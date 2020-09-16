Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to September 13, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (September 14-16) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Bolton, 587 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 13 – the equivalent of 204.1 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England and it is up from 152.0 in the seven days to September 6.

Oadby & Wigston has the second highest rate, up from 52.6 to 136.8 with 78 new cases.

Hyndburn is in third place, where the rate has risen from 64.2 to 132.0, with 107 new cases.

Cities recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include:

– Liverpool (up from 56.8 to 106.4, with 530 new cases)

– Leicester (up from 60.7 to 89.8, with 318 new cases)

– Salford (up from 75.3 to 89.6, with 232 new cases)

– Newcastle upon Tyne (up from 51.2 to 64.1, with 194 new cases)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on September 16 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 6.

Bolton 204.1 (587), 152.0 (437)Oadby and Wigston 136.8 (78), 52.6 (30)Hyndburn 132.0 (107), 64.2 (52)Preston 125.8 (180), 75.5 (108)Burnley 124.8 (111), 70.9 (63)Blackburn with Darwen 120.2 (180), 73.5 (110)Oldham 114.7 (272), 66.6 (158)Liverpool 106.4 (530), 56.8 (283)Tameside 105.1 (238), 75.1 (170)Warrington 104.8 (220), 57.6 (121)Knowsley 102.7 (155), 51.0 (77)St Helens 101.3 (183), 50.4 (91)Rossendale 96.5 (69), 44.8 (32)Bradford 93.6 (505), 82.8 (447)South Tyneside 93.4 (141), 60.9 (92)Wirral 91.7 (297), 66.0 (214)Rochdale 90.8 (202), 68.8 (153)Leicester 89.8 (318), 60.7 (215)Salford 89.6 (232), 75.3 (195)Bury 85.9 (164), 70.2 (134)Birmingham 83.4 (952), 80.9 (924)Sunderland 82.1 (228), 73.5 (204)Gateshead 81.7 (165), 58.4 (118)Manchester 79.9 (442), 68.7 (380)Leeds 72.9 (578), 66.1 (524)Halton 72.6 (94), 28.6 (37)Pendle 71.7 (66), 58.6 (54)Kirklees 70.7 (311), 42.7 (188)Solihull 68.4 (148), 64.7 (140)Newcastle upon Tyne 64.1 (194), 51.2 (155)Blaby 63.0 (64), 53.2 (54)Sandwell 62.4 (205), 41.7 (137)Calderdale 58.6 (124), 45.4 (96)Wolverhampton 55.4 (146), 41.4 (109)Barrow-in-Furness 53.7 (36), 29.8 (20)Sefton 52.5 (145), 37.3 (103)Hartlepool 52.3 (49), 52.3 (49)Rugby 51.4 (56), 28.5 (31)Selby 49.7 (45), 47.5 (43)Wyre 49.1 (55), 23.2 (26)South Ribble 48.7 (54), 39.7 (44)Sheffield 47.7 (279), 38.1 (223)North Tyneside 46.7 (97), 37.5 (78)Wigan 45.3 (149), 37.7 (124)Stockport 45.0 (132), 32.7 (96)Chorley 44.8 (53), 20.3 (24)Spelthorne 44.1 (44), 31.0 (31)Windsor and Maidenhead 43.6 (66), 20.5 (31)High Peak 43.2 (40), 25.9 (24)Trafford 43.0 (102), 32.9 (78)Corby 41.5 (30), 47.1 (34)Rotherham 41.4 (110), 30.1 (80)St Albans 39.7 (59), 