Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 4, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 5-7) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Knowsley now has the highest rate in England, with 867 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4 – the equivalent of 574.7 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 334.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 27.

Liverpool has the second highest rate, which has jumped from 342.3 to 551.6, with 2,747 new cases.

Manchester is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 307.0 to 541.5 with 2,994 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Nottingham (up from 94.3 to 496.8, with 1,654 new cases); Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 298.9 to 479.8, with 1,453 new cases); Leeds (up from 170.3 to 363.5, with 2,883 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 120.9 to 358.2, with 2,095 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday October 7 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 4; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 27; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 27.

Knowsley 574.7 (867), 334.7 (505)Liverpool 551.6 (2747), 342.3 (1705)Manchester 541.5 (2994), 307.0 (1697)Nottingham 496.8 (1654), 94.3 (314)Newcastle upon Tyne 479.8 (1453), 298.9 (905)Burnley 403.7 (359), 373.4 (332)Leeds 363.5 (2883), 170.3 (1351)Sheffield 358.2 (2095), 120.9 (707)Sefton 350.6 (969), 226.8 (627)Exeter 338.6 (445), 54.8 (72)St. Helens 332.8 (601), 254.2 (459)Halton 327.6 (424), 265.8 (344)Rochdale 324.6 (722), 202.3 (450)Preston 306.7 (439), 223.6 (320)Salford 304.8 (789), 195.1 (505)Pendle 299.6 (276), 255.1 (235)Sunderland 285.6 (793), 215.7 (599)Hyndburn 282.6 (229), 236.9 (192)Bradford 282.0 (1522), 184.2 (994)Bury 281.7 (538), 216.2 (413)West Lancashire 280.8 (321), 147.0 (168)Oldham 278.8 (661), 193.6 (459)South Tyneside 266.9 (403), 221.9 (335)Trafford 259.1 (615), 139.9 (332)Wigan 257.1 (845), 159.7 (525)Bolton 255.3 (734), 244.1 (702)Middlesbrough 250.4 (353), 136.2 (192)Rossendale 249.0 (178), 159.5 (114)Blackburn with Darwen 248.5 (372), 181.0 (271)Warrington 245.7 (516), 197.6 (415)Hartlepool 243.4 (228), 153.7 (144)Tameside 239.7 (543), 174.4 (395)Wirral 234.9 (761), 193.5 (627)Ribble Valley 234.9 (143), 121.5 (74)Gateshead 232.1 (469), 162.3 (328)Stockton-on-Tees 228.5 (451), 100.8 (199)North Tyneside 226.5 (471), 156.3 (325)Stockport 215.0 (631), 109.4 (321)South Ribble 202.2 (224), 106.5 (118)Rotherham 195.9 (520), 101.0 (268)Barrow-in-Furness 193.9 (130), 107.4 (72)County Durham 193.6 (1026), 110.5 (586)York 192.3 (405), 72.6 (153)Kirklees 186.5 (820), 118.5 (521)Rushcliffe 181.2 (216), 48.7 (58)Blackpool 177.8 (248), 91.8 (128)Northumberland 177.4 (572), 170.6 (550)Darlington 171.3 (183), 103.9 (111)Redcar and Cleveland 169.2 (232), 70.7 (97)Broxtowe 165.7 (189), 61.4 (70)Calderdale 165.0 (349), 97.4 (206)Chorley 164.1 (194), 82.9 (98)Lancaster 162.3 (237), 75.3 (110)Wakefield 156.2 (544), 86.1 (300)Craven 155.8 (89), 138.3 (79)Fylde 153.5 (124), 121.3 (98)Birmingham 151.9 (1734), 147.7 (1687)Barnsley 141.4 (349), 76.6 (189)Doncaster 136.3 (425), 62.2 (194)Cheshire East 135.1 (519), 61.2 (235)Cheshire West and Chester 135.0 (463), 78.1 (268)Leicester 129.0 (457), 111.5 (395)High Peak 128.4 (119), 72.3 (67)Oadby and Wigston 126.3 (72), 93.0 (53)Wyre 125.8 (141), 91.0 (102)Gedling 124.7 (147), 39.0 (46)North East Derbyshire 123.2 (125), 50.3 (51)Richmondshire 119.1 (64), 83.8 (45)Newark and Sherwood 117.6 (144), 74.3 (91)Walsall 117.3 (335), 83.4 (238)Harrogate 114.4 (184), 65.9 (106)Solihull 114.2 (247), 90.1 (195)South Lakeland 113.2 (119), 47.6 (50)Newcastle-under-Lyme 112.8 (146), 50.2 (65)Sandwell 112.0 (368), 113.3 (372)Oxford 110.9 (169), 61.0 (93)Hambleton 108.1 (99), 57.9 (53)East Riding of Yorkshire 106.7 (364), 49.5 (169)Stafford 106.4 (146), 51.0 (70)Bromsgrove 104.1 (104), 43.1 (43)Redbridge 103.9 (317), 73.1 (223)Richmond upon Thames 103.5 (205), 39.4 (78)West Lindsey 103.5 (99), 26.1 (25)Ryedale 102.9 (57), 36.1 (20)Coventry 102.8 (382), 74.3 (276)Charnwood 100.6 (187), 51.7 (96)Ashfield 100.1 (128), 50.0 (64)Hertsmere 99.1 (104), 32.4 (34)Elmbridge 98.7 (135), 26.3 (36)Erewash 94.5 (109), 39.0 (45)Scarborough 93.8 (102), 47.8 (52)Ealing 93.6 (320), 55.6 (190)Hackney and City of London 92.5 (269), 55.0 (160)Hull 92.4 (240), 35.4 (92)Blaby 89.6 (91), 60.1 (61)North Lincolnshire 87.6 (151), 47.6 (82)Rutland 85.2 (34), 42.6 (17)Bassetlaw 84.3 (99), 33.2 (39)Haringey 84.1 (226), 40.9 (110)Harrow 82.8 (208), 41.8 (105)South Staffordshire 82.7 (93), 57.8 (65)Great Yarmouth 82.5 (82), 63.4 (63)Tower Hamlets 82.5 (268), 62.5 (203)Lincoln 81.6 (81), 62.4 (62)Lichfield 81.1 (85), 26.7 (28)Rugby 80.8 (88), 53.2 (58)East Northamptonshire 80.4 (76), 18.0 (17)Slough 79.6 (119), 82.3 (123)Selby 79.5 (72), 66.2 (60)Barnet 79.3 (314), 43.2 (171)Hounslow 79.2 (215), 57.5 (156)Brentwood 77.9 (60), 35.1 (27)Chesterfield 77.2 (81), 29.6 (31)Windsor and Maidenhead 76.6 (116), 31.7 (48)Melton 76.2 (39), 19.5 (10)Uttlesford 75.6 (69), 49.3 (45)East Hertfordshire 75.5 (113), 26.7 (40)Derby 75.4 (194), 42.8 (110)Amber Valley 74.9 (96), 53.1 (68)Brent 74.9 (247), 50.6 (167)Islington 74.2 (180), 42.9 (104)Wolverhampton 73.7 (194), 83.2 (219)Dudley 73.1 (235), 56.3 (181)Three Rivers 72.9 (68), 37.5 (35)Harborough 72.5 (68), 43.7 (41)Hammersmith and Fulham 72.4 (134), 46.5 (86)Waltham Forest 71.8 (199), 47.3 (131)Kensington and Chelsea 71.7 (112), 23.7 (37)Stratford-on-Avon 71.5 (93), 25.4 (33)Lambeth 71.2 (232), 40.5 (132)Hillingdon 70.4 (216), 57.4 (176)Newham 70.2 (248), 66.3 (234)South Kesteven 68.8 (98), 26.7 (38)North East Lincolnshire 68.3 (109), 35.1 (56)Kingston upon Thames 68.2 (121), 33.2 (59)Bedford 68.1 (118), 47.9 (83)St Albans 