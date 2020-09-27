Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Sunday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 24, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

HEALTH Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent three days (September 25-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Burnley, 240 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 24 – the equivalent of 269.9 per 100,000 people.

Burnley has the highest rate in England, up from 138.3 in the seven days to September 17.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, up from 137.2 to 265.1 with 400 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has risen from 146.6 to 251.8, with 1,254 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

– Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 89.5 to 246.4, with 746 new cases)

– Pendle (up from 112.9 to 218.2 with 201 new cases)

– Sunderland (up from 88.2 to 188.7, with 524 new cases)

– Northumberland (up from 49.9 to 137.7 with 444 new cases)

– Halton (up from 143.0 to 219.5, with 284 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 17.

Burnley 269.9 (240), 138.3 (123)Knowsley 265.1 (400), 137.2 (207)Liverpool 251.8 (1254), 146.6 (730)Newcastle upon Tyne 246.4 (746), 89.5 (271)Bolton 238.9 (687), 196.1 (564)Halton 219.5 (284), 143.0 (185)Pendle 218.2 (201), 112.9 (104)South Tyneside 211.3 (319), 137.1 (207)Manchester 201.3 (1113), 127.2 (703)Hyndburn 196.2 (159), 164.1 (133)Blackburn with Darwen 190.4 (285), 143.6 (215)Preston 190.0 (272), 151.6 (217)Sunderland 188.7 (524), 88.2 (245)Bury 187.4 (358), 148.7 (284)Oldham 182.6 (433), 139.2 (330)Warrington 177.6 (373), 103.3 (217)Rochdale 176.7 (393), 119.1 (265)St Helens 168.3 (304), 115.7 (209)Sefton 161.7 (447), 91.5 (253)Wirral 156.8 (508), 128.7 (417)Salford 154.5 (400), 116.7 (302)Bradford 154.3 (833), 117.3 (633)Tameside 153.2 (347), 115.7 (262)Birmingham 153.2 (1749), 87.2 (996)Gateshead 147.0 (297), 95.0 (192)Northumberland 137.7 (444), 49.9 (161)Wigan 136.3 (448), 91.6 (301)North Tyneside 127.5 (265), 64.0 (133)Leeds 123.7 (981), 90.4 (717)Rossendale 117.5 (84), 163.7 (117)Hartlepool 117.4 (110), 43.8 (41)Sandwell 116.0 (381), 63.0 (207)Leicester 113.5 (402), 93.4 (331)Trafford 99.9 (237), 55.6 (132)Middlesbrough 99.3 (140), 37.6 (53)Fylde 99.0 (80), 48.3 (39)Kirklees 98.7 (434), 81.2 (357)West Lancashire 98.0 (112), 52.5 (60)Craven 94.5 (54), 70.0 (40)County Durham 93.0 (493), 42.8 (227)Calderdale 91.7 (194), 50.1 (106)Oadby and Wigston 89.5 (51), 96.5 (55)Stockport 84.2 (247), 60.7 (178)Walsall 82.3 (235), 45.5 (130)Ribble Valley 82.1 (50), 26.3 (16)Sheffield 80.9 (473), 48.2 (282)Solihull 79.0 (171), 66.6 (144)Wolverhampton 78.2 (206), 50.5 (133)Rotherham 78.0 (207), 42.6 (113)Barrow-in-Furness 77.6 (52), 55.2 (37)South Ribble 74.0 (82), 46.0 (51)Stockton-on-Tees 74.0 (146), 28.4 (56)Coventry 73.2 (272), 38.0 (141)Darlington 73.0 (78), 23.4 (25)Blackpool 72.4 (101), 62.4 (87)Chorley 71.1 (84), 44.8 (53)Redbridge 68.1 (208), 45.5 (139)Wakefield 66.0 (230), 37.0 (129)Luton 61.5 (131), 33.3 (71)Wyre 59.8 (67), 54.4 (61)Richmondshire 59.6 (32), 16.8 (9)Rugby 58.8 (64), 56.0 (61)Slough 58.2 (87), 14.7 (22)Barking and Dagenham 57.8 (123), 32.9 (70)Selby 56.3 (51), 50.8 (46)High Peak 55.0 (51), 34.5 (32)Cheshire West and Chester 54.8 (188), 32.6 (112)Redcar and Cleveland 53.2 (73), 20.4 (28)York 52.7 (111), 33.7 (71)Exeter 51.0 (67), 6.8 (9)Dudley 50.1 (161), 28.6 (92)Nottingham 49.9 (166), 30.3 (101)Wyre Forest 49.4 (50), 23.7 (24)Nuneaton and Bedworth 49.3 (64), 31.6 (41)Amber Valley 47.6 (61), 23.4 (30)Charnwood 47.3 (88), 42.5 (79)Tower Hamlets 46.8 (152), 22.5 (73)Barnsley 46.6 (115), 22.3 (55)Blaby 46.3 (47), 72.9 (74)Bedford 46.2 (80), 15.0 (26)Lancaster 45.9 (67), 24.0 (35)Scarborough 45.1 (49), 24.8 (27)Harrogate 44.8 (72), 26.7 (43)Bolsover 44.7 (36), 22.3 (18)Doncaster 44.6 (139), 39.4 (123)Newham 44.5 (157), 26.3 (93)Hillingdon 44.3 (136), 22.5 (69)Cheshire East 43.7 (168), 28.1 (108)Hambleton 42.6 (39), 33.8 (31)Havering 42.4 (110), 30.4 (79)Broxtowe 42.1 (48), 25.4 (29)Newark and Sherwood 41.7 (51), 17.2 (21)Stafford 41.5 (57), 26.2 (36)Hounslow 41.2 (112), 25.4 (69)Waltham Forest 40.8 (113), 28.2 (78)Harborough 40.5 (38), 23.5 (22)South Staffordshire 40.0 (45), 30.2 (34)Ashfield 39.9 (51), 20.3 (26)Brentwood 39.0 (30), 13.0 (10)Ealing 38.9 (133), 20.8 (71)Hinckley and Bosworth 38.9 (44), 17.7 (20)Brent 38.8 (128), 19.4 (64)Redditch 38.7 (33), 14.1 (12)Stoke-on-Trent 38.6 (99), 33.5 (86)Worcester 38.5 (39), 20.7 (21)Carlisle 37.7 (41), 7.4 (8)Derby 37.7 (97), 31.5 (81)North Lincolnshire 36.6 (63), 18.0 (31)Broxbourne 36.0 (35), 38.0 (37)Copeland 35.2 (24), 17.6 (12)Epping Forest 34.9 (46), 22.8 (30)Great Yarmouth 34.2 (34), 19.1 (19)East Riding of Yorkshire 34.0 (116), 15.5 (53)Southwark 33.6 (107), 20.7 (66)Harlow 33.3 (29), 14.9 (13)Bromsgrove 33.0 (33), 19.0 (19)St Albans 33.0 (49), 35.0 (52)Mansfield 32.9 (36), 22.9 (25)Rushcliffe 32.7 (39), 33.6 (40)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 32.7 (187), 13.6 (78)North East Derbyshire 32.5 (33), 28.6 (29)Runnymede 32.4 (29), 29.1 (26)Lincoln 32.2 (32), 30.2 (30)Castle Point 32.1 (29), 17.7 (16)Harrow 31.9 (80), 21.9 (55)South Derbyshire 31.7 (34), 19.6 (21)Oxford 31.5 (48), 24.9 (38)Enfield 31.5 (105), 21.9 (73)South Bucks 31.4 (22), 10.0 (7)South Lakeland 31.4 (33), 15.2 (16)Islington 31.3 (76), 20.6 (50)Shropshire 31.3 (101), 12.4 (40)Barnet 31.1 (123), 18.2 (72)Cheltenham 31.0 (36), 11.2 (13)Newcastle-under-Lyme 30.9 (40), 14.7 (19)Wandsworth 30.3 (100), 16.1 (53)West