20.9 (31)Charnwood 38.7 (72), 20.4 (38)Craven 38.5 (22), 26.3 (15)Redbridge 38.3 (117), 35.4 (108)Northampton 38.3 (86), 33.4 (75)Scarborough 37.7 (41), 39.5 (43)County Durham 37.4 (198), 32.4 (172)Bolsover 37.2 (30), 18.6 (15)Fylde 37.1 (30), 17.3 (14)Hounslow 36.8 (100), 30.2 (82)Kettering 36.4 (37), 28.5 (29)Middlesbrough 36.2 (51), 51.8 (73)Walsall 36.1 (103), 25.2 (72)Broxtowe 36.0 (41), 40.3 (46)Mansfield 34.8 (38), 26.5 (29)Stevenage 34.2 (30), 17.1 (15)Coventry 33.4 (124), 27.5 (102)Wakefield 33.0 (115), 25.3 (88)Ashfield 32.8 (42), 28.9 (37)Cannock Chase 32.8 (33), 12.9 (13)Barking and Dagenham 32.4 (69), 30.1 (64)Blackpool 32.3 (45), 22.9 (32)Hambleton 31.7 (29), 10.9 (10)Hertsmere 31.5 (33), 49.6 (52)York 30.9 (65), 14.2 (30)West Lancashire 30.6 (35), 38.5 (44)Amber Valley 30.4 (39), 14.0 (18)Stockton-on-Tees 30.4 (60), 24.3 (48)Enfield 30.3 (101), 23.4 (78)South Staffordshire 30.2 (34), 24.0 (27)Wellingborough 30.1 (24), 18.8 (15)Nottingham 30.0 (100), 31.8 (106)Cheshire West and Chester 30.0 (103), 19.8 (68)Castle Point 29.9 (27), 16.6 (15)Harborough 29.8 (28), 20.3 (19)Havering 29.7 (77), 33.5 (87)North East Derbyshire 29.6 (30), 17.7 (18)Welwyn Hatfield 29.3 (36), 18.7 (23)Stoke-on-Trent 29.3 (75), 30.0 (77)Harrogate 29.2 (47), 34.8 (56)Ealing 29.0 (99), 20.8 (71)Tamworth 28.7 (22), 20.9 (16)Hammersmith and Fulham 28.6 (53), 28.6 (53)Hackney and City of London 28.5 (83), 19.9 (58)Bromsgrove 28.0 (28), 29.0 (29)Runnymede 28.0 (25), 15.7 (14)Malvern Hills 28.0 (22), 30.5 (24)Luton 27.7 (59), 26.3 (56)Dudley 27.4 (88), 24.6 (79)Newham 27.2 (96), 30.6 (108)Peterborough 26.2 (53), 26.2 (53)Northumberland 25.7 (83), 21.1 (68)Chesterfield 25.7 (27), 20.0 (21)Haringey 25.7 (69), 25.3 (68)Oxford 25.6 (39), 23.6 (36)Barnsley 25.5 (63), 32.8 (81)Wandsworth 25.5 (84), 24.6 (81)Tower Hamlets 25.3 (82), 28.6 (93)Rushcliffe 25.2 (30), 23.5 (28)North Lincolnshire 25.0 (43), 11.0 (19)Hinckley and Bosworth 24.7 (28), 11.5 (13)Harrow 24.7 (62), 26.3 (66)Darlington 24.3 (26), 14.0 (15)Kensington and Chelsea 24.3 (38), 33.9 (53)Waltham Forest 23.8 (66), 16.2 (45)Cheshire East 23.7 (91), 23.9 (92)Brent 23.3 (77), 18.2 (60)Lancaster 23.3 (34), 14.4 (21)Lincoln 23.2 (23), 44.3 (44)West Lindsey 23.0 (22), 16.7 (16)Camden 23.0 (62), 13.3 (36)Brighton and Hove 22.7 (66), 13.1 (38)East Staffordshire 22.5 (27), 35.1 (42)Slough 22.1 (33), 21.4 (32)Doncaster 21.8 (68), 11.2 (35)Lambeth 21.8 (71), 27.0 (88)Adur 21.8 (14), 15.6 (10)South Kesteven 21.8 (31), 14.0 (20)Newcastle-under-Lyme 21.6 (28), 23.9 (31)Horsham 21.6 (31), 9.0 (13)East Riding of Yorkshire 21.4 (73), 10.8 (37)North Kesteven 21.4 (25), 26.5 (31)Bedford 21.4 (37), 19.0 (33)Bracknell Forest 21.2 (26), 19.6 (24)Barnet 21.0 (83), 26.0 (103)Erewash 20.8 (24), 14.7 (17)Nuneaton and Bedworth 