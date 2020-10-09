Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 6, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 7-9) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 2,532 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 6 – the equivalent of 760.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 158.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 29.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has leapt from 391.1 to 657.6, with 992 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 419.0 to 599.9 with 2,988 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Manchester (up from 421.6 to 524.7, with 2,901 new cases); Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 355.7 to 516.1, with 1,563 new cases); Exeter (up from 79.9 to 438.3, with 576 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 171.2 to 426.8, with 2,496 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Friday October 9 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 29.

Nottingham 760.6 (2532), 158.3 (527)Knowsley 657.6 (992), 391.1 (590)Liverpool 599.9 (2988), 419.0 (2087)Manchester 524.7 (2901), 421.6 (2331)Newcastle upon Tyne 516.1 (1563), 355.7 (1077)Burnley 465.6 (414), 408.2 (363)Exeter 438.3 (576), 79.9 (105)Sheffield 426.8 (2496), 171.2 (1001)Sefton 397.2 (1098), 270.6 (748)Leeds 393.5 (3121), 221.3 (1755)Rochdale 380.4 (846), 217.6 (484)St Helens 367.1 (663), 296.3 (535)Halton 367.1 (475), 296.7 (384)Salford 353.1 (914), 227.2 (588)Oldham 345.8 (820), 217.6 (516)West Lancashire 343.8 (393), 188.1 (215)Pendle 331.1 (305), 280.1 (258)Hyndburn 330.7 (268), 261.6 (212)Trafford 325.3 (772), 166.0 (394)Preston 324.2 (464), 259.2 (371)Blackburn with Darwen 316.0 (473), 197.7 (296)Bury 314.2 (600), 239.3 (457)Wigan 312.5 (1027), 189.3 (622)Warrington 306.6 (644), 204.3 (429)Sunderland 293.5 (815), 239.1 (664)Bradford 291.6 (1574), 220.3 (1189)Bolton 282.0 (811), 243.4 (700)Middlesbrough 270.3 (381), 162.4 (229)South Tyneside 269.6 (407), 239.1 (361)Wirral 265.1 (859), 210.5 (682)Rossendale 263.0 (188), 200.1 (143)Stockport 261.1 (766), 143.5 (421)Stockton-on-Tees 258.4 (510), 139.3 (275)Hartlepool 257.3 (241), 180.4 (169)Tameside 252.5 (572), 204.9 (464)Ribble Valley 251.3 (153), 167.5 (102)North Tyneside 247.7 (515), 183.7 (382)Broxtowe 243.8 (278), 78.0 (89)South Ribble 242.8 (269), 139.9 (155)Rushcliffe 241.6 (288), 71.3 (85)Gateshead 240.0 (485), 180.6 (365)Rotherham 233.2 (619), 117.6 (312)County Durham 232.0 (1230), 129.0 (684)Barrow-in-Furness 220.7 (148), 158.1 (106)York 219.4 (462), 96.4 (203)Lancaster 218.4 (319), 100.0 (146)Chorley 216.6 (256), 95.6 (113)Kirklees 210.8 (927), 131.9 (580)Calderdale 201.5 (426), 112.6 (238)Newark and Sherwood 190.3 (233), 102.9 (126)Blackpool 190.0 (265), 126.2 (176)Northumberland 183.6 (592), 176.5 (569)Wakefield 178.3 (621), 106.2 (370)Redcar and Cleveland 177.9 (244), 91.1 (125)Barnsley 177.4 (438), 99.6 (246)Oadby and Wigston 177.1 (101), 87.7 (50)Darlington 172.3 (184), 141.4 (151)Birmingham 167.2 (1909), 144.3 (1648)Gedling 163.7 (193), 74.6 (88)Doncaster 162.2 (506), 79.2 (247)Cheshire West and Chester 161.8 (555), 89.2 (306)Fylde 159.7 (129), 132.5 (107)Craven 159.3 (91), 147.0 (84)Wyre 154.3 (173), 100.8 (113)High Peak 151.1 (140), 86.3 (80)North East Derbyshire 149.8 (152), 61.1 (62)Leicester 146.5 (519), 109.8 (389)Newcastle-under-Lyme 146.0 (189), 65.7 (85)Cheshire East 144.2 (554), 87.7 (337)South Lakeland 140.8 (148), 54.2 (57)Walsall 138.0 (394), 89.7 (256)Harrogate 132.4 (213), 81.5 (131)Solihull 130.8 (283), 101.2 (219)Bromsgrove 129.2 (129), 50.1 (50)Elmbridge 128.7 (176), 33.6 (46)Charnwood 125.4 (233), 63.5 (118)Stafford 123.1 (169), 69.9 (96)Richmond upon Thames 122.2 (242), 54.5 (108)Sandwell 121.8 (400), 110.8 (364)Rutland 120.2 (48), 47.6 (19)Hertsmere 120.1 (126), 40.0 (42)North Lincolnshire 119.6 (206), 50.5 (87)Oxford 118.7 (181), 86.6 (132)Hackney and City of London 118.3 (344), 67.0 (195)Coventry 117.1 (435), 79.4 (295)Redbridge 116.3 (355), 84.5 (258)Erewash 115.3 (133), 53.7 (62)Hambleton 112.5 (103), 74.2 (68)Harborough 111.9 (105), 43.7 (41)East Riding of Yorkshire 111.1 (379), 69.5 (237)Melton 109.4 (56), 29.3 (15)Chesterfield 106.8 (112), 32.4 (34)Ealing 106.5 (364), 67.3 (230)Blaby 105.4 (107), 65.0 (66)Ryedale 104.7 (58), 52.4 (29)Hull 103.5 (269), 46.2 (120)South Kesteven 103.2 (147), 30.9 (44)Richmondshire 102.4 (55), 102.4 (55)Harrow 101.1 (254), 54.9 (138)Selby 100.4 (91), 70.6 (64)Ashfield 99.3 (127), 74.3 (95)Barnet 99.0 (392), 49.0 (194)West Lindsey 97.2 (93), 50.2 (48)North East Lincolnshire 96.5 (154), 45.1 (72)South Staffordshire 96.1 (108), 65.8 (74)Rugby 95.5 (104), 58.8 (64)Lincoln 94.7 (94), 74.5 (74)Stratford-on-Avon 94.5 (123), 33.1 (43)Bolsover 91.9 (74), 47.2 (38)Tower Hamlets 91.8 (298), 61.9 (201)Windsor and Maidenhead 91.1 (138), 41.6 (63)East Hertfordshire 90.2 (135), 39.4 (59)Hounslow 89.9 (244), 61.9 (168)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 89.8 (355), 34.7 (137)Derby 89.8 (231), 50.9 (131)Amber Valley 89.0 (114), 54.6 (70)Slough 88.9 (133), 86.3 (129)Haringey 88.6 (238), 57.7 (155)Hinckley and Bosworth 88.4 (100), 53.9 (61)Kensington and Chelsea 88.4 (138), 34.6 (54)Wyre Forest 87.9 (89), 50.3 (51)North West Leicestershire 87.8 (91), 33.8 (35)Woking 87.3 (88), 35.7 (36)Brentwood 87.0 (67), 35.1 (27)Waltham Forest 86.3 (239), 49.5 (137)Bassetlaw 86.0 (101), 56.2 (66)Derbyshire Dales 85.7 (62), 24.9 (18)Lambeth 85.0 (277), 46.0 (150)Hillingdon 84.7 (260), 60.0 (184)Kingston upon Thames 84.5 (150), 39.4 (70)Cannock Chase 84.4 (85), 28.8 (29)Wolverhampton 84.3 (222), 75.2 (198)Hammersmith and Fulham 83.2 (154), 53.5 (99)Brent 83.1 (274), 56.7 (187)Scarborough 82.8 (90), 67.1 (73)Mole