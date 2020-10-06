Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Tuesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to October 3, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (October 4-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

A tester is watched by her colleagues as she talks to the occupants of a car at a mobile coronavirus testing centre which has been set up at Stratford Park Leisure Centre in Stroud, Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA - (Copyright PA Wire)

The rate in Manchester continues to climb, with 3,105 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3 – the equivalent of 561.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 261.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 26.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which is up from 335.4 to 534.3, with 806 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has also increased sharply, from 325.1 to 516.0 with 2,570 new cases.

Other areas recording big jumps in their seven-day rates include Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 297.5 to 445.1, with 1,348 new cases); Nottingham (up from 71.2 to 440.1, with 1,465 new cases); Leeds (up from 154.6 to 346.6, with 2,749 new cases); and Sheffield (up from 112.3 to 320.4, with 1,874 new cases).

HEALTH Coronavirus ONS - (Copyright PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on Tuesday October 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 3; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 26.

Manchester 561.6 (3105), 261.2 (1444)Knowsley 534.3 (806), 335.4 (506)Liverpool 516.0 (2570), 325.1 (1619)Newcastle upon Tyne 445.1 (1348), 297.5 (901)Nottingham 440.1 (1465), 71.2 (237)Burnley 416.1 (370), 349.8 (311)Leeds 346.6 (2749), 154.6 (1226)St. Helens 328.9 (594), 227.0 (410)Sefton 328.5 (908), 215.6 (596)Sheffield 320.4 (1874), 112.3 (657)Halton 313.7 (406), 262.0 (339)Pendle 309.4 (285), 239.9 (221)Preston 306.7 (439), 206.1 (295)Rochdale 305.7 (680), 203.2 (452)Salford 293.6 (760), 185.1 (479)Exeter 283.1 (372), 60.9 (80)Sunderland 274.0 (761), 216.4 (601)Hyndburn 273.9 (222), 227.0 (184)Bradford 272.3 (1470), 178.8 (965)Bury 272.3 (520), 224.6 (429)South Tyneside 259.6 (392), 233.1 (352)Bolton 251.1 (722), 247.6 (712)Oldham 250.9 (595), 207.5 (492)West Lancashire 249.3 (285), 138.2 (158)Wigan 239.5 (787), 156.1 (513)Trafford 235.1 (558), 134.0 (318)Hartlepool 231.7 (217), 145.2 (136)Blackburn with Darwen 227.8 (341), 197.1 (295)Ribble Valley 225.0 (137), 108.4 (66)Wirral 222.5 (721), 192.3 (623)Rossendale 222.4 (159), 145.5 (104)Tameside 222.1 (503), 168.2 (381)Middlesbrough 222.0 (313), 124.8 (176)Warrington 220.9 (464), 203.3 (427)Gateshead 215.8 (436), 163.3 (330)Stockton-on-Tees 208.8 (412), 99.3 (196)North Tyneside 204.4 (425), 158.2 (329)Stockport 202.8 (595), 103.3 (303)South Ribble 185.9 (206), 92.1 (102)Rotherham 182.7 (485), 94.9 (252)Kirklees 