Lindsey 30.3 (29), 24.0 (23)Bexley 30.2 (75), 11.3 (28)Haringey 29.8 (80), 24.9 (67)Allerdale 29.7 (29), 13.3 (13)Hackney and City of London 29.6 (86), 23.0 (67)Warwick 29.2 (42), 18.8 (27)Surrey Heath 29.1 (26), 9.0 (8)North Kesteven 29.1 (34), 12.8 (15)Corby 29.1 (21), 27.7 (20)Woking 28.8 (29), 11.9 (12)Hammersmith and Fulham 28.6 (53), 23.2 (43)Basildon 28.3 (53), 16.0 (30)Lambeth 28.2 (92), 16.6 (54)Northampton 28.0 (63), 17.4 (39)North Warwickshire 27.6 (18), 29.1 (19)North East Lincolnshire 27.6 (44), 7.5 (12)East Staffordshire 27.6 (33), 23.4 (28)Gravesham 27.1 (29), 10.3 (11)Wychavon 27.0 (35), 7.7 (10)North West Leicestershire 27.0 (28), 11.6 (12)Erewash 26.9 (31), 20.8 (24)Three Rivers 26.8 (25), 10.7 (10)Telford and Wrekin 26.7 (48), 13.9 (25)Greenwich 26.4 (76), 16.7 (48)Southend-on-Sea 26.2 (48), 11.5 (21)Watford 25.9 (25), 28.0 (27)North Somerset 25.6 (55), 18.1 (39)Peterborough 25.2 (51), 11.9 (24)Plymouth 25.2 (66), 14.1 (37)Westminster 24.9 (65), 15.3 (40)Tamworth 24.8 (19), 26.1 (20)Wycombe 24.6 (43), 14.3 (25)Waverley 24.5 (31), 9.5 (12)Worthing 24.4 (27), 26.2 (29)Kingston upon Thames 24.2 (43), 16.3 (29)Malvern Hills 24.1 (19), 11.4 (9)Central Bedfordshire 23.9 (69), 18.0 (52)Hertsmere 23.8 (25), 49.6 (52)Cannock Chase 23.8 (24), 24.8 (25)Kettering 23.6 (24), 22.6 (23)Portsmouth 23.3 (50), 9.3 (20)Windsor and Maidenhead 23.1 (35), 27.7 (42)Bath and North East Somerset 22.8 (44), 10.3 (20)Gloucester 22.5 (29), 13.9 (18)Lewisham 22.2 (68), 17.3 (53)Bristol, City of 22.2 (103), 11.0 (51)Camden 22.2 (60), 19.6 (53)Wokingham 22.2 (38), 8.2 (14)Spelthorne 22.0 (22), 16.0 (16)Kingston upon Hull, City of 21.9 (57), 10.0 (26)Elmbridge 21.9 (30), 10.2 (14)Richmond upon Thames 21.7 (43), 12.1 (24)Ryedale 21.7 (12), 5.4 (3)Milton Keynes 21.5 (58), 13.7 (37)Stratford-on-Avon 21.5 (28), 17.7 (23)Wellingborough 21.3 (17), 18.8 (15)Chiltern 20.8 (20), 8.3 (8)Uttlesford 20.8 (19), 18.6 (17)Kensington and Chelsea 20.5 (32), 19.2 (30)Reading 20.4 (33), 6.2 (10)Thurrock 20.1 (35), 10.9 (19)Sutton 19.9 (41), 13.6 (28)Bracknell Forest 19.6 (24), 18.8 (23)West Berkshire 19.6 (31), 5.7 (9)Bromley 19.6 (65), 11.4 (38)Dartford 19.5 (22), 14.2 (16)Gedling 19.5 (23), 16.1 (19)Rochford 19.5 (17), 8.0 (7)Dacorum 19.4 (30), 8.4 (13)Tunbridge Wells 19.4 (23), 10.9 (13)East Hertfordshire 19.4 (29), 10.7 (16)Lichfield 19.1 (20), 27.7 (29)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 18.7 (74), 18.5 (73)Crawley 18.7 (21), 2.7 (3)Croydon 18.6 (72), 10.3 (40)Stroud 18.3 (22), 6.7 (8)South Kesteven 18.3 (26), 15.4 (22)Tandridge 18.2 (16), 14.8 (13)Rushmoor 18.0 (17), 14.8 (14)Welwyn Hatfield 17.9 (22), 15.4 (19)Norwich 17.8 (25), 6.4 (9)Guildford 17.4 (26), 8.7 (13)Havant 17.4 (22), 15.1 (19)Merton 17.4 (36), 14.5 (30)Mendip 17.3 (20), 12.1 (14)Staffordshire Moorlands 17.3 (17), 20.3 (20)South