Valley 82.5 (72), 18.3 (16)Wandsworth 82.2 (271), 41.3 (136)Worcester 82.0 (83), 50.4 (51)Bedford 81.9 (142), 50.2 (87)Three Rivers 81.4 (76), 52.5 (49)Mansfield 81.4 (89), 38.4 (42)Dudley 81.2 (261), 65.0 (209)Lichfield 81.1 (85), 46.8 (49)Tamworth 80.8 (62), 23.5 (18)Daventry 80.3 (69), 30.3 (26)St Albans 80.2 (119), 47.8 (71)Bristol 78.6 (364), 35.2 (163)Staffordshire Moorlands 78.2 (77), 37.6 (37)East Northamptonshire 77.2 (73), 37.0 (35)Islington 77.1 (187), 48.7 (118)Newham 76.7 (271), 74.2 (262)Spelthorne 75.1 (75), 41.1 (41)Malvern Hills 75.0 (59), 36.8 (29)Stoke-on-Trent 74.9 (192), 51.1 (131)Northampton 74.8 (168), 25.4 (57)Watford 74.6 (72), 49.7 (48)Warwick 73.7 (106), 43.1 (62)Kettering 73.7 (75), 22.6 (23)Great Yarmouth 73.5 (73), 91.6 (91)Westminster 73.1 (191), 37.1 (97)Guildford 72.5 (108), 32.2 (48)Bath and North East Somerset 72.4 (140), 40.9 (79)Enfield 72.2 (241), 53.9 (180)Luton 71.8 (153), 61.0 (130)South Derbyshire 71.8 (77), 48.5 (52)Surrey Heath 71.7 (64), 32.5 (29)Epping Forest 71.4 (94), 58.5 (77)Sevenoaks 71.2 (86), 23.2 (28)Croydon 71.1 (275), 40.3 (156)Chiltern 70.9 (68), 41.7 (40)Allerdale 70.6 (69), 50.1 (49)North Warwickshire 70.5 (46), 49.0 (32)Havering 69.7 (181), 62.8 (163)Peterborough 69.7 (141), 39.1 (79)Brighton and Hove 69.4 (202), 30.6 (89)Waverley 68.9 (87), 35.6 (45)Rushmoor 68.7 (65), 26.4 (25)East Staffordshire 68.5 (82), 41.8 (50)Runnymede 68.2 (61), 34.7 (31)North Hertfordshire 68.1 (91), 18.7 (25)Cherwell 67.8 (102), 22.6 (34)South Bucks 67.1 (47), 60.0 (42)Lewisham 67.0 (205), 42.5 (130)Barking and Dagenham 65.8 (140), 60.6 (129)Uttlesford 65.7 (60), 64.6 (59)Nuneaton and Bedworth 65.4 (85), 53.9 (70)Broxbourne 64.8 (63), 43.2 (42)Norwich 64.7 (91), 17.8 (25)Tunbridge Wells 64.0 (76), 21.1 (25)South Cambridgeshire 63.5 (101), 28.9 (46)Tendring 63.5 (93), 15.0 (22)Redditch 63.3 (54), 44.6 (38)Camden 63.0 (170), 30.7 (83)Bromley 62.9 (209), 33.1 (110)Shropshire 62.8 (203), 48.0 (155)Southwark 62.7 (200), 50.2 (160)Wychavon 62.6 (81), 40.2 (52)Epsom and Ewell 62.0 (50), 28.5 (23)South Oxfordshire 61.9 (88), 19.0 (27)Basildon 60.9 (114), 42.7 (80)Castle Point 60.9 (55), 37.6 (34)North Kesteven 60.7 (71), 36.8 (43)Telford and Wrekin 60.0 (108), 52.8 (95)Carlisle 59.8 (65), 39.6 (43)Corby 59.5 (43), 41.5 (30)Dacorum 59.4 (92), 45.9 (71)South Northamptonshire 59.3 (56), 18.0 (17)Merton 58.6 (121), 30.5 (63)South Gloucestershire 58.6 (167), 37.5 (107)Test Valley 57.9 (73), 21.4 (27)Wellingborough 57.7 (46), 35.1 (28)Welwyn Hatfield 56.9 (70), 23.6 (29)Hart 56.7 (55), 25.8 (25)Vale of White Horse 56.6 (77), 22.1 (30)Portsmouth 56.3 (121), 36.3 (78)Greenwich 56.3 (162), 39.6 (114)Bexley 56.0 (139), 32.2 (80)Gloucester 55.8 (72), 26.3 (34)Copeland 55.7 (38), 39.6 (27)Cambridge 55.3 (69), 25.6 (32)Gravesham 55.2 (59), 19.6 (21)Wycombe 55.0 (96), 24.6 (43)Winchester 54.5 (68), 32.0 (40)Reading 53.2 (86), 28.4 (46)East