175.1 (770), 114.8 (505)Darlington 173.2 (185), 97.4 (104)County Durham 171.5 (909), 111.7 (592)Barrow-in-Furness 170.0 (114), 108.9 (73)Northumberland 170.0 (548), 169.3 (546)York 165.2 (348), 65.5 (138)Blackpool 164.9 (230), 89.6 (125)Rushcliffe 162.8 (194), 47.0 (56)Craven 155.8 (89), 126.0 (72)Lancaster 154.1 (225), 62.3 (91)Calderdale 150.9 (319), 95.5 (202)Broxtowe 149.1 (170), 57.9 (66)Birmingham 145.8 (1665), 157.0 (1793)Chorley 143.8 (170), 88.0 (104)Redcar and Cleveland 143.6 (197), 66.4 (91)Wakefield 141.0 (491), 83.3 (290)Barnsley 135.7 (335), 68.5 (169)Fylde 131.2 (106), 110.2 (89)Oadby and Wigston 129.8 (74), 100.0 (57)Leicester 128.7 (456), 111.8 (396)Cheshire West and Chester 125.0 (429), 70.2 (241)Richmondshire 124.7 (67), 78.2 (42)Cheshire East 124.2 (477), 58.8 (226)Doncaster 120.6 (376), 59.6 (186)Wyre 118.7 (133), 84.8 (95)High Peak 116.5 (108), 70.1 (65)Newark and Sherwood 113.5 (139), 74.3 (91)Harrogate 111.9 (180), 60.9 (98)Walsall 111.7 (319), 84.8 (242)Gedling 111.1 (131), 31.4 (37)North East Derbyshire 109.4 (111), 47.3 (48)Sandwell 109.0 (358), 119.0 (391)Hambleton 108.1 (99), 52.4 (48)Solihull 104.4 (226), 87.3 (189)Stafford 101.3 (139), 47.3 (65)Newcastle-under-Lyme 100.4 (130), 47.9 (62)Coventry 98.8 (367), 75.6 (281)Bromsgrove 97.1 (97), 39.0 (39)East Riding of Yorkshire 97.0 (331), 45.1 (154)West Lindsey 96.2 (92), 25.1 (24)Ashfield 96.2 (123), 51.6 (66)South Lakeland 96.1 (101), 43.8 (46)Redbridge 96.0 (293), 72.1 (220)Charnwood 95.2 (177), 55.4 (103)Oxford 95.1 (145), 61.7 (94)Hull 92.8 (241), 29.6 (77)Hackney and City of London 92.5 (269), 49.9 (145)Ryedale 92.1 (51), 36.1 (20)Erewash 91.9 (106), 29.5 (34)Hertsmere 91.5 (96), 29.5 (31)Scarborough 91.0 (99), 50.6 (55)Blaby 89.6 (91), 59.1 (60)Richmond upon Thames 86.4 (171), 33.8 (67)Great Yarmouth 85.6 (85), 50.3 (50)Selby 83.9 (76), 67.3 (61)Lincoln 83.6 (83), 59.4 (59)Bassetlaw 81.7 (96), 30.6 (36)Elmbridge 80.4 (110), 26.3 (36)North Lincolnshire 80.1 (138), 48.8 (84)South Staffordshire 80.0 (90), 56.0 (63)Rugby 78.9 (86), 58.8 (64)Haringey 76.3 (205), 40.6 (109)Tower Hamlets 76.1 (247), 59.7 (194)Slough 74.2 (111), 78.9 (118)Harrow 74.1 (186), 41.0 (103)Ealing 73.7 (252), 52.1 (178)East Northamptonshire 71.9 (68), 13.8 (13)Derby 71.9 (185), 40.0 (103)Amber Valley 71.8 (92), 50.7 (65)Lichfield 71.6 (75), 28.6 (30)Barnet 71.2 (282), 40.4 (160)Melton 70.3 (36), 19.5 (10)Wolverhampton 70.2 (185), 83.5 (220)Worcester 70.1 (71), 37.5 (38)Brentwood 70.1 (54), 37.7 (29)Nuneaton and Bedworth 70.1 (91), 49.3 (64)Dudley 69.7 (224), 56.9 (183)Allerdale 67.5 (66), 39.9 (39)Hinckley and Bosworth 67.2 (76), 46.0 (52)Islington 66.8 (162), 39.6 (96)Waltham Forest 66.4 (184), 48.4 (134)East Hertfordshire 66.1 (99), 26.7 (40)Hounslow 65.9 (179), 56.0 (152)Brent 65.8 (217), 50.3 (166)Harborough 65.0 (61), 44.8 (42)Stratford-on-Avon 64.6 (84), 20.8 (27)Newham 64.6 (228), 63.7 (225)Chesterfield 63.9 (67), 27.6 (29)St Albans 63.3 (94), 36.4 (54)Windsor and Maidenhead 62.7 (95), 27.1 (41)Lambeth 