Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 18, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

HEALTH Coronavirus - (Copyright PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent three days (September 19-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Bolton, 565 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 18 – the equivalent of 196.5 per 100,000 people.

Bolton continues to record the highest rate in England, though it is down from 213.5 in the seven days to September 11.

Rossendale has the second highest rate, up sharply from 61.6 to 176.3 with 126 new cases.

Preston is in third place, where the rate has risen from 106.2 to 156.5, with 224 new cases.

Other areas recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

– Halton (up from 62.6 to 153.8 with 199 new cases)

– Pendle (up from 58.6 to 116.2 with 107 new cases)

– Liverpool (up from 101.6 to 155.0 with 772 new cases)

– Manchester (up from 82.8 to 131.1 with 725 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 18; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 11.

Bolton 196.5 (565), 213.5 (614)Rossendale 176.3 (126), 61.6 (44)Preston 156.5 (224), 106.2 (152)Hyndburn 155.5 (126), 127.1 (103)Liverpool 155.0 (772), 101.6 (506)Halton 153.8 (199), 62.6 (81)Blackburn with Darwen 146.3 (219), 125.6 (188)Knowsley 141.9 (214), 100.1 (151)Burnley 141.7 (126), 97.8 (87)Bury 141.4 (270), 96.9 (185)South Tyneside 140.4 (212), 98.7 (149)Oldham 132.4 (314), 114.7 (272)Manchester 131.1 (725), 82.8 (458)Salford 120.9 (313), 88.9 (230)Rochdale 118.7 (264), 92.2 (205)Wirral 118.2 (383), 96.3 (312)Bradford 116.9 (631), 101.3 (547)Pendle 116.2 (107), 58.6 (54)St. Helens 115.7 (209), 99.7 (180)Tameside 113.0 (256), 113.5 (257)Newcastle upon Tyne 108.3 (328), 72.0 (218)Sunderland 101.2 (281), 98.3 (273)Warrington 95.7 (201), 114.8 (241)Gateshead 94.5 (191), 80.7 (163)Leicester 94.3 (334), 89.5 (317)Sefton 93.3 (258), 53.9 (149)Birmingham 91.8 (1048), 92.7 (1058)Wigan 90.4 (297), 50.5 (166)Leeds 83.5 (662), 81.2 (644)Kirklees 77.5 (341), 68.7 (302)North Tyneside 74.6 (155), 52.9 (110)Oadby and Wigston 73.7 (42), 147.3 (84)Blaby 71.9 (73), 58.1 (59)Sandwell 67.6 (222), 69.1 (227)Craven 66.5 (38), 36.8 (21)Trafford 59.4 (141), 44.7 (106)Northumberland 58.0 (187), 27.0 (87)Solihull 57.3 (124), 81.3 (176)Stockport 56.6 (166), 49.1 (144)West Lancashire 56.0 (64), 40.2 (46)Blackpool 55.9 (78), 36.6 (51)Barrow-in-Furness 55.2 (37), 44.7 (30)Rugby 55.1 (60), 45.0 (49)Calderdale 54.4 (115), 57.7 (122)Wolverhampton 54.3 (143), 61.5 (162)Hartlepool 48.0 (45), 52.3 (49)Walsall 46.9 (134), 37.5 (107)Sheffield 46.5 (272), 53.9 (315)County Durham 46.2 (245), 47.4 (251)Rotherham 46.0 (122), 39.2 (104)Fylde 43.3 (35), 37.1 (30)Chorley 41.4 (49), 34.7 (41)Charnwood 