Hampshire 53.1 (65), 22.9 (28)Milton Keynes 50.1 (135), 26.0 (70)Horsham 50.1 (72), 27.8 (40)Bracknell Forest 49.8 (61), 19.6 (24)Teignbridge 49.2 (66), 16.4 (22)West Berkshire 48.6 (77), 24.6 (39)East Devon 48.5 (71), 17.1 (25)Fenland 48.1 (49), 20.6 (21)Huntingdonshire 47.2 (84), 33.2 (59)Thurrock 47.0 (82), 29.8 (52)Tandridge 46.5 (41), 32.9 (29)Torbay 46.2 (63), 32.3 (44)Chelmsford 46.0 (82), 35.3 (63)Hastings 45.3 (42), 21.6 (20)North Somerset 45.1 (97), 22.3 (48)Cheltenham 44.7 (52), 37.8 (44)Aylesbury Vale 44.6 (89), 17.0 (34)Sutton 44.6 (92), 21.3 (44)Cotswold 44.5 (40), 15.6 (14)Reigate and Banstead 44.4 (66), 19.5 (29)Southend-on-Sea 44.2 (81), 32.8 (60)West Suffolk 44.1 (79), 14.5 (26)Wokingham 43.8 (75), 33.3 (57)Southampton 43.6 (110), 25.3 (64)Colchester 43.1 (84), 16.9 (33)Harlow 42.5 (37), 28.7 (25)West Oxfordshire 42.5 (47), 22.6 (25)Tonbridge and Malling 42.4 (56), 15.9 (21)Babergh 42.4 (39), 7.6 (7)Tewkesbury 42.1 (40), 21.0 (20)Mid Sussex 41.1 (62), 22.5 (34)Plymouth 40.8 (107), 28.2 (74)Swale 40.6 (61), 20.0 (30)Canterbury 40.5 (67), 23.0 (38)South Holland 40.0 (38), 13.7 (13)Somerset West and Taunton 40.0 (62), 27.1 (42)Central Bedfordshire 39.5 (114), 25.3 (73)Wealden 39.0 (63), 16.1 (26)Boston 38.5 (27), 24.2 (17)Swindon 38.3 (85), 16.7 (37)Eastleigh 38.2 (51), 10.5 (14)Basingstoke and Deane 37.9 (67), 14.2 (25)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 37.7 (57), 21.1 (32)Crawley 37.4 (42), 28.5 (32)Braintree 37.4 (57), 21.0 (32)Dover 37.2 (44), 8.5 (10)North Devon 37.1 (36), 14.4 (14)Wiltshire 36.6 (183), 20.4 (102)Stevenage 36.4 (32), 13.7 (12)West Devon 35.8 (20), 12.5 (7)Lewes 35.8 (37), 14.5 (15)Forest of Dean 35.7 (31), 32.3 (28)Dartford 35.5 (40), 35.5 (40)Maidstone 35.5 (61), 13.4 (23)East Suffolk 34.9 (87), 21.2 (53)Eastbourne 34.7 (36), 24.1 (25)East Cambridgeshire 34.5 (31), 14.5 (13)Dorset 33.8 (128), 15.9 (60)Breckland 33.6 (47), 14.3 (20)New Forest 33.3 (60), 22.2 (40)Maldon 32.3 (21), 27.7 (18)Mendip 32.0 (37), 19.9 (23)East Lindsey 31.8 (45), 21.9 (31)Medway 31.6 (88), 18.7 (52)Rother 31.2 (30), 13.5 (13)Stroud 30.8 (37), 20.8 (25)Ipswich 30.7 (42), 12.4 (17)Mid Devon 30.4 (25), 17.0 (14)Eden 30.0 (16), 30.0 (16)Rochford 29.8 (26), 13.7 (12)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 29.4 (168), 35.7 (204)Broadland 29.1 (38), 14.5 (19)Mid Suffolk 28.9 (30), 9.6 (10)Herefordshire 28.5 (55), 13.5 (26)Ashford 28.5 (37), 11.5 (15)Chichester 28.1 (34), 25.6 (31)Worthing 28.0 (31), 19.9 (22)South Norfolk 27.7 (39), 28.4 (40)Thanet 27.5 (39), 12.7 (18)South Somerset 26.7 (45), 16.6 (28)Adur 24.9 (16), 18.7 (12)North Norfolk 24.8 (26), 7.6 (8)Sedgemoor 24.4 (30), 17.9 (22)South Hams 24.1 (21), 14.9 (13)Havant 23.8 (30), 22.2 (28)Arun 23.0 (37), 27.4 (44)Folkestone and Hythe 20.4 (23), 11.5 (13)Fareham 18.1 (21), 12.0 (14)Torridge 17.6 (12), 13.2 (9)Gosport 16.5 (14), 21.2 (18)Isle of Wight 12.0 (17), 12.0 (17)