402.6 (529)Walsall 192.3 (549), 158.3 (452)Cheshire West and Chester 190.3 (653), 190.9 (655)Sandwell 188.8 (620), 139.1 (457)Cannock Chase 184.6 (186), 94.3 (95)Coventry 180.6 (671), 154.2 (573)Bassetlaw 177.1 (208), 101.3 (119)Carlisle 175.7 (191), 80.1 (87)Newark and Sherwood 174.0 (213), 248.3 (304)Eden 172.8 (92), 77.0 (41)Selby 172.1 (156), 132.4 (120)Staffordshire Moorlands 171.7 (169), 99.6 (98)Stoke-on-Trent 171.6 (440), 99.9 (256)South Staffordshire 169.9 (191), 133.4 (150)Wolverhampton 169.0 (445), 129.1 (340)Harrogate 167.3 (269), 163.5 (263)Bromsgrove 167.2 (167), 132.2 (132)Cheshire East 166.6 (640), 164.5 (632)Northumberland 164.7 (531), 196.0 (632)Bolsover 161.4 (130), 115.4 (93)Stafford 159.5 (219), 129.7 (178)East Riding of Yorkshire 158.0 (539), 133.7 (456)Blaby 155.6 (158), 147.7 (150)Derby 152.7 (393), 124.0 (319)Lincoln 152.1 (151), 111.8 (111)Newcastle-under-Lyme 151.4 (196), 149.1 (193)Ealing 149.5 (511), 146.3 (500)North Lincolnshire 149.2 (257), 150.3 (259)Richmond upon Thames 149.0 (295), 142.9 (283)South Derbyshire 148.2 (159), 93.2 (100)Hammersmith and Fulham 145.8 (270), 110.2 (204)Chesterfield 144.9 (152), 143.0 (150)Elmbridge 144.0 (197), 138.9 (190)Hackney and City of London 143.7 (418), 132.4 (385)Amber Valley 142.8 (183), 118.6 (152)Slough 142.4 (213), 96.3 (144)Warwick 141.2 (203), 109.2 (157)Dudley 135.9 (437), 95.8 (308)Telford and Wrekin 135.1 (243), 77.3 (139)Portsmouth 134.9 (290), 88.9 (191)Craven 133.0 (76), 152.3 (87)Tamworth 133.0 (102), 108.2 (83)Hambleton 132.1 (121), 133.2 (122)Cambridge 130.6 (163), 84.1 (105)Hull 129.0 (335), 98.9 (257)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 128.8 (509), 137.6 (544)Luton 127.7 (272), 96.2 (205)Northampton 126.9 (285), 113.1 (254)Windsor and Maidenhead 126.1 (191), 119.5 (181)Redbridge 125.5 (383), 132.0 (403)Hounslow 124.9 (339), 107.5 (292)Enfield 123.7 (413), 90.2 (301)Hillingdon 123.5 (379), 99.1 (304)South Bucks 122.8 (86), 125.6 (88)East Staffordshire 122.8 (147), 103.5 (124)Lichfield 121.2 (127), 91.6 (96)Oxford 120.7 (184), 160.0 (244)Derbyshire Dales 120.3 (87), 116.1 (84)Kingston upon Thames 118.9 (211), 108.2 (192)Newham 118.7 (419), 102.2 (361)Redditch 118.5 (101), 76.2 (65)Haringey 118.0 (317), 118.0 (317)South Lakeland 118.0 (124), 148.4 (156)Tower Hamlets 117.9 (383), 101.3 (329)Kensington and Chelsea 117.9 (184), 103.1 (161)Hinckley and Bosworth 117.6 (133), 109.6 (124)Havering 115.2 (299), 95.2 (247)Three Rivers 113.6 (106), 128.6 (120)Hertsmere 113.4 (119), 120.1 (126)Bath and North East Somerset 113.3 (219), 111.2 (215)Islington 112.6 (273), 90.3 (219)Lambeth 111.6 (364), 96.0 (313)Harborough 110.9 (104), 115.1 (108)Watford 110.8 (107), 101.5 (98)Camden 110.4 (298), 105.9 (286)Harrow 109.9 (276), 125.4 (315)Melton 109.4 (56), 93.7 (48)Wellingborough 109.1 (87), 91.6 (73)South Kesteven 108.8 (155), 132.0 (188)Boston 108.3 (76), 61.3 (43)Thurrock 107.3 (187), 68.3 (119)Barnet 106.9 (423), 112.9 (447)Stratford-on-Avon 106.8 (139), 103.8 (135)Norwich 106.0 (149), 90.3 (127)Basildon 105.2 (197), 76.9 (144)Barking and Dagenham 104.7 (223), 97.7 (208)Ryedale 104.7 (58), 102.9 (57)Rugby 102.8 (112), 108.3 (118)Rushmoor 101.5 (96), 71.9 (68)Waltham Forest 101.5 (281), 95.7 (265)North Warwickshire 101.1 (66), 91.9 (60)Broxbourne 100.7 (98), 90.5 (88)Wandsworth 100.7 (332), 105.6 (348)South Northamptonshire 100.5 (95), 82.5 (78)East Northamptonshire 100.5 (95), 83.6 (79)South Gloucestershire 100.0 (285), 79.3 (226)North West Leicestershire 99.4 (103), 125.5 (130)Scarborough 99.3 (108), 91.0 (99)Richmondshire 98.6 (53), 91.2 (49)Brent 98.6 (325), 91.9 (303)Castle Point 97.4 (88), 65.3 (59)Tendring 96.9 (142), 103.0 (151)Westminster 96.4 (252), 94.9 (248)Colchester 96.0 (187), 58.5 (114)Waverley 95.8 (121), 102.9 (130)Swale 93.9 (141), 64.0 (96)East Lindsey 93.8 (133), 60.0 (85)East Hertfordshire 92.8 (139), 109.5 (164)Epping Forest 92.6 (122), 89.6 (118)Nuneaton and Bedworth 92.4 (120), 87.0 (113)North Kesteven 92.4 (108), 79.5 (93)Brentwood 92.2 (71), 75.3 (58)Great Yarmouth 90.6 (90), 63.4 (63)Kettering 89.4 (91), 81.6 (83)Plymouth 88.5 (232), 67.5 (177)Welwyn Hatfield 87.8 (108), 69.9 (86)Rutland 87.7 (35), 170.3 (68)Runnymede 87.2 (78), 76.0 (68)Merton 87.1 (180), 76.0 (157)Chiltern 86.5 (83), 115.7 (111)Mole Valley 86.0 (75), 99.7 (87)Reading 85.9 (139), 79.7 (129)West Lindsey 85.7 (82), 125.4 (120)Shropshire 85.1 (275), 80.2 (259)Southwark 85.0 (271), 75.9 (242)Guildford 83.9 (125), 78.5 (117)Wyre Forest 82.9 (84), 102.7 (104)Wychavon 82.7 (107), 61.0 (79)Peterborough 82.1 (166), 80.6 (163)Sutton 81.9 (169), 74.6 (154)Epsom and Ewell 81.9 (66), 85.6 (69)Bromley 81.8 (272), 72.8 (242)Brighton and Hove 81.5 (237), 89.4 (260)Woking 80.4 (81), 82.3 (83)Greenwich 79.9 (230), 72.6 (209)Worcester 79.0 (80), 87.9 (89)South Oxfordshire 78.1 (111), 67.6 (96)Uttlesford 77.8 (71), 83.3 (76)Cherwell 77.1 (116), 93.0 (140)Dacorum 76.2 (118), 85.9 (133)Bedford 76.2 (132), 93.5 (162)Torbay 75.6 (103), 82.9 (113)Wokingham 74.8 (128), 60.8 (104)Copeland 74.8 (51), 83.6 (57)Croydon 74.5 (288), 74.7 (289)Daventry 74.5 (64), 90.8 (78)Wycombe 74.4 (130), 76.2 (133)Surrey Heath 73.9 (66), 97.4 (87)Gloucester 73.6 (95), 70.5 (91)Bracknell Forest 73.4 (90), 59.6 (73)Bexley 72.5 (180), 64.4 (160)Lewisham 72.3 (221), 78.5 (240)Chelmsford 71.2 (127), 63.3 (113)St Albans 70.7 (105), 88.2 (131)West Oxfordshire 69.6 (77), 56.9 (63)Southend-on-Sea 69.4 (127), 49.1 (90)Harlow 68.9 (60), 58.6 (51)Vale of White Horse 67.6 (92), 64.0 (87)Rochford 67.5 (59), 51.5 (45)Winchester 67.3 (84), 74.5 (93)Reigate and Banstead 67.2 (100), 68.6 (102)Spelthorne 67.1 (67), 77.1 (77)Allerdale 66.5 (65), 74.7 (73)Eastleigh 65.9 (88), 49.4 (66)Tandridge 65.8 (58), 48.8 (43)New Forest 65.5 (118), 42.8 (77)Cheltenham 65.3 (76), 68.8 (80)Aylesbury Vale 64.7 (129), 66.7 (133)Cotswold 64.5 (58), 81.2 (73)Southampton 63.4 (160), 59.0 (149)Babergh 63.0 (58), 55.4 (51)Dorset 62.4 (236), 54.4 (206)Corby 62.3 (45), 91.4 (66)Sevenoaks 62.1 (75), 73.7 (89)South Holland 62.1 (59), 47.4 (45)North Somerset 60.0 (129), 55.3 (119)Hart 59.7 (58), 53.6 (52)Malvern Hills 59.7 (47), 83.9 (66)Mid Suffolk 59.7 (62), 39.5 (41)Test Valley 59.4 (75), 80.1 (101)Basingstoke and Deane 57.8 (102), 52.7 (93)North Devon 57.6 (56), 43.2 (42)Wiltshire 57.6 (288), 51.0 (255)South Cambridgeshire 57.2 (91), 76.7 (122)Breckland 56.4 (79), 42.2 (59)South Hams 56.3 (49), 41.4 (36)North Hertfordshire 56.2 (75), 71.1 (95)Milton Keynes 56.0 (151), 70.1 (189)West Suffolk 55.9 (100), 46.4 (83)Central Bedfordshire 55.4 (160), 52.7 (152)East Devon 55.4 (81), 57.4 (84)Wealden 55.1 (89), 67.5 (109)Tunbridge Wells 54.7 (65), 78.3 (93)Swindon 54.5 (121), 49.1 (109)Braintree 54.4 (83), 47.2 (72)West Berkshire 54.3 (86), 48.6 (77)Horsham 54.2 (78), 68.2 (98)Teignbridge 53.7 (72), 62.6 (84)East Cambridgeshire 53.4 (48), 54.5 (49)Crawley 53.4 (60), 49.8 (56)Fareham 53.3 (62), 37.9 (44)Maldon 52.4 (34), 55.4 (36)Huntingdonshire 52.3 (93), 57.9 (103)Forest of Dean 51.8 (45), 53.0 (46)Sedgemoor 51.1 (63), 26.8 (33)Stroud 50.8 (61), 43.3 (52)Somerset West and Taunton 49.6 (77), 55.4 (86)Tewkesbury 49.5 (47), 48.4 (46)South Norfolk 49.0 (69), 39.8 (56)Stevenage 48.9 (43), 42.1 (37)Ipswich 48.2 (66), 43.8 (60)Herefordshire 47.7 (92), 37.9 (73)Canterbury 46.6 (77), 49.6 (82)Dartford 46.2 (52), 51.5 (58)Mid Devon 46.2 (38), 43.7 (36)Mid Sussex 45.0 (68), 51.0 (77)Tonbridge and Malling 44.6 (59), 57.5 (76)Fenland 44.2 (45), 41.2 (42)East Hampshire 44.2 (54), 67.9 (83)Gravesham 44.0 (47), 67.3 (72)Chichester 42.9 (52), 49.5 (60)Lewes 42.6 (44), 39.7 (41)Maidstone 42.5 (73), 50.6 (87)Eastbourne 42.4 (44), 25.1 (26)Dover 42.3 (50), 48.3 (57)Medway 41.6 (116), 42.7 (119)Worthing 41.6 (46), 31.7 (35)Thanet 40.2 (57), 29.6 (42)Mendip 39.8 (46), 42.4 (49)East Suffolk 39.7 (99), 41.3 (103)Havant 39.6 (50), 31.7 (40)West Devon 39.4 (22), 55.6 (31)Broadland 38.2 (50), 35.2 (46)Ashford 36.9 (48), 44.6 (58)Arun 36.7 (59), 21.8 (35)North Norfolk 36.2 (38), 35.3 (37)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 35.0 (53), 52.2 (79)Hastings 34.5 (32), 49.6 (46)Adur 34.2 (22), 34.2 (22)Rother 33.3 (32), 38.5 (37)Torridge 30.8 (21), 26.4 (18)South Somerset 28.5 (48), 30.9 (52)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 26.1 (149), 33.6 (192)Gosport 24.8 (21), 30.6 (26)Isle of Wight 24.7 (35), 19.8 (28)Folkestone and Hythe 19.5 (22), 20.4 (23)