20.8 (27), 13.9 (18)Wyre Forest 20.7 (21), 10.9 (11)Southwark 20.7 (66), 21.0 (67)Stafford 20.4 (28), 21.1 (29)Derby 20.2 (52), 16.3 (42)Wychavon 20.1 (26), 20.9 (27)South Bucks 20.0 (14), 15.7 (11)Ribble Valley 19.7 (12), 14.8 (9)South Derbyshire 19.6 (21), 22.4 (24)Tandridge 19.3 (17), 13.6 (12)Herefordshire 19.2 (37), 12.4 (24)Richmond upon Thames 19.2 (38), 20.2 (40)Redcar and Cleveland 19.0 (26), 29.9 (41)Gedling 18.7 (22), 16.1 (19)Dartford 18.6 (21), 5.3 (6)Watford 18.6 (18), 26.9 (26)Hillingdon 18.6 (57), 22.8 (70)Lichfield 18.1 (19), 16.2 (17)Greenwich 18.1 (52), 12.2 (35)Rushmoor 18.0 (17), 11.6 (11)Lewisham 17.7 (54), 18.3 (56)Melton 17.6 (9), 31.2 (16)Plymouth 17.6 (46), 13.0 (34)Reigate and Banstead 17.5 (26), 16.1 (24)Kingston upon Thames 17.5 (31), 17.5 (31)Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 17.2 (68), 17.7 (70)Worthing 17.2 (19), 29.8 (33)Newark and Sherwood 17.2 (21), 16.3 (20)Merton 16.9 (35), 15.0 (31)Islington 16.9 (41), 23.1 (56)West Suffolk 16.8 (30), 15.6 (28)Richmondshire 16.8 (9), 7.4 (4)Westminster 16.5 (43), 22.6 (59)Daventry 16.3 (14), 17.5 (15)Three Rivers 16.1 (15), 18.2 (17)East Northamptonshire 15.9 (15), 23.3 (22)Warwick 15.3 (22), 15.3 (22)Redditch 15.2 (13), 11.7 (10)Croydon 15.0 (58), 19.1 (74)Basildon 15.0 (28), 16.6 (31)Woking 14.9 (15), 17.9 (18)Southend-on-Sea 14.7 (27), 13.7 (25)South Gloucestershire 14.7 (42), 13.3 (38)Huntingdonshire 14.6 (26), 3.9 (7)Broxbourne 14.4 (14), 16.4 (16)Brentwood 14.3 (11), 15.6 (12)North Hertfordshire 14.2 (19), 18.0 (24)Bromley 14.1 (47), 16.5 (55)Cherwell 14.0 (21), 10.6 (16)Elmbridge 13.9 (19), 24.9 (34)Worcester 13.8 (14), 12.8 (13)South Holland 13.7 (13), 3.2 (3)Chiltern 13.6 (13), 20.8 (20)Shropshire 13.3 (43), 11.5 (37)Allerdale 13.3 (13), 12.3 (12)Staffordshire Moorlands 13.2 (13), 20.3 (20)Copeland 13.2 (9), 2.9 (2)Bristol 13.2 (61), 19.6 (91)Eden 13.1 (7), 11.3 (6)Great Yarmouth 13.1 (13), 17.1 (17)Mendip 13.0 (15), 12.1 (14)Epping Forest 12.9 (17), 12.1 (16)Cheltenham 12.9 (15), 12.0 (14)Bexley 12.9 (32), 10.5 (26)Breckland 12.9 (18), 11.4 (16)Rochford 12.6 (11), 6.9 (6)Rutland 12.5 (5), 5.0 (2)Central Bedfordshire 12.5 (36), 10.7 (31)Crawley 12.5 (14), 7.1 (8)Telford and Wrekin 12.2 (22), 15.0 (27)Portsmouth 12.1 (26), 10.7 (23)North Somerset 12.1 (26), 26.5 (57)East Lindsey 12.0 (17), 7.8 (11)Hastings 11.9 (11), 13.0 (12)Fenland 11.8 (12), 2.9 (3)South Northamptonshire 11.6 (11), 12.7 (12)Sutton 11.6 (24), 13.6 (28)Mole Valley 11.5 (10), 11.5 (10)Wycombe 11.5 (20), 15.5 (27)South Lakeland 11.4 (12), 17.1 (18)Guildford 11.4 (17), 14.1 (21)Tonbridge and Malling 11.4 (15), 6.1 (8)Cambridge 11.2 (14), 16.0 (20)Epsom and Ewell 11.2 (9), 22.3 (18)Milton Keynes 11.1 (30), 14.1 (38)Bassetlaw 11.1 (13), 13.6 (16)Thurrock 10.9 (19), 11.5 (20)Hull 10.8 (28), 10.0 (26)Chichester 10.7 (13), 14.0 (17)North Warwickshire 10.7 (7), 19.9 (13)Norwich 10.7 (15), 12.8 (18)Wokingham 10.5 (18), 10.5 (18)Forest of Dean 10.4 (9), 5.8 (5)Swindon 10.4 (23), 16.2 (36)Havant 10.3 (13), 3.2 (4)Gravesham 10.3 (11), 10.3 (11)Stratford-on-Avon 10.0 (13), 14.6 (19)Boston 10.0 (7), 5.7 (4)West Oxfordshire 9.9 (11), 17.2 (19)Chelmsford 9.5 (17), 11.8 (21)Test Valley 9.5 (12), 26.9 (34)Southampton 9.5 (24), 8.3 (21)Fareham 9.5 (11), 11.2 (13)New Forest 9.4 (17), 25.0 (45)South Cambridgeshire 9.4 (15), 11.3 (18)Swale 9.3 (14), 19.3 (29)Reading 9.3 (15), 21.0 (34)Tunbridge Wells 9.3 (11), 20.2 (24)Harlow 9.2 (8), 5.7 (5)Exeter 9.1 (12), 10.7 (14)Ryedale 9.0 (5), 12.6 (7)Aylesbury Vale 9.0 (18), 7.5 (15)Surrey Heath 9.0 (8), 17.9 (16)Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 8.9 (51), 5.8 (33)Vale of White Horse 8.8 (12), 13.2 (18)Waverley 8.7 (11), 18.2 (23)East Hertfordshire 8.7 (13), 9.3 (14)Mid Sussex 8.6 (13), 13.9 (21)Tewkesbury 8.4 (8), 6.3 (6)East Suffolk 8.4 (21), 6.4 (16)Dacorum 8.4 (13), 14.9 (23)Stroud 8.3 (10), 9.2 (11)Sevenoaks 8.3 (10), 13.3 (16)Wiltshire 8.2 (41), 19.0 (95)Cotswold 7.8 (7), 8.9 (8)Thanet 7.8 (11), 2.8 (4)Gloucester 7.7 (10), 9.3 (12)Somerset West and Taunton 7.7 (12), 9.0 (14)North East Lincolnshire 7.5 (12), 9.4 (15)Wealden 7.4 (12), 14.2 (23)Torridge 7.3 (5), 8.8 (6)Sedgemoor 7.3 (9), 7.3 (9)Ipswich 7.3 (10), 8.0 (11)South Norfolk 7.1 (10), 7.1 (10)Derbyshire Dales 6.9 (5), 6.9 (5)Broadland 6.9 (9), 10.7 (14)Arun 6.8 (11), 16.8 (27)North West Leicestershire 6.8 (7), 15.4 (16)Eastbourne 6.7 (7), 26.0 (27)Mid Suffolk 6.7 (7), 6.7 (7)Uttlesford 6.6 (6), 26.3 (24)Medway 6.5 (18), 8.3 (23)Carlisle 6.4 (7), 12.0 (13)Winchester 6.4 (8), 5.6 (7)Bath and North East Somerset 6.2 (12), 17.6 (34)Hart 6.2 (6), 7.2 (7)Colchester 6.2 (12), 6.7 (13)Dorset 6.1 (23), 10.3 (39)King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 5.9 (9), 7.3 (11)Gosport 5.9 (5), 3.5 (3)Maidstone 5.8 (10), 9.3 (16)West Berkshire 5.7 (9), 9.5 (15)South Oxfordshire 5.6 (8), 12.7 (18)East Devon 5.5 (8), 12.3 (18)Folkestone and Hythe 5.3 (6), 9.7 (11)Teignbridge 5.2 (7), 6.7 (9)North Devon 5.1 (5), 10.3 (10)Basingstoke and Deane 5.1 (9), 6.8 (12)Isle of Wight 4.9 (7), 6.3 (9)East Hampshire 4.9 (6), 13.1 (16)Lewes 4.8 (5), 11.6 (12)Canterbury 4.8 (8), 9.1 (15)Eastleigh 4.5 (6), 6.7 (9)Rother 4.2 (4), 16.7 (16)Braintree 3.9 (6), 7.2 (11)Mid Devon 3.6 (3), 7.3 (6)South Somerset 3.6 (6), 8.9 (15)Maldon 3.1 (2), 4.6 (3)Ashford 3.1 (4), 5.4 (7)Tendring 2.7 (4), 2.0 (3)Dover 2.5 (3), 14.4 (17)South Hams 2.3 (2), 10.3 (9)East Cambridgeshire 2.2 (2), 2.2 (2)Babergh 2.2 (2), 10.9 (10)West Devon 1.8 (1), 3.6 (2)North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 3.8 (4)Torbay 0.7 (1), 10.3 (14)