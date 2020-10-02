Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 29, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 30-October 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Burnley continues to have the highest rate in England, with 303 new cases recorded in the seven days to September 29 – the equivalent of 340.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 239.5 per 100,000 in the seven days to September 22.

Manchester has the second highest rate, up from 189.4 to 289.4, with 1,600 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 239.3 to 287.7, with 1,433 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include St Helens (up from 156.2 to 216.5, with 391 new cases); Darlington (up from 48.7 to 109.5, with 117 new cases); and Nottingham (up from 42.7 to 100.6 with 335 new cases).

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on October 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 22.

Burnley 340.8 (303), 239.5 (213)Manchester 289.4 (1600), 189.4 (1047)Liverpool 287.7 (1433), 239.3 (1192)Knowsley 283.0 (427), 238.6 (360)Newcastle upon Tyne 239.4 (725), 212.0 (642)Halton 220.2 (285), 217.1 (281)Preston 216.6 (310), 187.9 (269)St Helens 216.5 (391), 156.2 (282)Pendle 205.2 (189), 196.5 (181)Sefton 191.4 (529), 150.9 (417)Hyndburn 188.8 (153), 192.5 (156)Bolton 177.0 (509), 248.0 (713)Oldham 169.5 (402), 178.4 (423)Sunderland 165.6 (460), 177.2 (492)Rochdale 165.5 (368), 182.1 (405)Bury 165.5 (316), 204.7 (391)South Tyneside 162.9 (246), 204.7 (309)Salford 157.6 (408), 153.0 (396)Bradford 153.0 (826), 158.6 (856)Warrington 151.4 (318), 158.1 (332)Wirral 150.9 (489), 166.7 (540)Leeds 149.3 (1184), 119.7 (949)Rossendale 144.1 (103), 142.7 (102)Blackburn with Darwen 142.3 (213), 211.8 (317)Tameside 138.2 (313), 147.9 (335)West Lancashire 137.4 (157), 80.5 (92)Wigan 134.2 (441), 130.8 (430)Hartlepool 131.3 (123), 107.8 (101)Trafford 126.0 (299), 83.0 (197)Northumberland 123.4 (398), 115.7 (373)North Tyneside 118.8 (247), 118.8 (247)Gateshead 115.8 (234), 157.4 (318)Barrow-in-Furness 111.9 (75), 70.1 (47)Middlesbrough 110.7 (156), 80.9 (114)Sheffield 110.1 (644), 76.3 (446)Birmingham 109.6 (1251), 147.3 (1682)Darlington 109.5 (117), 48.7 (52)Craven 108.5 (62), 89.3 (51)South Ribble 108.3 (120), 57.8 (64)Ribble Valley 106.8 (65), 67.3 (41)Fylde 106.5 (86), 84.2 (68)Stockton-on-Tees 103.4 (204), 62.8 (124)Nottingham 100.6 (335), 42.7 (142)Kirklees 96.6 (425), 103.2 (454)Stockport 96.1 (282), 81.5 (239)Rotherham 88.9 (236), 67.4 (179)County Durham 88.9 (471), 80.7 (428)Blackpool 86.8 (121), 71.0 (99)Sandwell 85.2 (280), 113.6 (373)Newark and Sherwood 84.1 (103), 38.4 (47)Calderdale 83.7 (177), 86.5 (183)Leicester 80.7 (286), 121.1 (429)Solihull 78.6 (170), 75.8 (164)Chorley 72.7 (86), 63.4 (75)Wakefield 72.6 (253), 57.4 (200)Richmondshire 72.6 (39), 52.1 (28)Wyre 71.4 (80), 54.4 (61)Cheshire West and Chester 69.1 (237), 54.8 (188)Lancaster 66.4 (97), 34.9 (51)York 66.0 (139), 50.3 (106)Barnsley 65.6 (162), 38.1 (94)Walsall 65.5 (187), 78.1 (223)Oadby and Wigston 63.1 (36), 91.2 (52)Redbridge 62.2 (190), 57.7 (176)Slough 62.2 (93), 40.8 (61)Exeter 61.6 (81), 38.1 (50)High Peak 61.5 (57), 46.4 (43)Coventry 61.4 (228), 65.4 (243)Redcar and Cleveland 60.5 (83), 51.8 (71)Oxford 60.3 (92), 32.1 (49)Great Yarmouth 59.4 (59), 23.2 (23)Wolverhampton 56.2 (148), 76.3 (201)Cheshire East 56.0 (215), 41.1 (158)Stafford 55.4 (76), 35.0 (48)Lincoln 54.4 (54), 42.3 (42)Doncaster 54.2 (169), 48.4 (151)Newham 53.8 (190), 41.1 (145)Harrogate 52.9 (85), 46.0 (74)Newcastle-under-Lyme 52.5 (68), 23.2 (30)South Staffordshire 52.5 (59), 42.7 (48)Luton 52.1 (111), 60.5 (129)East Riding of Yorkshire 51.3 (175), 29.6 (101)Hounslow 50.8 (138), 29.5 (80)Rushcliffe 50.3 (60), 27.7 (33)Selby 49.7 (45), 57.4 (52)Havering 48.5 (126), 38.5 (100)Dudley 48.5 (156), 45.7 (147)Barking and Dagenham 48.4 (103), 55.0 (117)Blaby 48.3 (49), 53.2 (54)Hambleton 48.0 (44), 44.8 (41)Ealing 47.1 (161), 35.4 (121)Broxtowe 46.5 (53), 37.7 (43)Gedling 45.0 (53), 18.7 (22)Hackney and City of London 44.0 (128), 25.8 (75)Scarborough 43.2 (47), 40.5 (44)Ashfield 43.0 (55), 33.6 (43)South Bucks 42.8 (30), 25.7 (18)Rugby 42.2 (46), 63.3 (69)Hillingdon 42.0 (129), 39.4 (121)Stoke-on-Trent 41.7 (107), 37.8 (97)Wyre Forest 40.5 (41), 38.5 (39)Tower Hamlets 40.3 (131), 45.9 (149)Bedford 39.8 (69), 39.2 (68)Brent 39.7 (131), 34.0 (112)Uttlesford 39.4 (36), 23.0 (21)North Lincolnshire 38.9 (67), 36.6 (63)Epping Forest 38.7 (51), 35.7 (47)Hammersmith and Fulham 38.3 (71), 27.0 (50)Amber Valley 38.2 (49), 43.7 (56)Erewash 38.1 (44), 36.4 (42)Telford and Wrekin 37.8 (68), 25.0 (45)Worcester 37.5 (38), 35.6 (36)Three Rivers 37.5 (35), 27.9 (26)North East Derbyshire 37.5 (38), 33.5 (34)Enfield 37.4 (125), 30.9 (103)Hinckley and Bosworth 37.1 (42), 30.9 (35)Nuneaton and Bedworth 37.0 (48), 46.2 (60)Richmond upon Thames 36.9 (73), 16.7 (33)Bassetlaw 35.8 (42), 17.0 (20)Islington 35.5 (86), 31.8 (77)Charnwood 35.0 (65), 46.8 (87)Haringey 34.6 (93), 31.6 (85)South Derbyshire 34.5 (37), 28.9 (31)St Albans 34.4 (51), 37.0 (55)Ryedale 34.3 (19), 16.3 (9)Harrow 34.2 (86), 31.1 (78)East Staffordshire 34.2 (41), 24.2 (29)Shropshire 34.0 (110), 27.5 (89)Bromsgrove 34.0 (34), 31.0 (31)Barnet 33.3 (132), 27.8 (110)Waltham Forest 33.2 (92), 39.0 (108)Redditch 32.8 (28), 30.5 (26)Derby 32.6 (84), 41.6 (107)Dacorum 32.3 (50), 16.2 (25)Bolsover 32.3 (26), 39.7 (32)Broxbourne 31.9 (31), 36.0 (35)Corby 31.8 (23), 34.6 (25)Allerdale 31.7 (31), 24.5 (24)Southwark 31.7 (101), 34.8 (111)Lichfield 31.5 (33), 29.6 (31)Harborough 30.9 (29), 35.2 (33)Copeland 30.8 (21), 27.9 (19)North Warwickshire 30.6 (20), 36.8 (24)Basildon 30.4 (57), 24.0 (45)Rutland 30.1 (12), 12.5 (5)South Lakeland 29.5 (31), 27.6 (29)Kingston upon Thames 29.3 (52), 23.1 (41)Malvern Hills 29.2 (23), 16.5 (13)Watford 29.0 (28), 29.0 (28)Wychavon 28.6 (37), 26.3 (34)Carlisle 28.5 (31), 30.4 (33)West Lindsey 28.2 (27), 31.4 (30)Hull 28.1 (73), 20.0 (52)East Hertfordshire 28.0 (42), 18.7 (28)Spelthorne 28.0 (28), 21.0 (21)Southend-on-Sea 27.8 (51), 21.8 (40)Warwick 27.8 (40), 23.0 (33)Greenwich 27.8 (80), 22.2 (64)Woking 27.8 (28), 20.8 (21)Hertsmere 27.6 (29), 38.1 (40)East Northamptonshire 27.5 (26), 14.8 (14)Wandsworth 27.3 (90), 27.6 (91)Lambeth 27.3 (89), 26.4 (86)Brentwood 27.3 (21), 40.2 (31)Windsor and Maidenhead 26.4 (40), 22.5 (34)Bath and North East Somerset 26.4 (51), 18.6 (36)Croydon 25.9 (100), 18.6 (72)North East Lincolnshire 25.7 (41), 21.3 (34)Kensington and Chelsea 25.6 (40), 21.1 (33)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 25.3 (100), 21.8 (86)Portsmouth 25.1 (54), 19.1 (41)Wellingborough 25.1 (20), 22.6 (18)Torbay 25.0 (34), 10.3 (14)Westminster 24.9 (65), 24.9 (65)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 24.8 (142), 27.8 (159)Eden 24.4 (13), 18.8 (10)Staffordshire Moorlands 24.4 (24), 18.3 (18)Castle Point 24.3 (22), 27.7 (25)Lewisham 24.2 (74), 20.6 (63)Chelmsford 24.1 (43), 11.8 (21)Mansfield 23.8 (26), 36.6 (40)Surrey Heath 23.5 (21), 24.6 (22)South Gloucestershire 23.5 (67), 13.7 (39)Elmbridge 23.4 (32), 19.7 (27)Peterborough 23.2 (47), 26.2 (53)North West Leicestershire 23.2 (24), 28.0 (29)Waverley 23.0 (29), 26.9 (34)Cannock Chase 22.8 (23), 28.8 (29)Guildford 22.8 (34), 13.4 (20)Merton 22.8 (47), 15.5 (32)Stratford-on-Avon 22.3 (29), 24.6 (32)Chiltern 21.9 (21), 15.6 (15)Thurrock 21.8 (38), 19.5 (34)South Kesteven 21.8 (31), 18.3 (26)Brighton and Hove 21.7 (63), 9.6 (28)Cambridge 21.6 (27), 14.4 (18)Reading 21.6 (35), 18.5 (30)Wokingham 21.6 (37), 16.9 (29)Tandridge 21.6 (19), 19.3 (17)Cheltenham 21.5 (25), 20.6 (24)Melton 21.5 (11), 13.7 (7)North Kesteven 21.4 (25), 19.7 (23)Crawley 21.4 (24), 9.8 (11)Bromley 21.1 (70), 18.4 (61)Chesterfield 21.0 (22), 22.9 (24)Daventry 20.9 (18), 17.5 (15)Harlow 20.7 (18), 29.9 (26)Kettering 20.6 (21), 20.6 (21)Dartford 20.4 (23), 16.0 (18)Camden 20.4 (55), 22.2 (60)West Berkshire 20.2 (32), 17.0 (27)Runnymede 20.1 (18), 33.5 (30)South Cambridgeshire 20.1 (32), 10.1 (16)South Norfolk 19.9 (28), 5.7 (8)Milton Keynes 19.7 (53), 20.0 (54)Huntingdonshire 19.7 (35), 12.4 (22)Forest of Dean 19.6 (17), 8.1 (7)Bristol 19.4 (90), 19.9 (92)Bexley 19.3 (48), 29.0 (72)Winchester 19.2 (24), 6.4 (8)West Oxfordshire 19.0 (21), 8.1 (9)Boston 18.5 (13), 14.3 (10)Maldon 18.5 (12), 4.6 (3)Arun 18.0 (29), 11.2 (18)Havant 17.4 (22), 15.1 (19)Epsom and Ewell 17.4 (14), 16.1 (13)Chichester 17.3 (21), 7.4 (9)Central Bedfordshire 17.3 (50), 24.9 (72)Welwyn Hatfield 17.1 (21), 18.7 (23)Southampton 17.0 (43), 15.8 (40)East Lindsey 16.9 (24), 10.6 (15)Tunbridge Wells 16.8 (20), 18.5 (22)Wycombe 16.6 (29), 24.0 (42)Sevenoaks 16.6 (20), 10.8 (13)Canterbury 16.3 (27), 17.5 (29)Gloucester 16.3 (21), 26.3 (34)Hastings 16.2 (15), 11.9 (11)Somerset West and Taunton 16.1 (25), 7.1 (11)Sutton 16.0 (33), 22.3 (46)North Hertfordshire 15.7 (21), 13.5 (18)Northampton 15.6 (35), 29.4 (66)Worthing 15.4 (17), 29.8 (33)Plymouth 15.3 (40), 23.7 (62)Mole Valley 14.9 (13), 8.0 (7)Rushmoor 14.8 (14), 18.0 (17)East Hampshire 14.7 (18), 10.6 (13)Vale of White Horse 14.7 (20), 13.2 (18)Bracknell Forest 14.7 (18), 20.4 (25)Cherwell 14.6 (22), 13.3 (20)Eastbourne 14.5 (15), 8.7 (9)Tamworth 14.3 (11), 30.0 (23)Gosport 14.1 (12), 7.1 (6)North Somerset 14.0 (30), 27.0 (58)Mid Sussex 13.9 (21), 9.3 (14)New Forest 13.9 (25), 12.2 (22)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 13.9 (21), 10.6 (16)South Northamptonshire 13.8 (13), 14.8 (14)East Suffolk 13.6 (34), 6.4 (16)Wiltshire 13.6 (68), 10.8 (54)Hart 13.4 (13), 11.3 (11)North Devon 13.4 (13), 7.2 (7)Horsham 13.2 (19), 12.5 (18)Braintree 13.1 (20), 8.5 (13)Aylesbury Vale 13.0 (26), 13.5 (27)Sedgemoor 13.0 (16), 8.9 (11)Test Valley 12.7 (16), 12.7 (16)Tewkesbury 12.6 (12), 11.6 (11)Tendring 12.3 (18), 7.5 (11)East Cambridgeshire 12.2 (11), 1.1 (1)Medway 12.2 (34), 15.1 (42)Mendip 12.1 (14), 12.1 (14)Teignbridge 11.9 (16), 5.2 (7)West Suffolk 11.7 (21), 10.1 (18)Swindon 11.7 (26), 14.4 (32)Lewes 11.6 (12), 8.7 (9)Herefordshire 11.4 (22), 8.3 (16)Norwich 11.4 (16), 18.5 (26)South Somerset 11.3 (19), 5.3 (9)South Oxfordshire 11.3 (16), 9.9 (14)Derbyshire Dales 11.1 (8), 20.7 (15)Dorset 10.8 (41), 6.3 (24)Colchester 10.8 (21), 15.9 (31)Reigate and Banstead 10.8 (16), 11.4 (17)Swale 10.7 (16), 8.0 (12)South Holland 10.5 (10), 9.5 (9)South Hams 10.3 (9), 16.1 (14)Rochford 10.3 (9), 20.6 (18)Stroud 10.0 (12), 19.2 (23)Breckland 10.0 (14), 9.3 (13)Maidstone 9.9 (17), 9.3 (16)Tonbridge and Malling 9.8 (13), 16.6 (22)Basingstoke and Deane 9.6 (17), 13.0 (23)Ipswich 9.5 (13), 8.8 (12)Gravesham 9.4 (10), 29.0 (31)Folkestone and Hythe 8.8 (10), 9.7 (11)Mid Suffolk 8.7 (9), 7.7 (8)Fareham 8.6 (10), 14.6 (17)Mid Devon 8.5 (7), 2.4 (2)Broadland 8.4 (11), 9.2 (12)Rother 8.3 (8), 5.2 (5)Stevenage 8.0 (7), 18.2 (16)Fenland 7.9 (8), 7.9 (8)Adur 7.8 (5), 21.8 (14)East Devon 7.5 (11), 7.5 (11)West Devon 7.2 (4), 3.6 (2)Thanet 7.0 (10), 4.2 (6)Ashford 6.9 (9), 10.0 (13)Dover 6.8 (8), 2.5 (3)Cotswold 6.7 (6), 5.6 (5)Isle of Wight 6.3 (9), 4.9 (7)Wealden 6.2 (10), 4.3 (7)Torridge 5.9 (4), 1.5 (1)North Norfolk 4.8 (5), 2.9 (3)Eastleigh 4.5 (6), 6.7 (9)Babergh 2.2 (2), 6.5 (6)