Hams 17.2 (15), 3.4 (3)North Hertfordshire 17.2 (23), 17.2 (23)Chesterfield 17.2 (18), 15.3 (16)Bassetlaw 17.0 (20), 10.2 (12)Eden 16.9 (9), 16.9 (9)Medway 16.5 (46), 7.5 (21)Daventry 16.3 (14), 12.8 (11)South Northamptonshire 15.9 (15), 11.6 (11)East Northamptonshire 15.9 (15), 10.6 (10)Melton 15.6 (8), 7.8 (4)Swindon 15.3 (34), 8.6 (19)Derbyshire Dales 15.2 (11), 16.6 (12)Huntingdonshire 15.2 (27), 7.9 (14)Canterbury 15.1 (25), 9.7 (16)Rutland 15.0 (6), 10.0 (4)South Gloucestershire 14.7 (42), 18.2 (52)Southampton 14.7 (37), 11.9 (30)Cambridge 14.4 (18), 8.8 (11)Tewkesbury 13.7 (13), 6.3 (6)Stevenage 13.7 (12), 26.2 (23)Tonbridge and Malling 13.6 (18), 6.1 (8)Aylesbury Vale 13.5 (27), 12.5 (25)Test Valley 13.5 (17), 9.5 (12)New Forest 13.3 (24), 8.3 (15)Sevenoaks 13.3 (16), 4.1 (5)Torbay 13.2 (18), 3.7 (5)Arun 13.1 (21), 10.0 (16)Chelmsford 12.9 (23), 9.5 (17)Colchester 12.8 (25), 8.7 (17)Eastbourne 12.5 (13), 6.7 (7)Adur 12.4 (8), 23.3 (15)Epsom and Ewell 12.4 (10), 17.4 (14)East Hampshire 12.3 (15), 9.0 (11)East Lindsey 12.0 (17), 11.3 (16)South Cambridgeshire 11.9 (19), 8.2 (13)Hastings 11.9 (11), 4.3 (4)Vale of White Horse 11.8 (16), 11.0 (15)Mole Valley 11.5 (10), 2.3 (2)Reigate and Banstead 11.4 (17), 10.8 (16)Hart 11.3 (11), 8.2 (8)Braintree 11.1 (17), 6.6 (10)Swale 10.7 (16), 12.7 (19)Cherwell 10.6 (16), 19.3 (29)Folkestone and Hythe 10.6 (12), 6.2 (7)Gosport 10.6 (9), 3.5 (3)Wiltshire 10.4 (52), 10.2 (51)Breckland 10.0 (14), 8.6 (12)Brighton and Hove 10.0 (29), 16.5 (48)Herefordshire, County of 9.9 (19), 10.4 (20)Sedgemoor 9.7 (12), 5.7 (7)Basingstoke and Deane 9.6 (17), 5.1 (9)Fareham 9.5 (11), 8.6 (10)Maidstone 9.3 (16), 7.0 (12)Mid Sussex 9.3 (14), 7.3 (11)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 9.2 (14), 7.9 (12)Maldon 9.2 (6), 6.2 (4)Chichester 9.1 (11), 12.4 (15)Somerset West and Taunton 9.0 (14), 1.9 (3)Teignbridge 8.9 (12), 3.0 (4)Fenland 8.8 (9), 6.9 (7)Winchester 8.8 (11), 6.4 (8)Lewes 8.7 (9), 3.9 (4)Boston 8.6 (6), 10.0 (7)Ashford 8.5 (11), 8.5 (11)South Holland 8.4 (8), 4.2 (4)Horsham 8.3 (12), 14.6 (21)West Oxfordshire 8.1 (9), 7.2 (8)South Norfolk 7.8 (11), 5.7 (8)Broadland 7.6 (10), 7.6 (10)Tendring 7.5 (11), 6.8 (10)Ipswich 7.3 (10), 5.8 (8)North Devon 7.2 (7), 2.1 (2)South Somerset 7.1 (12), 4.8 (8)Thanet 7.0 (10), 4.9 (7)South Oxfordshire 7.0 (10), 7.7 (11)Forest of Dean 6.9 (6), 9.2 (8)East Devon 6.8 (10), 6.2 (9)Mid Suffolk 6.7 (7), 7.7 (8)West Suffolk 6.7 (12), 15.6 (28)East Suffolk 6.4 (16), 3.6 (9)Rother 6.2 (6), 5.2 (5)Dorset 5.5 (21), 5.8 (22)Babergh 5.4 (5), 4.3 (4)Eastleigh 5.2 (7), 6.0 (8)Wealden 5.0 (8), 5.6 (9)Cotswold 4.5 (4), 7.8 (7)Torridge 4.4 (3), 4.4 (3)Isle of Wight 4.2 (6), 4.2 (6)Dover 3.4 (4), 2.5 (3)East Cambridgeshire 3.3 (3), 2.2 (2)North Norfolk 2.9 (3), 1.0 (1)Mid Devon 2.4 (2), 7.3 (6)West Devon 1.8 (1), 3.6 (2)