41.4 (77), 35.5 (66)Middlesbrough 39.0 (55), 44.0 (62)Wakefield 38.8 (135), 34.5 (120)Wyre 38.4 (43), 52.6 (59)Coventry 38.2 (142), 36.6 (136)Hertsmere 38.1 (40), 38.1 (40)Doncaster 37.8 (118), 20.5 (64)Selby 37.5 (34), 61.8 (56)Broxbourne 37.0 (36), 16.4 (16)Redbridge 35.7 (109), 41.0 (125)Stoke-on-Trent 34.3 (88), 30.0 (77)Cheshire West and Chester 34.1 (117), 31.8 (109)South Ribble 33.4 (37), 57.8 (64)Ribble Valley 32.8 (20), 14.8 (9)Hambleton 32.8 (30), 25.1 (23)York 31.8 (67), 31.3 (66)North Warwickshire 30.6 (20), 13.8 (9)Barking and Dagenham 30.5 (65), 34.8 (74)High Peak 30.2 (28), 41.0 (38)Derby 29.9 (77), 24.5 (63)Stafford 29.9 (41), 24.0 (33)St Albans 29.6 (44), 37.0 (55)Luton 29.6 (63), 28.6 (61)Stockton-on-Tees 29.4 (58), 34.5 (68)South Staffordshire 29.4 (33), 34.7 (39)Nuneaton and Bedworth 29.3 (38), 20.0 (26)Dudley 28.9 (93), 30.8 (99)Tamworth 28.7 (22), 26.1 (20)Barnsley 28.0 (69), 28.8 (71)Rushcliffe 27.7 (33), 30.2 (36)Cheshire East 27.6 (106), 25.3 (97)Lancaster 27.4 (40), 25.3 (37)Harrogate 27.4 (44), 33.0 (53)Nottingham 27.0 (90), 35.1 (117)Corby 26.3 (19), 47.1 (34)Lincoln 26.2 (26), 26.2 (26)Watford 25.9 (25), 21.7 (21)Lichfield 25.8 (27), 22.0 (23)Scarborough 25.7 (28), 44.1 (48)Worthing 25.3 (28), 19.9 (22)West Lindsey 25.1 (24), 25.1 (24)Havering 25.0 (65), 36.6 (95)Redcar and Cleveland 24.8 (34), 27.7 (38)Mansfield 24.7 (27), 42.1 (46)Waltham Forest 24.6 (68), 22.4 (62)Newham 24.4 (86), 32.8 (116)Epping Forest 24.3 (32), 12.9 (17)Stevenage 23.9 (21), 30.7 (27)Wyre Forest 23.7 (24), 18.8 (19)Darlington 23.4 (25), 27.2 (29)Hammersmith and Fulham 23.2 (43), 27.5 (51)Worcester 22.7 (23), 18.8 (19)Amber Valley 22.6 (29), 38.2 (49)South Derbyshire 22.4 (24), 21.4 (23)Runnymede 22.4 (20), 25.7 (23)Bolsover 22.3 (18), 36.0 (29)Tower Hamlets 22.2 (72), 34.5 (112)Copeland 22.0 (15), 8.8 (6)Cannock Chase 21.8 (22), 35.7 (36)Hillingdon 21.8 (67), 22.2 (68)East Staffordshire 21.7 (26), 31.7 (38)Hounslow 21.4 (58), 39.4 (107)Wellingborough 21.3 (17), 26.3 (21)Windsor and Maidenhead 21.1 (32), 44.9 (68)Ashfield 21.1 (27), 36.7 (47)Castle Point 21.0 (19), 27.7 (25)Southwark 21.0 (67), 24.5 (78)Oxford 21.0 (32), 27.5 (42)North East Derbyshire 20.7 (21), 29.6 (30)Eden 20.7 (11), 13.1 (7)Kettering 20.6 (21), 35.4 (36)Enfield 20.4 (68), 34.5 (115)Hackney and City of London 19.9 (58), 28.2 (82)Erewash 19.9 (23), 22.5 (26)Broxtowe 19.3 (22), 44.7 (51)Great Yarmouth 19.1 (19), 13.1 (13)Ealing 19.0 (65), 30.1 (103)Brent 18.8 (62), 25.2 (83)Newark and Sherwood 18.8 (23), 21.2 (26)Harrow 18.7 (47), 29.5 (74)Central Bedfordshire 18.7 (54), 10.4 (30)Richmondshire 18.6 (10), 18.6 (10)North Lincolnshire 18.6 (32), 26.7 (46)Islington 18.6 (45), 21.0 (51)Stratford-on-Avon 18.4 (24), 15.4 (20)Brentwood 18.2 (14), 18.2 (14)Bromsgrove 18.0 (18), 34.0 (34)Haringey 17.9 (48), 30.9 (83)Wycombe 17.2 (30), 10.9 (19)Adur 17.1 (11), 20.2 (13)Harborough 17.1 (16), 34.1 (32)Newcastle-under-Lyme 17.0 (22), 25.5 (33)North Somerset 16.7 (36), 18.6 (40)Gloucester 16.3 (21), 13.2 (17)South Lakeland 16.2 (17), 19.0 (20)Epsom and Ewell 16.1 (13), 16.1 (13)Harlow 16.1 (14), 11.5 (10)Northampton 16.0 (36), 42.3 (95)Lewisham 16.0 (49), 19.0 (58)Warwick 16.0 (23), 15.3 (22)Hinckley and Bosworth 15.9 (18), 30.1 (34)Westminster 15.7 (41), 16.5 (43)Camden 15.6 (42), 21.1 (57)East Riding of Yorkshire 15.5 (53), 20.8 (71)Bracknell Forest 15.5 (19), 24.5 (30)Wandsworth 15.5 (51), 29.1 (96)Kensington and Chelsea 15.4 (24), 30.7 (48)Allerdale 15.3 (15), 11.3 (11)Uttlesford 15.3 (14), 9.9 (9)Horsham 15.3 (22), 22.9 (33)Cherwell 15.3 (23), 17.3 (26)Barnet 15.2 (60), 24.0 (95)Havant 15.1 (19), 5.5 (7)Rushmoor 14.8 (14), 16.9 (16)South Kesteven 14.7 (21), 20.4 (29)Mendip 14.7 (17), 7.8 (9)Telford and Wrekin 14.5 (26), 16.1 (29)South Gloucestershire 14.4 (41), 14.0 (40)North Hertfordshire 14.2 (19), 20.2 (27)Staffordshire Moorlands 14.2 (14), 16.3 (16)Lambeth 14.1 (46), 27.9 (91)Spelthorne 14.0 (14), 45.1 (45)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 14.0 (80), 5.6 (32)Derbyshire Dales 13.8 (10), 9.7 (7)Milton Keynes 13.7 (37), 12.6 (34)North Kesteven 13.7 (16), 27.4 (32)Tandridge 13.6 (12), 19.3 (17)Greenwich 13.5 (39), 17.7 (51)Kingston upon Thames 13.5 (24), 16.3 (29)Brighton and Hove 13.4 (39), 23.4 (68)Slough 13.4 (20), 24.1 (36)Plymouth 13.4 (35), 17.6 (46)Shropshire 13.3 (43), 15.2 (49)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 13.2 (52), 22.5 (89)Aylesbury Vale 13.0 (26), 7.5 (15)Malvern Hills 12.7 (10), 30.5 (24)Bedford 12.7 (22), 26.5 (46)Merton 12.6 (26), 18.4 (38)Southend-on-Sea 12.6 (23), 14.7 (27)Three Rivers 11.8 (11), 18.2 (17)Redditch 11.7 (10), 12.9 (11)Croydon 11.6 (45), 16.5 (64)Sutton 11.6 (24), 9.7 (20)Chesterfield 11.4 (12), 29.6 (31)Peterborough 11.4 (23), 30.7 (62)Basildon 11.2 (21), 16.6 (31)Surrey Heath 11.2 (10), 9.0 (8)Bromley 11.1 (37), 16.2 (54)Richmond upon Thames 11.1 (22), 21.7 (43)Gedling 11.0 (13), 26.3 (31)Elmbridge 11.0 (15), 17.5 (24)Woking 10.9 (11), 21.8 (22)Portsmouth 10.7 (23), 14.4 (31)South Northamptonshire 10.6 (10), 14.8 (14)Welwyn Hatfield 10.6 (13), 34.9 (43)Daventry 10.5 (9), 15.1 (13)Kingston upon Hull, City of 10.4 (27), 11.9 (31)Gravesham 10.3 (11), 10.3 (11)West Suffolk 10.1 (18), 18.4 (33)Rutland 10.0 (4), 12.5 (5)East Hertfordshire 10.0 (15), 8.7 (13)Swale 10.0 (15), 22.0 (33)Arun 10.0 (16), 8.1 (13)Bristol, City of 9.9 (46), 15.3 (71)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 9.9 (15), 4.6 (7)Chichester 9.9 (12), 9.1 (11)Dartford 9.8 (11), 19.5 (22)Thurrock 9.8 (17), 13.2 (23)Dacorum 9.7 (15), 9.0 (14)Vale of White