62.6 (204), 38.3 (125)Uttlesford 62.4 (57), 44.9 (41)Enfield 62.0 (207), 41.9 (140)Hillingdon 61.6 (189), 53.4 (164)Mansfield 61.3 (67), 39.3 (43)South Kesteven 61.1 (87), 23.9 (34)Wychavon 61.0 (79), 31.7 (41)Bolsover 60.8 (49), 57.1 (46)Hammersmith and Fulham 60.5 (112), 41.6 (77)South Derbyshire 59.7 (64), 38.2 (41)Bedford 59.4 (103), 47.9 (83)Watford 59.0 (57), 39.3 (38)Havering 58.9 (153), 52.8 (137)Stoke-on-Trent 58.9 (151), 46.0 (118)South Bucks 58.5 (41), 35.7 (25)North East Lincolnshire 58.3 (93), 33.2 (53)Lewisham 57.5 (176), 29.4 (90)Woking 57.5 (58), 36.7 (37)Telford and Wrekin 57.3 (103), 36.1 (65)Croydon 57.1 (221), 28.4 (110)Guildford 56.4 (84), 23.5 (35)Wandsworth 55.8 (184), 35.8 (118)Copeland 55.7 (38), 38.1 (26)Three Rivers 55.7 (52), 35.4 (33)Shropshire 55.4 (179), 38.7 (125)Staffordshire Moorlands 54.9 (54), 21.3 (21)Epping Forest 54.7 (72), 53.9 (71)Kensington and Chelsea 54.4 (85), 25.6 (40)Southwark 54.3 (173), 45.5 (145)Kingston upon Thames 54.1 (96), 31.5 (56)Barking and Dagenham 54.0 (115), 70.0 (149)Peterborough 53.9 (109), 33.1 (67)Cannock Chase 53.6 (54), 31.8 (32)Daventry 53.5 (46), 23.3 (20)Luton 53.5 (114), 66.7 (142)Basildon 53.4 (100), 29.9 (56)North Kesteven 53.0 (62), 32.5 (38)Warwick 52.9 (76), 36.9 (53)Rutland 52.6 (21), 37.6 (15)Bath and North East Somerset 52.3 (101), 33.1 (64)Dacorum 51.7 (80), 27.1 (42)Wyre Forest 51.3 (52), 53.3 (54)East Staffordshire 50.9 (61), 31.7 (38)Westminster 50.5 (132), 29.5 (77)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 50.3 (199), 22.8 (90)Waverley 49.9 (63), 35.6 (45)Derbyshire Dales 49.8 (36), 18.0 (13)Rushmoor 49.7 (47), 24.3 (23)Spelthorne 49.1 (49), 35.1 (35)Wellingborough 48.9 (39), 22.6 (18)Malvern Hills 48.3 (38), 33.0 (26)Tamworth 48.2 (37), 24.8 (19)Redditch 48.1 (41), 48.1 (41)Runnymede 48.1 (43), 36.9 (33)South Cambridgeshire 47.8 (76), 15.1 (24)Northampton 47.6 (107), 30.7 (69)North Warwickshire 47.5 (31), 42.9 (28)Camden 47.0 (127), 28.9 (78)Bristol 46.4 (215), 28.7 (133)Vale of White Horse 46.3 (63), 15.4 (21)Kettering 46.2 (47), 24.6 (25)Chiltern 45.9 (44), 30.2 (29)Tandridge 45.4 (40), 25.0 (22)South Gloucestershire 45.2 (129), 24.6 (70)Bexley 45.1 (112), 30.6 (76)Greenwich 44.8 (129), 35.4 (102)Brighton and Hove 44.3 (129), 17.9 (52)Carlisle 44.2 (48), 46.0 (50)Sevenoaks 43.9 (53), 17.4 (21)Mole Valley 43.6 (38), 11.5 (10)North West Leicestershire 43.4 (45), 36.7 (38)Epsom and Ewell 43.4 (35), 22.3 (18)Huntingdonshire 43.3 (77), 21.9 (39)Winchester 43.2 (54), 12.8 (16)Surrey Heath 42.6 (38), 30.2 (27)Somerset West and Taunton 41.3 (64), 11.6 (18)Chelmsford 40.9 (73), 16.3 (29)Bromley 40.6 (135), 27.1 (90)Cheltenham 40.4 (47), 33.5 (39)Gravesham 40.2 (43), 17.8 (19)Portsmouth 40.0 (86), 32.6 (70)Wokingham 39.7 (68), 25.7 (44)North Hertfordshire 39.7 (53), 18.7 (25)Horsham 39.6 (57), 16.0 (23)Torbay 39.6 (54), 14.7 (20)Tunbridge Wells 39.6 (47), 18.5 (22)South Oxfordshire 39.4 (56), 12.0 (17)Cambridge 39.3 (49), 16.8 (21)Norwich 39.1 (55), 14.9 (21)Wycombe 38.9 (68), 22.3 (39)Castle Point 38.7 (35), 31.0 (28)Gloucester 38.7 (50), 20.9 (27)Cherwell 38.5 (58), 14.0 (21)Milton Keynes 38.2 (103), 22.3 (60)Broxbourne 38.0 (37), 47.3 (46)Test Valley 37.3 (47), 14.3 (18)Southampton 37.2 (94), 16.6 (42)Welwyn Hatfield 36.6 (45), 15.4 (19)Fenland 36.3 (37), 6.9 (7)Merton 36.3 (75), 25.7 (53)West Berkshire 36.0 (57), 20.2 (32)Teignbridge 35.8 (48), 8.2 (11)Thurrock 35.0 (61), 22.9 (40)Corby 34.6 (25), 42.9 (31)Reading 34.6 (56), 28.4 (46)Hastings 34.5 (32), 14.0 (13)Eastbourne 33.7 (35), 16.4 (17)Swale 33.3 (50), 12.7 (19)Hart 33.0 (32), 22.7 (22)Eden 31.9 (17), 22.5 (12)East Hampshire 31.9 (39), 17.2 (21)South Northamptonshire 31.7 (30), 16.9 (16)Southend-on-Sea 31.7 (58), 30.6 (56)West Suffolk 31.3 (56), 8.9 (16)East Suffolk 30.9 (77), 7.2 (18)North Somerset 30.7 (66), 26.5 (57)Canterbury 30.2 (50), 23.6 (39)Plymouth 30.1 (79), 28.2 (74)Cotswold 30.0 (27), 7.8 (7)West Oxfordshire 29.8 (33), 13.6 (15)South Norfolk 29.8 (42), 14.9 (21)East Lindsey 29.6 (42), 13.4 (19)South Holland 29.5 (28), 12.6 (12)Sutton 29.1 (60), 22.8 (47)Forest of Dean 28.8 (25), 18.4 (16)Tonbridge and Malling 28.8 (38), 15.1 (20)Aylesbury Vale 28.6 (57), 15.5 (31)Mendip 28.5 (33), 17.3 (20)Boston 28.5 (20), 14.3 (10)Crawley 28.5 (32), 24.0 (27)Mid Sussex 27.8 (42), 17.2 (26)Wiltshire 27.8 (139), 15.2 (76)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 27.7 (42), 8.6 (13)Central Bedfordshire 27.7 (80), 24.9 (72)Tewkesbury 27.4 (26), 18.9 (18)Chichester 27.2 (33), 16.5 (20)Bracknell Forest 26.9 (33), 22.0 (27)Braintree 26.9 (41), 16.4 (25)Arun 26.7 (43), 18.0 (29)New Forest 26.7 (48), 16.1 (29)East Devon 26.0 (38), 10.3 (15)Tendring 25.9 (38), 11.6 (17)Colchester 25.7 (50), 12.3 (24)Reigate and Banstead 25.5 (38), 12.8 (19)Wealden 25.4 (41), 10.5 (17)Lewes 25.2 (26), 12.6 (13)Medway 25.1 (70), 18.7 (52)Babergh 25.0 (23), 6.5 (6)Mid Suffolk 24.1 (25), 8.7 (9)Dartford 24.0 (27), 32.9 (37)Havant 23.8 (30), 20.6 (26)Broadland 23.7 (31), 6.9 (9)North Devon 23.7 (23), 12.4 (12)Ashford 23.1 (30), 7.7 (10)Harlow 23.0 (20), 37.9 (33)Breckland 22.9 (32), 10.7 (15)Stroud 21.7 (26), 20.8 (25)East Cambridgeshire 21.1 (19), 5.6 (5)South Somerset 20.8 (35), 10.7 (18)Dorset 20.6 (78), 10.0 (38)Rochford 20.6 (18), 13.7 (12)Ipswich 20.5 (28), 7.3 (10)Sedgemoor 20.3 (25), 14.6 (18)Adur 20.2 (13), 15.6 (10)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 20.1 (115), 41.1 (235)Worthing 19.9 (22), 27.1 (30)Basingstoke and Deane 19.8 (35), 14.2 (25)Swindon 19.8 (44), 20.3 (45)West Devon 19.7 (11), 9.0 (5)Herefordshire 19.7 (38), 12.4 (24)Eastleigh 19.5 (26), 9.7 (13)Mid Devon 19.4 (16), 7.3 (6)Thanet 19.0 (27), 9.2 (13)Maidstone 18.6 (32), 15.1 (26)Stevenage 18.2 (16), 15.9 (14)South Hams 17.2 (15), 16.1 (14)Gosport 15.3 (13), 15.3 (13)Folkestone and Hythe 15.0 (17), 12.4 (14)Rother 14.6 (14), 12.5 (12)Dover 14.4 (17), 6.8 (8)Torridge 13.2 (9), 10.3 (7)North Norfolk 12.4 (13), 5.7 (6)Fareham 10.3 (12), 12.9 (15)Isle of Wight 9.9 (14), 9.9 (14)Maldon 9.2 (6), 23.1 (15)