68.0 (101), 42.4 (63)Enfield 68.0 (227), 42.5 (142)Worcester 67.2 (68), 47.4 (48)Hinckley and Bosworth 67.2 (76), 50.4 (57)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 67.0 (265), 25.8 (102)Bolsover 67.0 (54), 54.6 (44)Nuneaton and Bedworth 67.0 (87), 48.5 (63)Westminster 67.0 (175), 29.1 (76)Guildford 66.4 (99), 24.2 (36)Spelthorne 66.1 (66), 35.1 (35)Epping Forest 66.1 (87), 51.6 (68)Wandsworth 65.8 (217), 37.9 (125)Waverley 65.7 (83), 34.8 (44)Wyre Forest 65.2 (66), 52.3 (53)South Derbyshire 64.3 (69), 36.4 (39)South Bucks 64.2 (45), 42.8 (30)Watford 64.2 (62), 43.5 (42)Woking 63.5 (64), 36.7 (37)Allerdale 63.4 (62), 44.0 (43)Croydon 62.3 (241), 32.1 (124)Mansfield 62.2 (68), 39.3 (43)Epsom and Ewell 62.0 (50), 19.8 (16)Basildon 62.0 (116), 30.4 (57)Kettering 61.9 (63), 21.6 (22)Bristol 61.1 (283), 27.6 (128)Lewisham 60.5 (185), 34.0 (104)Rushmoor 60.3 (57), 23.3 (22)Stoke-on-Trent 60.1 (154), 49.5 (127)Barking and Dagenham 59.7 (127), 62.0 (132)Luton 59.6 (127), 62.0 (132)Cannock Chase 59.5 (60), 33.7 (34)Brighton and Hove 59.5 (173), 21.7 (63)Chiltern 59.4 (57), 33.4 (32)Runnymede 59.3 (53), 35.8 (32)Warwick 59.1 (85), 37.6 (54)Tamworth 58.7 (45), 18.3 (14)Bath and North East Somerset 58.5 (113), 37.3 (72)Mole Valley 58.5 (51), 12.6 (11)Malvern Hills 58.5 (46), 34.3 (27)Sevenoaks 58.0 (70), 15.7 (19)Shropshire 57.6 (186), 42.4 (137)Wychavon 57.2 (74), 34.0 (44)Southwark 57.1 (182), 46.7 (149)Staffordshire Moorlands 56.9 (56), 24.4 (24)Dacorum 56.9 (88), 28.4 (44)Peterborough 56.4 (114), 35.1 (71)Havering 55.9 (145), 57.4 (149)Daventry 55.8 (48), 25.6 (22)Derbyshire Dales 55.3 (40), 15.2 (11)South Gloucestershire 55.1 (157), 23.9 (68)Redditch 54.0 (46), 48.1 (41)Northampton 53.9 (121), 25.8 (58)Bromley 53.9 (179), 27.1 (90)North Warwickshire 53.6 (35), 41.4 (27)Telford and Wrekin 53.4 (96), 43.9 (79)North Kesteven 52.2 (61), 35.1 (41)South Oxfordshire 52.1 (74), 12.7 (18)Bexley 51.6 (128), 28.2 (70)Surrey Heath 51.5 (46), 35.8 (32)Wellingborough 51.4 (41), 27.6 (22)Tunbridge Wells 51.4 (61), 19.4 (23)Camden 51.1 (138), 27.0 (73)East Staffordshire 50.9 (61), 33.4 (40)Cherwell 50.5 (76), 16.6 (25)South Cambridgeshire 50.3 (80), 20.7 (33)Vale of White Horse 50.0 (68), 17.6 (24)Tandridge 49.9 (44), 26.1 (23)Copeland 49.9 (34), 39.6 (27)Carlisle 49.7 (54), 46.9 (51)Greenwich 49.0 (141), 36.5 (105)Welwyn Hatfield 48.8 (60), 17.1 (21)North Hertfordshire 48.7 (65), 19.5 (26)North West Leicestershire 48.3 (50), 41.5 (43)Winchester 47.3 (59), 16.8 (21)Portsmouth 47.0 (101), 32.1 (69)Gloucester 46.5 (60), 18.6 (24)Cheltenham 46.4 (54), 29.2 (34)Torbay 46.2 (63), 14.7 (20)Fenland 46.1 (47), 9.8 (10)Huntingdonshire 46.1 (82), 22.5 (40)Horsham 45.9 (66), 20.2 (29)Somerset West and Taunton 45.8 (71), 9.7 (15)Corby 45.7 (33), 37.4 (27)Chelmsford 45.4 (81), 20.2 (36)Broxbourne 45.2 (44), 48.3 (47)Wycombe 44.7 (78), 23.5 (41)Tendring 43.7 (64), 11.6 (17)Norwich 