Horse 9.6 (13), 8.1 (11)Fareham 9.5 (11), 12.9 (15)North East Lincolnshire 9.4 (15), 7.5 (12)Bath and North East Somerset 9.3 (18), 12.9 (25)Wychavon 9.3 (12), 24.7 (32)Bexley 9.3 (23), 14.5 (36)Norwich 9.2 (13), 10.7 (15)Cotswold 8.9 (8), 4.5 (4)Herefordshire, County of 8.8 (17), 22.8 (44)Test Valley 8.7 (11), 12.7 (16)Cheltenham 8.6 (10), 12.9 (15)Bassetlaw 8.5 (10), 14.5 (17)East Lindsey 8.5 (12), 10.6 (15)Canterbury 8.5 (14), 5.4 (9)East Northamptonshire 8.5 (8), 18.0 (17)Colchester 8.2 (16), 7.7 (15)South Cambridgeshire 8.2 (13), 12.6 (20)West Oxfordshire 8.1 (9), 11.7 (13)Forest of Dean 8.1 (7), 8.1 (7)Cambridge 8.0 (10), 13.6 (17)Wiltshire 7.8 (39), 10.4 (52)South Oxfordshire 7.7 (11), 10.6 (15)North West Leicestershire 7.7 (8), 10.6 (11)Maldon 7.7 (5), 4.6 (3)Tunbridge Wells 7.6 (9), 16.0 (19)Southampton 7.5 (19), 10.7 (27)Reigate and Banstead 7.4 (11), 20.8 (31)Carlisle 7.4 (8), 7.4 (8)East Hampshire 7.4 (9), 9.0 (11)Chelmsford 7.3 (13), 11.8 (21)West Berkshire 6.9 (11), 5.0 (8)Ashford 6.9 (9), 3.8 (5)Broadland 6.9 (9), 7.6 (10)Fenland 6.9 (7), 8.8 (9)Rochford 6.9 (6), 12.6 (11)Exeter 6.8 (9), 10.7 (14)Tendring 6.8 (10), 1.4 (2)Guildford 6.7 (10), 12.1 (18)Stroud 6.7 (8), 9.2 (11)Mid Sussex 6.6 (10), 13.9 (21)Braintree 6.6 (10), 3.3 (5)Waverley 6.3 (8), 10.3 (13)Swindon 6.3 (14), 9.9 (22)Reading 6.2 (10), 19.2 (31)Melton 5.9 (3), 21.5 (11)Wokingham 5.8 (10), 11.1 (19)South Hams 5.7 (5), 3.4 (3)Medway 5.7 (16), 6.5 (18)South Bucks 5.7 (4), 22.8 (16)Boston 5.7 (4), 14.3 (10)South Norfolk 5.7 (8), 7.8 (11)Huntingdonshire 5.6 (10), 12.4 (22)Ryedale 5.4 (3), 10.8 (6)Tonbridge and Malling 5.3 (7), 12.1 (16)Tewkesbury 5.3 (5), 9.5 (9)Chiltern 5.2 (5), 16.7 (16)Hart 5.2 (5), 9.3 (9)Ipswich 5.1 (7), 9.5 (13)Basingstoke and Deane 5.1 (9), 5.7 (10)New Forest 5.0 (9), 13.9 (25)Thanet 4.9 (7), 7.0 (10)Sedgemoor 4.9 (6), 11.4 (14)Eastbourne 4.8 (5), 20.2 (21)Winchester 4.8 (6), 8.8 (11)Dorset 4.8 (18), 8.7 (33)South Somerset 4.8 (8), 3.0 (5)Maidstone 4.7 (8), 9.3 (16)Torbay 4.4 (6), 2.2 (3)Rother 4.2 (4), 9.4 (9)Sevenoaks 4.1 (5), 10.8 (13)East Devon 4.1 (6), 3.4 (5)Lewes 3.9 (4), 9.7 (10)Mid Suffolk 3.9 (4), 6.7 (7)Wealden 3.7 (6), 14.9 (24)Mid Devon 3.6 (3), 4.9 (4)East Suffolk 3.6 (9), 8.4 (21)West Devon 3.6 (2), 3.6 (2)Breckland 3.6 (5), 15.7 (22)Gosport 3.5 (3), 5.9 (5)Hastings 3.2 (3), 11.9 (11)South Holland 3.2 (3), 15.8 (15)Teignbridge 3.0 (4), 7.5 (10)Torridge 2.9 (2), 10.3 (7)Dover 2.5 (3), 11.0 (13)Eastleigh 2.2 (3), 5.2 (7)Babergh 2.2 (2), 3.3 (3)North Devon 2.1 (2), 6.2 (6)Crawley 1.8 (2), 12.5 (14)Folkestone and Hythe 1.8 (2), 6.2 (7)Isle of Wight 1.4 (2), 4.9 (7)East Cambridgeshire 1.1 (1), 3.3 (3)North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)Mole Valley 0.0 (0), 11.5 (10)Somerset West and Taunton 0.0 (0), 9.0 (14)