43.4 (61), 14.2 (20)Hart 43.3 (42), 20.6 (20)Teignbridge 43.2 (58), 11.2 (15)Castle Point 43.2 (39), 33.2 (30)Merton 42.6 (88), 26.1 (54)Gravesham 42.1 (45), 20.6 (22)Reading 42.0 (68), 29.7 (48)Wokingham 41.5 (71), 28.6 (49)Test Valley 41.2 (52), 13.5 (17)Milton Keynes 40.5 (109), 24.9 (67)East Hampshire 40.1 (49), 19.6 (24)Southampton 40.0 (101), 19.0 (48)Southend-on-Sea 39.3 (72), 31.1 (57)Cambridge 39.3 (49), 23.2 (29)Hastings 38.9 (36), 14.0 (13)Thurrock 38.4 (67), 24.1 (42)South Northamptonshire 38.1 (36), 18.0 (17)North Somerset 37.2 (80), 27.4 (59)Bracknell Forest 36.7 (45), 25.3 (31)Swale 36.6 (55), 15.3 (23)Eastbourne 36.6 (38), 15.4 (16)West Berkshire 36.6 (58), 22.7 (36)West Suffolk 36.3 (65), 8.9 (16)Tewkesbury 35.8 (34), 17.9 (17)Canterbury 35.7 (59), 24.8 (41)Central Bedfordshire 35.0 (101), 23.6 (68)Plymouth 34.7 (91), 23.3 (61)East Suffolk 34.1 (85), 10.0 (25)Aylesbury Vale 33.6 (67), 15.5 (31)Sutton 33.4 (69), 24.2 (50)Forest of Dean 33.4 (29), 20.7 (18)Cotswold 33.4 (30), 11.1 (10)Crawley 32.9 (37), 26.7 (30)Babergh 32.6 (30), 6.5 (6)Reigate and Banstead 32.3 (48), 15.5 (23)East Devon 32.1 (47), 10.9 (16)Eden 31.9 (17), 22.5 (12)Mid Sussex 31.8 (48), 19.2 (29)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 31.7 (48), 9.9 (15)South Holland 31.6 (30), 14.7 (14)Mendip 31.1 (36), 19.9 (23)Harlow 31.0 (27), 36.8 (32)Wiltshire 30.8 (154), 15.2 (76)West Oxfordshire 30.7 (34), 15.4 (17)Colchester 30.3 (59), 13.9 (27)Lewes 30.0 (31), 16.5 (17)Boston 29.9 (21), 14.3 (10)East Lindsey 29.6 (42), 14.1 (20)Adur 29.5 (19), 15.6 (10)Medway 29.4 (82), 17.6 (49)South Norfolk 29.1 (41), 19.9 (28)Tonbridge and Malling 28.8 (38), 12.9 (17)West Devon 28.7 (16), 9.0 (5)Dartford 28.4 (32), 32.9 (37)New Forest 28.3 (51), 19.4 (35)Broadland 28.3 (37), 7.6 (10)Braintree 28.2 (43), 21.0 (32)Chichester 28.1 (34), 19.8 (24)Wealden 27.9 (45), 12.4 (20)Maidstone 27.4 (47), 15.1 (26)Stevenage 27.3 (24), 17.1 (15)Basingstoke and Deane 27.2 (48), 12.5 (22)Mid Suffolk 27.0 (28), 6.7 (7)East Cambridgeshire 26.7 (24), 6.7 (6)Swindon 26.6 (59), 18.9 (42)Stroud 25.8 (31), 17.5 (21)North Devon 25.7 (25), 12.4 (12)Dorset 24.6 (93), 11.4 (43)Arun 24.3 (39), 19.9 (32)Ipswich 24.1 (33), 7.3 (10)Eastleigh 24.0 (32), 10.5 (14)Ashford 23.8 (31), 11.5 (15)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 23.8 (136), 39.7 (227)Breckland 23.6 (33), 10.0 (14)South Somerset 23.2 (39), 11.9 (20)Havant 23.0 (29), 22.2 (28)Worthing 22.6 (25), 29.8 (33)Thanet 21.8 (31), 9.9 (14)Sedgemoor 21.1 (26), 16.2 (20)Rochford 20.6 (18), 11.4 (10)Herefordshire 19.7 (38), 13.0 (25)Dover 19.5 (23), 6.8 (8)Mid Devon 19.4 (16), 9.7 (8)South Hams 18.4 (16), 18.4 (16)Gosport 17.7 (15), 14.1 (12)Maldon 16.9 (11), 23.1 (15)Torridge 16.1 (11), 8.8 (6)Folkestone and Hythe 15.0 (17), 13.3 (15)North Norfolk 14.3 (15), 6.7 (7)Rother 12.5 (12), 16.7 (16)Fareham 12.0 (14), 13.8 (16)Isle of Wight 11.3 (16), 11.3 (16)